NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MARIO CASON
Plaintiff
V
CANDICE JONES Defendant
CASE NO: 2015-CV-222
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court
Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This, the 22nd day of September 2020.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Tiffany D Hagar
Attorney for Plaintiff
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4950 (FAX)
Wilson Post
11/11/20 , 11/18/20
11/25/20, 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GRACE OLDHAM CARVER
CASE NO. 2020PR421
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gracie Oldham Carver, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
JACQUELINE CARVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GRACIE OLDHAM CARVER DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL
CASE NO. 2020PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mattie Ruth McNeal, deceased, who died on September 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
BRANDON POWELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN, SR
CASE NO. 2020PR425
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby L. Turman, Sr, deceased, who died on October 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
ANGELA LYNN TURMAN
BOBBY L. TURMAN, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs
ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN SR. DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER
CASE NO. #2020PR430
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH ANN KORNER, deceased, who died October 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
SARAH LAWSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 18, 2020 November 25, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR.
CASE NO. 2020PR429
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Joseph Kitchen Sr, deceased, who died on August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR. DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER
CASE NO. #2020PR424
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ANNIE FRANCES TURNER, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
PHYLLIS ANN HARALSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 18, 2020 November 25, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK
CASE NO. 2020PR239
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray York, deceased, who died on February 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
STEPHEN R. YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBIN C. MOORE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-18-20 & 11-25-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CHARLES DAVID REDMON
CASE NO. #2020PR448
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES DAVID REDMON, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of November, 2020.
ROBERT EDWARD REDMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES DAVID REDMON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BRYSON EUBANKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/18/20 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL
CASE NO. 2020PR439
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laine Pickrel, deceased, who died on September 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
STEVEN J. PICKREL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,
Defendant(s).
Case No. 2020-CV-236
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida 32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 13th day of November 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master
Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLICATION DATES:
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,
Plaintiff
v.
ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,
NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER
Defendants.
No. 2020-CV-2014
ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service
By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.
The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and
filings from Plaintiff.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Judge Barry Tatum
October 26, 2020
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC
Timothy H. Nichols #018156
1614 19th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212
(615)383-3355
Wilson Post
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER
CASE NO. 2020PR447
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Royce Theodore Ankenbauer, deceased, who died on October 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
RICHARD JOE CASEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES
CASE NO. 2020PR451
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Norma Mae Jones, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
DEEDEE LYNN BRIGHT AND
JOSHUA MATHEW HALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS
CASE NO. 2020PR441
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clara Janet Molder Marks, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
ROGER DARRELL MARKS AND
REGINA FAY MARKS YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E Lee, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS
CASE NO. #2020PR458
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS, deceased, who died September 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2020.
RANDY D. HARRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN
CASE NO. #2020PR437
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PAUL WADE INMAN, deceased, who died August 13 , 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2020
ROGER INMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHANONE EMMACK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON
CASE NO. 2020PR440
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Mitchell Horton, deceased, who died on November 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
ROBERT M. HORTON, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Tiffany M. Johns, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX
CASE NO. 2020PR459
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sandra June Cox, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
MELISSA HODGES COX
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Terry Price, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH
CASE NO. 2020PR378
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cheryl Ann McDonough, deceased, who died on September 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ASHLEY JACKSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN
CASE NO. 2020PR443
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elois Thigpen, deceased, who died on November 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
VICKIE DARLENE WHITED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER
CASE NO. 2020PR445
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy H. Turner, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
VIVIAN HURLEY
JUDY GIBBS
PAMELA SOUTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL
CASE NO. 2020PR450
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Monta Jo Hill, deceased, who died on September 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
WILLIAM LEON HILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B FOUTCH, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR455
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Marie Handley, deceased, who died on October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
KERRI HARRISON AND KRISTI BYRNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARY BETH HAGAN, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES
CASE NO. 2020PR454
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID LYLES, deceased, who died on October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
SHONTA N. TUCKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/25/20 and 12/02/20
________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS
CASE NO. #2020PR449
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHRISTINE BURGESS, deceased, who died October 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of November, 2020.
WILLIAM L. COOPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 11/25/20 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL
CASE NO. 2020PR453
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Tengel, deceased, who died on October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
CARY GERARD TENGEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY
CASE NO. #2020PR446
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ROD JAMES LANGLEY, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of November, 2020.
EMILEE MADISON LANGLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACOB R. NEMER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON
CASE NO. 2020PR423
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Hays Cawthon, deceased, who died on September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 20, 2020
STEVEN H. CAWTHON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
WILSON COUNTY
HOME HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Wilson County is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to complete Housing Rehabilitation
activities for two (2) owner occupied residential homes under the Wilson County 2018 HOME
Housing Rehabilitation Program. Separate Sealed bids will be received at the Wilson County
Courthouse Room 104, 228 East Main Street, until 1:00 p.m. CST, on December 14, 2020, and
then opened and read aloud.
Copies of the complete Housing Rehabilitation Bid Packets are available at the Wilson County
Mayor’s Office. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Heather Allen, Community
Development Partners, LLC at (615) 906-1984 or email hallen@cdpllc.com.
All bids must be submitted in compliance with the Housing Rehabilitation or Reconstruction
Bid Packet and Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors and
qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.
Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or waive any informalities.
Wilson County hereby agrees, warrants, and assures that no person shall be excluded from
participation in, be denied benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination in the
performance of this project or in the employment practices of the Grantee on the grounds of
handicap or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or any other classification
protected by Federal, Tennessee State constitutional, or statutory law.
Randall Hutto
Mayor
_________
Public Notice
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Division of Water Resources
Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions
FILE # 20.161b
The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and
solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed
activities on the aquatic environment.
Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and Tennessee
Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval
under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification. Section
401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from
the state when a federal permit is required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of
this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information
necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice
period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.
PERMIT COORDINATOR Robert Wayne
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
(615) 532-0709
Email: robert.j.wayne@tn.gov
APPLICANT Brad Jameson
Callis Road Industrial, LLC
918 South Street
Nashville, TN 37206
LOCATION
Callis Road, Lebanon, Wilson County
Latitude: 36.1724, Longitude: -86.3959
Ecoregion 71i Inner Nashville Basin
To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit the Division’s
map viewer at http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit number or coordinates
listed in this Public Notice. .
PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE
Callis Road Industrial, LLC proposes to fill 317 feet of an unnamed tributary to South Fork
Cedar Creek to accommodate an industrial development. Stream impacts are proposed to be
compensated through the purchase of 144 functional feet stream credits from West Fork Drakes
Creek Mitigation Bank.
ANTIDEGRADATION STATEMENT
In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has
made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities will result in no significant degradation.
The applicant proposes to offset lost resource values through compensatory mitigation that is not insystem.
Pursuant to Antidegradation Statement, in waters with unavailable parameters for habitat, an
activity that would cause degradation of habitat above the level of de minimis will only be authorized
if the applicant demonstrates to the Division that alternatives to degradation are not practicable, and
mitigation is sufficient to result in no significant degradation.
FACTORS CONSIDERED
In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record
and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature,
scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the
alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary
impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. In
making this decision, a final determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss
of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will result in no
overall net loss of state water resources values.
HOW TO COMMENT
TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range
of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions.
Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the
Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days following distribution of the
approved public notice materials (including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become
part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit
number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed below to
the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov.
After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed by the
applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based
on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony
at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may
be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo
at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov for more information.
PUBLIC HEARING
Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this
application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate
the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality
issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will
hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to
the attention of the permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@
tn.gov. Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice process.
FILE REVIEW
The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and
rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Division’s Water Resources
Permits Dataviewer (http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001:0:::::) by
entering the permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and
copied at the address listed below.
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
_________