IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
ANTONIA PINEDA GONZALEZ
Plaintiff/Wife
v.
MISAEL RIVERA GARCIA
Defendant/Husband
No.21DC413
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Upon consideration of the sworn affidavit, it appears that the defendant named above cannot be located upon diligent search and inquiry, and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon him; service of process by publication is ordered and the defendant is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Compliant file by the plaintiff, whose attorney is Michael Rivas 615 Main St. Ste. 104a Nashville, TN 37206, within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, a default judgement will be entered against said defendant in open court for the relief demanded in the petition.
It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation serving Wilson County, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks.
This 6th day of October, 2022
Clara Byrd
Judge Clara Byrd
Approved for Entry:
Michael Rivas, #031275
Attorney for Plaintiff
615 Main Street, Suite 104a
Nashville, TN 37206
(615)200-8552
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I do hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing Order was sent to the last known address for the Defendant at 18 South Broadway, Apt. 2, Baltimore MD 21231, on this the 30th day of September, 2022
s/Michael Rivas
Wilson Post
11/2/2022 11/9/2022 11/16/2022 11/23/2022
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Angelina Taylor Clemons, by a Deed of Trust, dated April 22, 2016, of record in Book 1694, Page 16, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1694, Page 16, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Being known and designated as Lot No. 37, Section I, Cheeca Estates, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Book 6, Page 49, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee being all but the southerly 10 feet of said lot.
Said part of Lot No. 37 fronts 115 feet on the westerly margin of Blair Lane and extends back between parallel lines measuring 198 feet to a line in the rear measuring 115 feet thereon.
Being the same property conveyed to Angelina Taylor Clemons, unmarried, by Quitclaim Deed from Leonard Taylor and wife, Angela Taylor, dated April 22, 2016, and filed of record in Book 1694, Page 14, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Also, being the same property conveyed to Leonard Taylor and wife, Angela Taylor, by virtue of a Warranty Deed from Jo Anne Chambers, a widow, dated November 19, 1999, and recorded in Book 802, Page 321, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee
Tax ID: Map 069C, Group A, Parcel 003.00
Subject property has the address of 200 Blair Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee's Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 3rd day of November 2022
Run: November 9, 2022
November 16, 2022
November 23, 2022
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 127
GROUP:
PARCEL: 34.00
Description: 3.5 Ac Linwood Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S) Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 127, Parcel 34.00, and further described as approximately 3.5 acres lying in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as located along Linwood Road, Watertown, Wilson County, Tennessee and being bounded as follows: North by Beard or successors, East by Beard or successors, South by Vantrease or successors and West by Linwood Road. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1780, at page 2257, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also the Last Will and Testament of Lewis L. Bass of record in Will Book 16, Page 393 in the Office of the Clerk of the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also those deeds of record at Book 868, Page 2434 and Deed Book 376, Page 486, both in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 82
GROUP:
PARCEL: 161.00
Description: 2.85 Ac Cainsville Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 82, Parcel 161.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2075 Cainsville Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Norman Cartmell Heirs Property as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 21 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and stated thereon to contain 2.85 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1574, at page 2366, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 67
GROUP:
PARCEL: 18.00
Description: 1.54 Ac Carthage Highway
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 67, Parcel 18.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 1222 Carthage Highway, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 23, at page 419 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and stated thereon to contain 1.54 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1435, at page 510, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 41
GROUP:
PARCEL: 21.00
Description: 24.5 Ac Conaster Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Roxana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 41, Parcel 21.00, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 496 Conaster Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Charlie Link Property Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 19, at page 260 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. According to the said survey 24.50 acres lies in Wilson County with the remainder of the tract in Smith County. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 451, at page 3, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 52 E
GROUP: C
PARCEL: 14.00
Description: Lot 76 Springmont 1
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 52 E, Group C, Parcel 14.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 226 Brookside Drive, Old Hickory, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 76 of Springmont Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 14, at page 65 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property are of record in Deed Book 399, at page 783 and Book 1209, at page 1721, both in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 21, 2012, executed by WILLIAM J SPARKS conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2012, in Deed Book 1483, Page 1580; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 98 ON THE PLAT OF SHILOH PARK SUBDIVISION, SECTION 1, AS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 19, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SAID PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 052L-B-010.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 313 SAN GABRIEL DR, OLD HICKORY, TN 37138. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM J SPARKS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 13, 2001, executed by Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom, married to each other, to PRLAP, Inc as Trustee, for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and appearing of record on April 23, 2001, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 851, Page 1908, and.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for the NRPL Trust 2019-3, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being a tract or parcel of land lying and being in the county of Wilson, State of
Tennessee, in the 12th civil district and more particularly described as follows,
to-wit:
Beginning at a point in the westerly side of bell road, and running thence south 85° 06’ 43” west 1616.04 feet to a point; thence North 5° 38’ 00” East 215.00 feet to a point; Thence North 80° 56’ 01” east 1669.43 feet to a point; thence south 10° 15’ 00” West 345.00 feet along the Westerly margin of bell road same being tract 1B according to an unrecorded survey, containing 10.00 acres, more or less.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom, single and Karen L.
Yates, a married person from Wilson Bank and Trust by that deed dated 08/22/1992 and recorded 08/24/1992 in Deed Book 428, at Page 82 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom and wife, Angela M. Collom from Karen L. Yates by that deed dated 04/05/1996 and recorded 04/08/1996 in Deed Book 445, at Page 740 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
TAX Map Reference: 107-1-02
Parcel ID: 107 00102 000
Commonly known as 1638 Bell Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1216-2711A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 11/16/2022, 11/23/2022, 11/30/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANET CAROL JOHNSON
CASE NO. 2022PR531
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janet Carol Johnson, deceased, who died on June 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
RICHARD JOHNSON, II AND SUSAN CHAFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JANET CAROL JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-16-22 & 11-23-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORIS ESSLINGER
CASE NO. 2022PR536
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Doris Esslinger, deceased, who died on September 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
DAWN PAGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS ESSLINGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-16-22 & 11-23-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN LOIS MILLER
CASE NO. 2022PR486
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Lois Miller, deceased, who died on August 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
RICHARD ALAN MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN LOIS MILLER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PARKER T. BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-16-22 & 11-23-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ
CASE NO. #2022PR535
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ, deceased, who died October 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of November, 2022.
BECKIE BOUGHTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/16/22 11/23/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RALPH D. TUBB
CASE NO. 2022PR517
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ralph D. Tubb, deceased, who died on June 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
CAROLINE TUBB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RALPH D. TUBB
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-16-22 & 11-23-22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 6, 2020, executed by EMMETT LEE FLATT and PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 14, 2020, in Deed Book 1940, Page 803; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TN, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOT NO. 1 ACCORDING TO THE PLAN OF N.S. PORTER PROPERTY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 730, REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 072P-B-018.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 310 OLD MOUNT JULIET RD S, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): EMMETT LEE FLATT, PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STANLEY LEROY KEELY, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR557
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stanley Leroy Keely, Jr., deceased, who died on October 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 17, 2022
KRISTEN LYNN KEELY-DINGER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STANLEY LEROY KEELY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 and 11/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT
CASE NO. #2022PR545
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT, deceased, who died October 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of November, 2022.
TERESA V. COBBLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 11/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINDA POTTS BONDS
CASE NO. #2022PR534
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LINDA POTTS BONDS, deceased, who died October 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2022.
CATHY D. RIGSBEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA POTTS BONDS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES BRYAN LEWIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 11/30/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Unwana Dominic (Akpan) Asuquo
Plaintiff
VS
Kenneth Idongesit Asuquo
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division lll Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Kenneth ldongesit Asuquo is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. lt is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Kayla Costlev, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 133 South College Street Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division lll Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before December 30 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. lf you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 14th day of November 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Kayla Costley
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
11/23/2022, 11/30/2022
12/07/2022, 12/14/2022
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
November 25, 2022 AT
5:00 P.M.
2008 Toyota Avalon
VIN# 4T1BK36B48U269292
Trakelia Dowdy
Credit Acceptance
2008 Ford F-350
VIN# 1FTWW33R18EC03756
Jean Paul Kamga Tangala
Toyota Motor Credit
2017 Hyundai Trailer
VIN# 3H3V532C8HT168857
Dart Transit Company
Bank of the West EFD
1996 Dodge Dakota
VIN# 1B7GL23X4TS596779
Steve Lincoln
Melody Beauchane
2013 Freightliner Cascadia
VIN# 1FUJGLDR6DLBY1339
Retzlem Trucking Logistics Inc.
1994 BMW 7 Series
VIN# WBAGD4321RDE67750
Michael Linnear
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals
for a Financial and Compliance CPA company to
perform yearly audits.
Proposal forms and specifications may be obtained
from the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N.
Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or
online at www.lebanontn.org under the Business
Tab. Proposals must be returned no later than
December 8, 2022, by 2:00 p.m. Proposals will
be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the
same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane, Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-24, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a second public hearing at 6:00 PM on November 28,
2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 11.74 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 59
Parcel 2.01) from RPO – Rural/Open Space (1/3 Unit
per Acre) to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 22-25, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a second public hearing at 6:00 PM on November
28, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use
Plan of about 2.56 acres at unaddressed properties on
Lebanon Road (Tax Map 56 Parcels 13.03 & 13.14)
from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre to RXH –
Residential Mixed Housing. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-26, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 27, 2022,
in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan
of about 1.59 acres at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B
Group C Parcel 38) from RPI – Public/Institution/Residential
to IC – Interchange Commercial. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA
13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional
Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 22-27, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 27,
2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use
Plan of about 4.98 acres at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax
Map 92 Parcel 88.09) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units
per Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 22-28, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 27,
2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use
Plan of about 8.49 acres at 1023 Pinhook Road (Tax
Map 92 Parcel 89.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units
per Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 22-29, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 27,
2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use
Plan of about 10.75 acres at 1409 Pinhook Road (Tax
Map 93 Parcel 18.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units
per Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-30, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 27, 2022,
in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 45.83 acres at 1084 & 1088 Pinhook Road (Tax
Map 93 Parcel 19) from FLH3 – Residential 3 Units
per Acre to FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 AT 6:00 PM IN
THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
AGENDA
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 AT 6:00 PM IN
THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
CALL TO ORDER
PUBLIC HEARING
1. Public Hearing on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan for about
2.56 acres of the Future Land Use Amendment – Lebanon Road project at unaddressed
properties on Lebanon Road (Tax Map 056 Parcels 13.03 & 13.14) from
FLH2 to RXH in Ward 6 (PN 826589)
2. Public Hearing on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan for about
11.72 acres of the 1438 Rutledge Lane project at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 059
Parcel 2.01) from RPO to FLH8 in Ward 1 (PN 856882)
OLD BUSINESS
1. Request by EQT Exeter for preliminary plat approval for Cedartree, an 8-lot subdivision
on about 349.08 acres at 4455 Highway 109 N, unaddressed property on
Lebanon Road, and 841, 880, 887 & 926 E Old Laguardo Rd (Tax Map 48 Parcels
39, 39.02, 47, 47.02 & 47.03 & Tax Map 56 Parcel 1) zoned CG & IP in the City and
A-1 in the County in and near Ward 6 (PN 848066)
2. Request by Jon Kodi for final plat approval for Subdivision of the Kodi Bramblett,
LLC Property, a 3-lot subdivision on about 1.03 acres at 102 Newby Street and 308
& 314 S Cumberland Street (Tax Map 68L Group D Parcel 13) zoned CN in Ward 3
(PN 867826)
3. Request by The Cubes at Sparta Pike, LLC for site plan approval for The Cubes at
Sparta Pike, a non-residential development on about 204.9 acres at an unaddressed
property on Cainsville Road and 1528 & 1532 Sparta Pike (Tax Map 82 Parcels
115.03, 116 & 164) zoned IP in Ward 2 (PN 855054)
4. Request by CR 109 Apartments, LLC for site plan approval for Highway 109 Multifamily,
a residential development on about 22 acres at 6438 Hickory Ridge Road
(Tax Map 79 Parcel 43.05) zoned CS in Ward 4 (PN 793068)
5. Request by Krishna Patel for site plan approval for the Franklin Road Mixed Use
– Phase 1 project, a mixed-use development on about 4.93 acres at 1680 Franklin
Road in the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay (Tax Map 81 Parcel 116.03) zoned
CS in Ward 3 (PN 482044)
6. Request by Three Forks Holding, LLC for site plan approval for Site Development
Plans of Zaxbys (Highway 109), a non-residential development on about 1.25 acres
at 447 Highway 109 N (Tax Map 79 Parcel 43) zoned CS in Ward 4 (PN 774371)
NEW BUSINESS
1. Request by John Foutch for final plat approval for Consolidation Plat of the John D.
Foutch Property, a 1-lot subdivision on about 1.55 acres at 708 & 714 W Main Street
(Tax Map 68G Group H Parcels 7 & 8) zoned RD9 in Ward 5 (PN 636988)
2. Request by Al Neyer for site plan approval for Alligood Industrial 2, a non-residential
development on about 12.68 acres at 210 Alligood Way (Tax Map 81 Parcels
77.03, 77.13, 77.16, 84) zoned IP in Ward 3 (PN 870260)
3. Request by Noyaa, Inc. for a future land use plan amendment for about 2.56 acres of
the Future Land Use Amendment – Lebanon Road project at unaddressed properties
on Lebanon Road (Tax Map 056 Parcels 13.03 & 13.14) from FLH2 to RXH in
Ward 6 (PN 826589)
4. Request by Noyaa, Inc. for rezoning approval for about 2.56 acres of the Buckingham
Specific Plan - Residential project at unaddressed properties on Lebanon Road
(Tax Map 56 Parcels 13.03 & 13.04) from RS20 to SP in Ward 6 (PN 873085)
5. Request by Johnny Taylor for a future land use plan amendment for about 11.72
acres of the 1438 Rutledge Lane project at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 059 Parcel
2.01) from RPO to FLH8 in Ward 1 (PN 856882)
6. Request by Johnny Taylor for plan of services approval for about 11.72 acres of the
1438 Rutledge Ln project at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 59 Parcel 2.01) and zoning
to RS6 to be added to Ward 1 (PN 850715)
7. Request by Johnny Taylor for annexation and zoning approval for about 11.72 acres
of the 1438 Rutledge Ln project at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 59 Parcel 2.01) and
zoning to RS6 to be added to Ward 1 (PN 850715)
8. Request by Suncrest Real Estate & Land for rezoning approval for about 66.68 acres
of the Barton Village – Stradley & SB Barton Village TN Sub LLC Tracs project at
1139 & unaddressed property on Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.15 & Tax
Map 93 Parcel 18) from RS9 & RS12 to RS6 & RS9 in Ward 3 (PN 811839)
9. Request by Summit Builders Corp for rezoning approval for about 2.57 acres of the
SP-R-North College and Sycamore project at 215 N College Street (Tax Map 68E
Group B Parcel 24) from CS to NCSSP in Ward 2 (PN 866668)
10. Request by Wilson Farms 109, L.P. for rezoning approval for about 5 acres of the
Augusta Lebanon Senior Living at Wilson Farms project at an unaddressed property
on Callis Road (Tax Map 79 Parcel 61.02) from CG to AWSP in Ward 4 (PN
868474)
11. Request by Staff to approve the 2023 Planning Commission calendar.
DIRECTORS COMMENTS
ADJOURN
