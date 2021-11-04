NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLENE  P. PENUEL

CASE NO.  2021PR474

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlene P. Penuel, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

DAVID W. PENUEL

MICHAEL L. PENUEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-27-21 & 11-3-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN  EDWARDS

CASE NO.  2021PR473

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robin Lynn Edwards, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

MERILYN E. EDWARDS-ATER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-27-21 & 11-3-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DANNY LEE WALLS  

CASE NO. #2021PR358

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY LEE WALLS, deceased, who died May 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of October, 2021.

ROSE G. WALLS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DANNY LEE WALLS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/27/21    11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH

CASE NO. #2021PR466

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH  day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LISA MICHELLE SMITH, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of September, 2021.

NANCY L. SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 10/27/2021    11/3/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.

CASE NO. 2021PR481 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

ALLISON C. PORTER

KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/3/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

CASE NO. 2021PR480 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

MISTY SKOROPAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN.

CASE NO. 2021PR470 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

CASEY E. SIMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR

CASE NO. #2021PR476

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOYCE LYNN WEIR, deceased, who died March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of October, 2021.

WILLIAM EDDINGS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK

CASE NO. #2021PR471

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM GLENN COOK, deceased, who died September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

DEBRA COOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/27/21    11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN.

CASE NO. 2021PR487

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

BARBARA KENKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE

CASE NO.2021PR484

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE, deceased, who died on September 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty   (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

KATHARINE RUTH MCDONALD 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE,

 DECEASED

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK

CASE NO.2021PR492

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

RUTH O. BANNISTER 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG

CASE NO.  2021PR454

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Michael Koon-Tai Cheung, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

FRED LAW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN

CASE NO.2021PR496

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN, deceased, who died on August 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

MARK A. BASKIN 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER

CASE NO.  2021PR477

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Hurzeler, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

DAVID ALLAN HURZELER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BARBARA ANN FREITAS

CASE NO.2021PR497

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANN FREITAS, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

KIMBERLY ANN ABATE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FREITAS, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY

CASE NO. #2021PR499

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY, deceased, who died September 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of October, 2021.

JON P. BEAUDRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAD A. DUNCAN

Attorney

Newspaper: Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21   11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES L. PAGE

CASE NO.2021PR460

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES L. PAGE, deceased, who died on September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

RICKY L. PAGE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES L. PAGE, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN

CASE NO.  2021PR495

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Bowman, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

APRIL BOWMAN-LEDSINGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GARRY J. TAKACS

CASE NO. #2021PR504

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GARRY J. TAKACS, deceased, who died August 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

COLLEEN S. TAKACS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GARRY J. TAKACS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

QUINCY L. SALEM

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21 11/10//21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY

CASE NO.  2021PR482

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lila Gail Crook Cassetty, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

RICHARD LESLIE CASSETTY, SR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM P. BRADY

CASE NO.2021PR488

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM P. BRADY, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)

 (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

SHERRY KATHERINE STRUNK 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM P. BRADY,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Hunter B. Thraser, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR               

CASE NO.2021PR503

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR , deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 1, 2021

LESLEY F. DAVIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS, JR, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, November 9, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the Town Hall Meeting Room at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, November 9, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4 P.M. in the

Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

to consider the application of Ms. Summer Hicks d/b/a

Roxy Theater located at 200 Legends Drive, Lebanon,

Tennessee, 37087 for an On-Premises Consumption

Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid for

effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and

preferences known to the ADA compliance Coordinator

by calling (615) 444-2809.

|

