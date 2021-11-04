NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL
CASE NO. 2021PR474
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlene P. Penuel, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
DAVID W. PENUEL
MICHAEL L. PENUEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-27-21 & 11-3-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS
CASE NO. 2021PR473
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robin Lynn Edwards, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
MERILYN E. EDWARDS-ATER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-27-21 & 11-3-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DANNY LEE WALLS
CASE NO. #2021PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY LEE WALLS, deceased, who died May 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of October, 2021.
ROSE G. WALLS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DANNY LEE WALLS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 11/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH
CASE NO. #2021PR466
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LISA MICHELLE SMITH, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of September, 2021.
NANCY L. SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.
CASE NO. 2021PR481
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
ALLISON C. PORTER
KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
CASE NO. 2021PR480
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
MISTY SKOROPAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN.
CASE NO. 2021PR470
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
CASEY E. SIMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR
CASE NO. #2021PR476
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOYCE LYNN WEIR, deceased, who died March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
WILLIAM EDDINGS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK
CASE NO. #2021PR471
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM GLENN COOK, deceased, who died September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
DEBRA COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 11/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN.
CASE NO. 2021PR487
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
BARBARA KENKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE
CASE NO.2021PR484
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE, deceased, who died on September 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
KATHARINE RUTH MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE,
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK
CASE NO.2021PR492
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
RUTH O. BANNISTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG
CASE NO. 2021PR454
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Michael Koon-Tai Cheung, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
FRED LAW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN
CASE NO.2021PR496
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN, deceased, who died on August 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
MARK A. BASKIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER
CASE NO. 2021PR477
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Hurzeler, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
DAVID ALLAN HURZELER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BARBARA ANN FREITAS
CASE NO.2021PR497
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANN FREITAS, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
KIMBERLY ANN ABATE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FREITAS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY
CASE NO. #2021PR499
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY, deceased, who died September 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of October, 2021.
JON P. BEAUDRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAD A. DUNCAN
Attorney
Newspaper: Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES L. PAGE
CASE NO.2021PR460
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES L. PAGE, deceased, who died on September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
RICKY L. PAGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES L. PAGE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Bowman, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
APRIL BOWMAN-LEDSINGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GARRY J. TAKACS
CASE NO. #2021PR504
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GARRY J. TAKACS, deceased, who died August 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of October, 2021.
COLLEEN S. TAKACS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARRY J. TAKACS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY L. SALEM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10//21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY
CASE NO. 2021PR482
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lila Gail Crook Cassetty, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
RICHARD LESLIE CASSETTY, SR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRIS BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM P. BRADY
CASE NO.2021PR488
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM P. BRADY, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)
(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
SHERRY KATHERINE STRUNK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM P. BRADY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Hunter B. Thraser, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR
CASE NO.2021PR503
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR , deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 1, 2021
LESLEY F. DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, November 9, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the Town Hall Meeting Room at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, November 9, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4 P.M. in the
Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Ms. Summer Hicks d/b/a
Roxy Theater located at 200 Legends Drive, Lebanon,
Tennessee, 37087 for an On-Premises Consumption
Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid for
effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and
preferences known to the ADA compliance Coordinator
by calling (615) 444-2809.
