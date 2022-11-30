WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 127
GROUP:
PARCEL: 34.00
Description: 3.5 Ac Linwood Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S) Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 127, Parcel 34.00, and further described as approximately 3.5 acres lying in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as located along Linwood Road, Watertown, Wilson County, Tennessee and being bounded as follows: North by Beard or successors, East by Beard or successors, South by Vantrease or successors and West by Linwood Road. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1780, at page 2257, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also the Last Will and Testament of Lewis L. Bass of record in Will Book 16, Page 393 in the Office of the Clerk of the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also those deeds of record at Book 868, Page 2434 and Deed Book 376, Page 486, both in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 82
GROUP:
PARCEL: 161.00
Description: 2.85 Ac Cainsville Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 82, Parcel 161.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2075 Cainsville Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Norman Cartmell Heirs Property as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 21 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and stated thereon to contain 2.85 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1574, at page 2366, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 41
GROUP:
PARCEL: 21.00
Description: 24.5 Ac Conaster Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Roxana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 41, Parcel 21.00, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 496 Conaster Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Charlie Link Property Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 19, at page 260 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. According to the said survey 24.50 acres lies in Wilson County with the remainder of the tract in Smith County. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 451, at page 3, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 13, 2001, executed by Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom, married to each other, to PRLAP, Inc as Trustee, for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and appearing of record on April 23, 2001, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 851, Page 1908, and.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for the NRPL Trust 2019-3, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being a tract or parcel of land lying and being in the county of Wilson, State of
Tennessee, in the 12th civil district and more particularly described as follows,
to-wit:
Beginning at a point in the westerly side of bell road, and running thence south 85° 06’ 43” west 1616.04 feet to a point; thence North 5° 38’ 00” East 215.00 feet to a point; Thence North 80° 56’ 01” east 1669.43 feet to a point; thence south 10° 15’ 00” West 345.00 feet along the Westerly margin of bell road same being tract 1B according to an unrecorded survey, containing 10.00 acres, more or less.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom, single and Karen L.
Yates, a married person from Wilson Bank and Trust by that deed dated 08/22/1992 and recorded 08/24/1992 in Deed Book 428, at Page 82 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom and wife, Angela M. Collom from Karen L. Yates by that deed dated 04/05/1996 and recorded 04/08/1996 in Deed Book 445, at Page 740 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
TAX Map Reference: 107-1-02
Parcel ID: 107 00102 000
Commonly known as 1638 Bell Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1216-2711A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 11/16/2022, 11/23/2022, 11/30/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 6, 2020, executed by EMMETT LEE FLATT and PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 14, 2020, in Deed Book 1940, Page 803; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TN, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOT NO. 1 ACCORDING TO THE PLAN OF N.S. PORTER PROPERTY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 730, REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 072P-B-018.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 310 OLD MOUNT JULIET RD S, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): EMMETT LEE FLATT, PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STANLEY LEROY KEELY, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR557
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stanley Leroy Keely, Jr., deceased, who died on October 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 17, 2022
KRISTEN LYNN KEELY-DINGER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STANLEY LEROY KEELY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 and 11/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT
CASE NO. #2022PR545
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT, deceased, who died October 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of November, 2022.
TERESA V. COBBLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA DIANE VAUGHT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 11/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINDA POTTS BONDS
CASE NO. #2022PR534
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LINDA POTTS BONDS, deceased, who died October 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2022.
CATHY D. RIGSBEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA POTTS BONDS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES BRYAN LEWIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/23/22 11/30/22
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Unwana Dominic (Akpan) Asuquo
Plaintiff
VS
Kenneth Idongesit Asuquo
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division lll Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Kenneth ldongesit Asuquo is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. lt is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Kayla Costlev, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 133 South College Street Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division lll Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before December 30 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. lf you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 14th day of November 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Kayla Costley
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
11/23/2022, 11/30/2022
12/07/2022, 12/14/2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 5, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT ALLEN STONE, JR. AND STEPHANIE LYNN STONE, to Roy L. Harmon, Jr. ,Trustee, on July 31, 2018, at Record Book 1836, Page 494-504 as Instrument No. 18648944 in
the real property records of Wilson County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 1 on the plan of Final Subdivision Plat for Jonathan G. Dugdale of record in Plat Book p28, page 946, in the Register`s Office for
Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. Being the same property conveyed to Robert Allen Stone, Jr. And Stephanie Lynn Stone, husband, and wife, by Warranty Deed from Camille Minor, an unmarried woman, of record in Book 1836, page 492, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Being also known as 4775 Beasley`s Bend Road Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Tax ID: 005 005 004.14 Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT ALLEN STONE, JR. AND STEPHANIE LYNN STONE. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4775 Beasleys Bend Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold
herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY,TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000109-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
11/30/2022 12/7/2022 12/14/2022
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2011, executed by JANET JOHNSON and RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded January 25, 2011, in Deed Book 1429, Page 876; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon
said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED AND LYING ON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF BLUEGRASS PARKWAY IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, THE SAME BEING LOT #5 IN SECTION I OF WILDWOOD ESTATES, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK #9, PAGE 1, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO SAID PLAT, THE LOT HAS A WIDTH OF 200 FEET ALONG BOTH THE FRONT OR NORTHERLY LINE AND ALONG THE REAR OR SOUTHERLY LINE, WITH A DEPTH ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF 477.45 FEET, AND A DEPTH ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF 478.25 FEET. Parcel ID: 070I-B-005.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 108 BLUEGRASS PKWY, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JANET JOHNSON, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed
of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
11/30/22 12/7/22 12/14/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 31 M
GROUP: I
PARCEL: 40.00
Description: Lot 17 Villages at Cedar Ck
ASSESSED OWNER (S): David M. Mellinger
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 31 M, Group I, Parcel 40.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 1219 Cedar Bend Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 17 of the Plan of Cedar Creek, Section 1 as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 244 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 458, at page 719, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Book 417, page 426 in said Office. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 80 H
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 22.00
Description: 2507 Westfield Dr
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Debra York
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 80 H, Group A, Parcel 22.00, and further described as lying in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2507 Westfield Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lots 23 and 24 of Tuckers Gap Meadows Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 470 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and as revised at Plat Book 27, Page 549. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 442, at page 584, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Deed Book 409, at page 877. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 144
GROUP:
PARCEL: 20.00
Description: 100x176 IRR, Norene Mkt
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Lacey Trobaugh
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 144, Parcel 20.00, and further described as lying in the 18th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 11201 Cainsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 16, at page 577 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1870, at page 1191, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
FOR PROFESSIONAL AIRPORT SERVICES
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
In accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 150/5100-14C and the policies and
procedures of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, notice is hereby given that
a Request for Qualifications for Professional Airport Services is invited from
professional engineer, planning and environmental consulting firms to render
complete consulting services required in connection with the development
and improvement of the Lebanon Municipal Airport. The type of services may
include but not be limited to: General Consulting, Funding Procurement and
Grant Administration, Planning and Programming, Engineering Design, Architectural
Design, Resident Plans, Land Surveying, Construction Engineering
Inspections, Construction and Associated Services. The professional services
may be required for various specific airport improvement projects.
1.) Runway Construction 10.) Approach Clearing
2.) Taxiway Construction 11.) Grading and Drainage
3.) Apron Construction 12.) Fueling Systems
4.) Lighting and NAVAIDS 13.) Fencing and Gates
5.) AWOS and NDB 14.) ALP Preparation
6.) Utility Installations 15.) Environmental Assessment Master
7.) Roadway Construction 16.) Land Acquisition
8.) Parking Facilities 17.) Airfield Pavement Maintenance
9.) Hangar Construction 18.) Security Lighting and Cameras
The detail scope of each project will be negotiated with the successful firm as
the need for each project arises. The City of Lebanon plans to make application
to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the State of Tennessee
over the course of several years for grants for airport-related development.
All of the above projects may not receive funding and the City of Lebanon
reserves the right to procure the subject services from another source. If a
price cannot be agreed upon between the City of Lebanon and the selected
firm during negotiations of the initial contract or any subsequent contract, then
the City of Lebanon reserves the right to terminate negotiations and negotiate
the second-highest ranked firm or initiate a new procurement action. Contracts
may not be negotiated under this advertisement beyond five (5) years of
the date that the initial contract is signed.
In order to be considered, firms must be experienced in providing the type of
consulting services for which the Request for Qualifications is submitted.
The schedule for the above projects is subject to availability of funding from
the FAA and the State of Tennessee and is, therefore, unknown at this time.
All parties are advised that some of the projects may not be undertaken, some
of the services may not be required and that City of Lebanon reserves the right
to initiate additional procurement action for any projects or services included
in this request.
Firms should indicate their interest in providing the requested services by submitting
five (5) copies of their Qualification Statement of 25 pages or less and
one (1) digital copy by 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Submit
Qualifications to:
City of Lebanon Engineering Department
200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Attn: R.T. Baldwin, RLS, Special Projects Administrator
Qualification Statement should be clearly marked “Statement of Qualifications”
on the outside of the sealed envelope. Statements submitted by the established
deadline will be evaluated based upon the following criteria:
1.) Qualifications and competence of the firm. Provide firm biography
and history of the firm’s aviation services business. (10%)
2.) Firm’s experience in the type of services being sought. List recent
experience in airport projects comparable to proposed projects. Firms
should provide the name, address, and telephone number of the contact
person for a minimum of three similar multi-year assignments. (30%)
3.) Capability of the firm to perform the service desired within an
acceptable time frame. List key project personnel’s professional
background, experience and workload. Identify those individuals to be
assigned to the project, who at the time of submission, reside at the
location to perform the work. Show permanent office location of all other
key personnel and show history of successful on-time and on-budget
project performance. (20%)
4.) Firm’s familiarity with and proximity to the geographic location of the
projects. Indicate office location where work will be performed. (20%)
5.) Capability to furnish qualified construction inspectors for resident
inspection. (15%)
6.) Evaluation of firm’s EEO Policy and past performance meeting professional
services DBE goals. (5%)+
Following submittal, the Statement of Qualifications will be reviewed and evaluated.
The City of Lebanon will select the firm that it feels is most qualified to
provide the required services. Subsequently, a contract will be negotiated for
the first grant project anticipated.
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to waive any informality in the submitted
Statement of Qualifications, to reject any and all Statements of Qualifications
or re-advertise for additional Statements of Qualifications.
City of Lebanon, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 41 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, code of Federal Regulations,
Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part
21, Non-discrimination of Federally-assisted programs of the Department
of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all proposers
that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this
advertisement, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) will be afforded
full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be
discriminated against on the grounds of race, creed, color, sex, national origin,
or handicap in consideration for an award.
All respondents are responsible for costs associated with the preparation of
materials in response to this RFQ. The City of Lebanon assumes no responsibility
for such costs.
R.T. Baldwin
Special Projects Administrator
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY DANIEL JAMES LAURIANO
DBA CUMBERLAND CANTEEN LLC AT 450 CHEROKEE
DOCK ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL
(CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF
CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND
THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 15 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS MONDAY
DECEMBER 12, 2022, AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM
1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN
LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: 11-30-2022
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Commission on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 7:00
p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission Room of
the Wilson County Courthouse located at 228 East Main
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on the
following: Application made by Joe Haddix, CSDG on
behalf of developer Strategic Capital Partners LLC with
permission from property owner Robert Lannom who has
applied jointly requesting a Land Use Plan Amendment
from high density residential area to a commercial center
area and rezoning of the same property from (R-1) Rural
Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial the property is
located at 2525 Lone Oak Road and contains approximately
60.74 acres, the property is further referenced as Wilson
County Tax Map 138 Parcel 32.03. A copy of each request
is on file in the Wilson County Development Services
Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection during
regular business hours. The land use plan amendment
and rezoning request will be heard on final reading by the
County Commission following the public hearing. Anyone
desiring to comment is requested to attend.
PUBLIC HEARING
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Wilson County
Commission approved the rezoning of property application
made by Rebecca H. Shaffer representing LaGuardo Utility
District requesting to have property located at 355 Woods
Ferry Road, rezoned from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-3)
Highway Commercial. Subject property is referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 27 Parcel 16.00 and contains
approximately 1.51 acres. For further or more complete
information you may contact the Wilson County
Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee.
