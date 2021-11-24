NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 5, 2008, executed by Michael Driver and Karen Driver, husband and wife, to Legends Title Service, Inc., Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Vision Mortgage Professionals, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 11, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1317, Page 1325, as modified by the Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1965, and Instrument Number 13499626, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Notary Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1967, and Instrument Number 13499627, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 26, 2014, at Book 1598, Page 34, and Instrument Number 14529255, said Register’s Office, and as further modified by the Home Affordable Modification Agreement recorded on November 30, 2018 at Book 1855, Page 1291, and Instrument Number 18658620, said Register’s Office; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF WILSON, CITY OF LEBANON, and described as follows:
TRACT 1:
BEING A HOUSE AND LOT, SAME BEING LOT 28 OF THE BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION BEING OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON
COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY EXPRESSLY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID LOT NO. 28 FRONTS 100 FEET ON WOODSIDE DRIVE AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES TO A DEPTH OF 190 FEET.
TRACT 2:
BEING THE EAST 45 FEET OF LOT 29 OF BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, NO. 1 PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Being the same property conveyed to MICHAEL DRIVER AND KAREN DRIVER, HUSBAND AND WIFE from TENNESSEE BUYERS SOLUTION, LLC a Tennessee Limited Liability Company by Deed dated 08/05/2008 and recorded on 08/11/2008 in the Register of Deed for WILSON County, Tennessee in Deed Instrument 08375386 Deed Book: 1317, Page: 1323
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1618 EDGEWOOD DR, LEBANON, TENNESSEE 37087
Parcel ID: 069C-C-01000-000
Commonly known as 1618 Edgewood Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
Current Owner(s) of Property: Michael Driver and Karen Driver
Other Interested Parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Michael Driver; Karen Driver; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2191-2270A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 11/10/2021, 11/17/2021, 11/24/2021
|
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 31, 2009, executed by KAREN L DUKE, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 31, 2009, in Deed Book 1383, Page 381 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 9 ON THE FINAL SUBDIVISION OF SECTION II, CASTLEVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 068J-G-003.10
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 505 CASTLEVIEW DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF KAREN L. DUKE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD CLYDE KEOUGH
CASE NO. 2021PR516
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Clyde Keough, deceased, who died on September 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
BONNIE JO BUELL KEOUGH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD CLYDE KEOUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DAVID RAY SHARP
CASE NO. #2021PR527
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of DAVID RAY SHARP, deceased, who died October 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the10th day of November, 2021.
DAVID LANCE SHARP
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID RAY SHARP
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/17/21 11/24/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAULINE SANDERS
CASE NO. 2021PR510
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Pauline Sanders, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
JERRY WILSON PERRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAULINE SANDERS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN FORTIER
CASE NO. 2021PR505
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Norma Jean Fortier, deceased, who died on September 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
MICHAEL H. MCALISTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN FORTIER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Hunter B. Thrasher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/17/21 and 11/24/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSE LEE HANG
CASE NO. 2021PR489
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jesse Lee Hang, deceased, who died on June 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
JONATHAN WOLFGANG HANG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JESSE LEE HANG,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
Stanley A. Davis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/17/21 and 11/24/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHEILA EVE ORR
CASE NO. 2021PR529
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sheila Eve Orr, deceased, who died on October 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
PAUL ORR, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHEILA EVE ORR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Tim Davis
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MAGGIE SUE PERALES
CASE NO. #2021PR512
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of MAGGIE SUE PERALES, deceased, who died October 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the10th day of November, 2021.
SUSAN MARIA PERALES WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MAGGIE SUE PERALES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CELIA STEWART ROUSE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/17/21 11/24/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Jane Marie Parkerson Caplenor
CASE NO. 2021PR500
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jane Marie Parkerson Caplenor, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANE MARIE PARKERSON CAPLENOR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Harlan Dodson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/17/21 and 11/24/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEVEN WAYNE IRWIN
CASE NO. 2021PR520
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Steven Wayne Irwin, deceased, who died on September 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
JOSH ROBBINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEVEN WAYNE IRWIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD CARLTON TURNMYRE
CASE NO. 2021PR506
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Carlton Turnmyre, deceased, who died on September 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
RANDY C. TURNMYRE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONALD CARLTON TURNMYRE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CONNOR MCDONALD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DENISE MARIE MURPHY
CASE NO. 2021PR508
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Denise Marie Murphy, deceased, who died on October 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
TYLER MURPHY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DENISE MARIE MURPHY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF COMER DALE MCMILLAN
CASE NO. 2021PR526
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Comer Dale McMillan, deceased, who died on September 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
ROGER MCMILLAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF COMER DALE MCMILLAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-17-21 & 11-24-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON
CASE NO. 2021PR531
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON, deceased, who died on September 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
BEVERLY BRITTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT F. LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE
CASE NO. 2021PR490
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE, deceased, who died on June 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
HENRY JAY KAUFLIE, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBORAH JEAN GREENE
CASE NO. 2021PR522
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DEBORAH JEAN GREENE, deceased, who died on September 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
JASON GREENE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBORAH JEAN GREENE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M. BEN MOORE, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCHAFFEY
CASE NO. 2021PR524
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MCHAFFEY, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
KIMBERLY WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCHAFFEY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden,
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 and 12/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JO HAYNES
CASE NO. 2021PR533
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Jo Haynes, deceased, who died on September 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
ROBERT A. HAYNES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JO HAYNES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE C PACK
CASE NO. 2021PR530
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIE C PACK, deceased, who died on August 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
REBECCA SUE MOSS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE C PACK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PATRICIA A. GRIME
CASE NO. #2021PR525
Notice is hereby given that on the17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of PATRICIA A. GRIME, deceased, who died October 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2021.
TERRI JANE GRIME
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. GRIME
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ERIK O. THORNGREN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY
CASE NO. 2021PR534
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY , deceased, who died on October 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 19, 2021
WANDA GAIL BONDS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DANNY JOE WARD, SR
CASE NO. #2021PR517
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DANNY JOE WARD, SR, deceased, who died October 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November, 2021.
DANNY JOE WARD, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DANNY JOE WARD, SR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER
CASE NO. #2021PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November, 2021.
NICHOLAS MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLA DEAN BURNLEY
CASE NO. #2021PR519
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, deceased, who died September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November, 2021.
JOE BURNLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 21-30, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on December 28, 2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 28.8 acres at 76 properties of the Bluebird Urban Renewal Subdivision, Bluebird Urban Renewal 2 Subdivision, and Your Subdivision in Ward 2 from RLD – Low Density Residential and RXH – Mixed Housing to RSM – Suburban Medium Density Residential. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend. Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6320, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan’s naming convention of residential land uses. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend. Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6321, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed creation of the W Main Historical District. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend. Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6305, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of Zoning Code Section 14.801 to add Section R: Principal Buildings Limitations to allow for no more than one principal building on single family lots. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend. Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6319, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for at 2035 Lebanon Road (Tax Map 57 Parcel 28) from RS20 to CN in Ward 6. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend. Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE -
WATERTOWN UNITS AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in order to satisfy the Owner’s
lien, the contents of the following storage units will be
sold at the address listed in Watertown, TN on
Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00pm.
Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike
WB33 Jean Shahan
WC73 Brian Douglas
For Information call: Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be available at Auction.
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director/ Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-704 UNIFORMS FOR THE WILSON
COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
DECEMBER 16, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business
hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.
The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-705- BODY ARMOR FOR THE WILSON
COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
DECEMBER 16, 2021, AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business
hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.
The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
|