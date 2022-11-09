PUBLIC NOTICEThe Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on November 14, 2022 at 6:15 pm to consider the following on 2nd and final reading:
• Amend Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Budget for Fire Truck Repairs
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for: RFP-GBID-730
The sale of real property located at Old Post Office – 203 East Main St. Lebanon, TN
(Former Wilson County Election Commission)
For Your Information:
The process to bid will be as follows:
A.
The property will be advertised November 2, 2022, thru December 2, 2022.
B.
Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Office on December 2nd, 5th and 6th. They must be turned in by Noon on December 6th, 2022. Clearly marked with GBID 730.
C.
On December 6th, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at 1:00PM in the Conference Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
D.
The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 8th, 2022.
E.
The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject all bids.
F.
Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental value of our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of the Old Post Office remain intact. The future of this building will be discussed at length during the meeting as we hope the successful bidder plans for limited modifications so that this building may remain on the historical registry.
If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert Baines, Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383.
This property is being sold as is, where is.
Property Specifications:
•
Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov
All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
