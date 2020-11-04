SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 29, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY, to PRLAP, INC., Trustee, on October 10, 2003, at Record Book 1016, Page 2032-2043 as Instrument No. 03211040 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: MEB Loan Trust IV

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, To Wit:

Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 11 on the plan of Woodland Place, Section One, as of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office for said County, to which plan reference is made for a more complete description.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to Joseph A. Paty and wife, Victoria A. Paty from Joseph Franklin Low and wife, Lisa L. Low by that deed dated 11/25/1992 and recorded 12/01/1992 in Deed Book 429, at Page 703 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.

Joseph A. Paty, having predeceased his wife, Victoria A. Paty, on March 11, 2020, who thereby acquired title in fee simple by right of survivorship.

This is improved property known as 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

This conveyance is made subject to the following:

1. Restrictive Covenants for Woodland Place of record in Trust Deed Book 537, Page 192, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

2. Setback lines, owners certificate, easements and other encumbrances contained in the Plan of Woodland Place, Section One of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

Tax ID:  0540-A-011.00

Current Owner(s) of Property:  JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. 

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000056-370-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

_________

Notice of SUCCESSOR Trustee’s Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2012, executed by LESLIE ASH, conveying certain real property therein described to ROY PUGH, Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1471, Page 828, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee; and 

WHEREAS, effective December 13, 2013, Liberty State Bank merged with and into Citizens Bank of Lafayette; and

WHEREAS, Citizens Bank of Lafayette is the true and lawful holder of the debt, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable, has appointed the undersigned, GREG W. TRAYLOR, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Wilson County Register of Deeds, and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions;

NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on November 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property:  

3125 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090; Map 80, Parcel 10.02; described in Book 1470, Page 2033, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee.

Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee.  The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.  Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, easements, covenants, any prior or superior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose.  This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession.

If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof.  The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment.  This law firm is attempting to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Greg W. Traylor, Esq.

Successor Trustee

112 Public Square

Lafayette, TN 37083

615-666-7595

Publish Dates:  October 21, 2020; October 28, 2020; and November 4, 2020.  

_________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PATRICIA BAIRD, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, on December 11, 2007, at Record Book 1283, Page 544-549 as Instrument No. 07355491 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, the same being more particularly described as follows to-wit:

THE REAL PROPERTY set forth in Item No. 2 of the Last Will and Testament of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird and conveyed to Patricia Fowler Baird including the trailer house with its one (1) acre of land located in Parcel 14.03 plus four (4) acres of flag shaped property northwest of Parcel 14.03.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being a tract or parcel of land containing 6.43 acres more or less, as shown on the boundary survey of a portion of the Jack Clinton Baird and the Patricia Fowler Baird property as shown on the survey of Paul Burton Crockett, Surveyor No. 1394 dated September 30, 2005, of record in Plat Book P25, Page 577, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME fee simple property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from John Clinton Gregory, Executor of the Estate of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird, deceased, to Patricia Fowler Baird, dated August 9, 2004, and recorded on August 10, 2004 in Book 1067, Page 150, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Commonly known as: 7659 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Tax Map 055, Parcel 014.05

Tax ID:  055 01405 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  PATRICIA BAIRD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7659 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF PATRICIA BAIRD AND LILLIAN GAIL BAIRD AND MARY CATHERINE BAIRD AND JENNIFER L. GOOLSBY AND JACK C. BAIRD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. 

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000047-347-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE JR

CASE NO. 2020PR394  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Rice Jr., deceased, who died on August 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

GINGER C. RICE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE SR DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

S. Nixon Pressley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY

CASE NO. 2020PR392  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claudine Massey, deceased, who died on September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

LARRY H. MASSEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER

CASE NO. 2020PR390  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Ray Foster, deceased, who died on August 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

Cathy Sue Dyer; Donna Kay Swoner; 

Peggy Jolena Foster

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Carolyn Chistoffersen, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL

CASE NO. #2020PR397

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, C.T.A., in respect to the estate of VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL, deceased, who died March 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

MELVIN L. DANIELS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KYLE B. HECKMAN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   October 28, 2020    November 4, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS

CASE NO.  2020PR406

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jane Gibbs, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

BRANDON BASS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/28/20 & 11/4/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH

CASE NO.  2020PR409

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy J. Smith, deceased, who died on October 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

J. MICHAEL ROBINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb,Jr

CASE NO. #2020PR347

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Theodore Webb,Jr, deceased, who died August 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

Janelle Lynn Jensen

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb, Jr.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JUSTIN M. GILBERT 

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   October 28, 2020 November 4, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA

CASE NO.  2020PR402

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse Raymond Lea, deceased, who died on June 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

 ROBBIE JEAN SLOAN LEA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYAN HOWARD

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

CASE NO. #2020PR293

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Dean Eubanks, deceased, who died July 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2020.

Gayla Brooks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER PORTH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/28/20  11/4/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RAY ALSUP

CASE NO. #2020PR399

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ray alsup, deceased, who died August 21st, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th  day of October, 2020.

Daniel Alsup

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Ray Alsup

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

James Addison Barry Jr

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   11/4/2020 11/11/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS, JR

CASE NO. 2020PR411  

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Phineas Rayden Dorris, Jr., deceased, who died on August 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 2, 2020

TELINA S. DORRIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS, 

JR DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cavan K. McCann, Attorney

Wilson Post 

10/4/20 and 10/11/20

_________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bids for construction to renovate an existing building into

the Wilson County Elections Office located at 230 East Gay Street,

Lebanon, Tennessee will be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time

on December 3, 2020 at the Wilson County Courthouse, County

Commission Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 228 East Main Street,

Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at which time and place they will be

publicly opened and read aloud.

Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:

Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC

1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375

Telephone: 615-443-3033

www.ldrplanroom.com

5% Bidders Bond is required.

Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the

bid will be required. Per the request of Wilson County Schools,

providers of the performance Bond and Payment Bond shall have

an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the

Contractors Licensing Act of 1976, as currently amended.

A prebid conference shall be held 10:00 A. M local time, on

November 13, 2020, at 230 East Gay Street, Lebanon, Tennessee

Include Wilson County Bid Number GBID 676 on the Bid Envelope

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County

Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box

248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish

to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630

during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain

a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing

Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any

portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall,

on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded

from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected

to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

_________

 

