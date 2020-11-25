NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MARIO CASON

Plaintiff

V

CANDICE JONES Defendant

CASE NO: 2015-CV-222

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court

Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and  with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This, the 22nd day of September 2020.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Tiffany D Hagar

Attorney for Plaintiff

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4950 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 , 11/18/20

11/25/20, 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GRACE OLDHAM CARVER

CASE NO. 2020PR421  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gracie Oldham Carver, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

 JACQUELINE CARVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GRACIE OLDHAM CARVER DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL

CASE NO. 2020PR434  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mattie Ruth McNeal, deceased, who died on September 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

BRANDON POWELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN, SR

CASE NO. 2020PR425  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby L. Turman, Sr, deceased, who died on October 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

ANGELA LYNN TURMAN 

BOBBY L. TURMAN, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs

ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN SR. DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER

CASE NO. #2020PR430

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH ANN KORNER, deceased, who died October 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

SARAH LAWSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 18, 2020   November 25, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR.

CASE NO. 2020PR429  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Joseph Kitchen Sr, deceased, who died on August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR. DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cathryn Armistead, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER

CASE NO. #2020PR424

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ANNIE FRANCES TURNER, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

PHYLLIS ANN HARALSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  November 18, 2020   November 25, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK

CASE NO.  2020PR239

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray York, deceased, who died on February 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

STEPHEN R. YORK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBIN C. MOORE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-18-20 & 11-25-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CHARLES DAVID REDMON

CASE NO. #2020PR448

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES DAVID REDMON, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10th day of November, 2020.

ROBERT EDWARD REDMON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES DAVID REDMON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYSON EUBANKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/18/20  11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL

CASE NO. 2020PR439  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laine Pickrel, deceased, who died on September 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

STEVEN J. PICKREL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff,

vs. 

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,

Defendant(s).

Case No. 2020-CV-236

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s  Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida  32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 13th day of November 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master

Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLICATION DATES:

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

 BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,

 Plaintiff

v.

 ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,

 NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER 

Defendants.

No. 2020-CV-2014

ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service

By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.

The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and

filings from Plaintiff.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Judge Barry Tatum

October 26, 2020

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC

Timothy H. Nichols #018156

1614 19th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

(615)383-3355

Wilson Post

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER

CASE NO.  2020PR447

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Royce Theodore Ankenbauer, deceased, who died on October 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

RICHARD JOE CASEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES

CASE NO. 2020PR451 

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Norma Mae Jones, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

DEEDEE LYNN BRIGHT AND

JOSHUA MATHEW HALL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Horvath, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF  CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS

CASE NO. 2020PR441 

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clara Janet Molder Marks, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

ROGER DARRELL MARKS AND 

REGINA FAY MARKS YORK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E Lee, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS

CASE NO. #2020PR458

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS, deceased, who died September 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of November, 2020.

RANDY D. HARRIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  November 25, 2020   December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN

CASE NO. #2020PR437

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PAUL WADE INMAN, deceased, who died August 13 , 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of November, 2020

ROGER INMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHANONE EMMACK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 25, 2020  December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON

CASE NO. 2020PR440  

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Mitchell Horton, deceased, who died on November 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

ROBERT M. HORTON, III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Tiffany M. Johns, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX 

CASE NO. 2020PR459  

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sandra June Cox, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

MELISSA HODGES COX 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Terry Price, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH

CASE NO.  2020PR378

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cheryl Ann McDonough, deceased, who died on September 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

JONATHAN TINSLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ASHLEY JACKSON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN

CASE NO.  2020PR443

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elois Thigpen, deceased, who died on November 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

VICKIE DARLENE WHITED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER

CASE NO.  2020PR445

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy H. Turner, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

VIVIAN HURLEY

JUDY GIBBS

PAMELA SOUTH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL

CASE NO. 2020PR450  

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Monta Jo Hill, deceased, who died on September 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

WILLIAM LEON HILL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B FOUTCH, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY

CASE NO. 2020PR455 

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Marie Handley, deceased, who died on October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

KERRI HARRISON AND KRISTI BYRNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARY BETH HAGAN, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES

CASE NO. 2020PR454  

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID LYLES, deceased, who died on October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

SHONTA N. TUCKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 11/25/20 and 12/02/20

________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS

CASE NO. #2020PR449

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHRISTINE BURGESS, deceased, who died October 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of November, 2020.

WILLIAM L. COOPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 11/25/20  12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL

CASE NO.  2020PR453

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Tengel, deceased, who died on October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

CARY GERARD TENGEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY

CASE NO. #2020PR446

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ROD JAMES LANGLEY, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of November, 2020.

EMILEE MADISON LANGLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACOB R. NEMER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON

CASE NO.  2020PR423

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Hays Cawthon, deceased, who died on September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 20, 2020

STEVEN H. CAWTHON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

WILLIAM WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

WILSON COUNTY

HOME HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Wilson County is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to complete Housing Rehabilitation

activities for two (2) owner occupied residential homes under the Wilson County 2018 HOME

Housing Rehabilitation Program. Separate Sealed bids will be received at the Wilson County

Courthouse Room 104, 228 East Main Street, until 1:00 p.m. CST, on December 14, 2020, and

then opened and read aloud.

Copies of the complete Housing Rehabilitation Bid Packets are available at the Wilson County

Mayor’s Office. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Heather Allen, Community

Development Partners, LLC at (615) 906-1984 or email hallen@cdpllc.com.

All bids must be submitted in compliance with the Housing Rehabilitation or Reconstruction

Bid Packet and Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors and

qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or waive any informalities.

Wilson County hereby agrees, warrants, and assures that no person shall be excluded from

participation in, be denied benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination in the

performance of this project or in the employment practices of the Grantee on the grounds of

handicap or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or any other classification

protected by Federal, Tennessee State constitutional, or statutory law.

Randall Hutto

Mayor

_________

Public Notice

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Division of Water Resources

Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions

FILE # 20.161b

The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and

solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed

activities on the aquatic environment.

Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and Tennessee

Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval

under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification. Section

401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from

the state when a federal permit is required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of

this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information

necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice

period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.

PERMIT COORDINATOR Robert Wayne

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

(615) 532-0709

Email: robert.j.wayne@tn.gov

APPLICANT Brad Jameson

Callis Road Industrial, LLC

918 South Street

Nashville, TN 37206

LOCATION

Callis Road, Lebanon, Wilson County

Latitude: 36.1724, Longitude: -86.3959

Ecoregion 71i Inner Nashville Basin

To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit the Division’s

map viewer at http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit number or coordinates

listed in this Public Notice. .

PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE

Callis Road Industrial, LLC proposes to fill 317 feet of an unnamed tributary to South Fork

Cedar Creek to accommodate an industrial development. Stream impacts are proposed to be

compensated through the purchase of 144 functional feet stream credits from West Fork Drakes

Creek Mitigation Bank.

ANTIDEGRADATION STATEMENT

In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has

made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities will result in no significant degradation.

The applicant proposes to offset lost resource values through compensatory mitigation that is not insystem.

Pursuant to Antidegradation Statement, in waters with unavailable parameters for habitat, an

activity that would cause degradation of habitat above the level of de minimis will only be authorized

if the applicant demonstrates to the Division that alternatives to degradation are not practicable, and

mitigation is sufficient to result in no significant degradation.

FACTORS CONSIDERED

In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record

and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature,

scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the

alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary

impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. In

making this decision, a final determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss

of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will result in no

overall net loss of state water resources values.

HOW TO COMMENT

TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range

of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions.

Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the

Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days following distribution of the

approved public notice materials (including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become

part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit

number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed below to

the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov.

After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed by the

applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based

on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony

at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may

be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo

at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov for more information.

PUBLIC HEARING

Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this

application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate

the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality

issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will

hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to

the attention of the permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@

tn.gov. Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice process.

FILE REVIEW

The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and

rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Division’s Water Resources

Permits Dataviewer (http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001:0:::::) by

entering the permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and

copied at the address listed below.

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

_________

 

