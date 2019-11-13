FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Charles Thomas Turner, by a Deed of Trust, dated August 28, 2018, of record in Book 1840, Page 2402, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Robert E. Lee, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Kyle B. Heckman, having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1873, Page 1027, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on November 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 13th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Being Lot No. 5 of a plat entitled ìFinal Subdivision Plat of the Property of Greg Dugdaleî, prepared by Carroll Dean Carman, TRLS #910, dated April 1, 2002, as revised, and filed for record in Plat Book 24, Page 209, Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property.
Being the same property conveyed to Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak by deed from Jonathan G. Dugdale dated July 22, 20023 of record in Book 920, page 2172, Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß 47-9-607(a), the interest to be foreclosed hereunder also includes a 1999 Oakwood Mobile Home, VIN H0TN12C09337.
Tax ID: Map 148, Parcel 13.10
Subject property has the address of 881 Coon Branch Road, Alexandria, Tennessee
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trusteeís Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Wilson County Property Tax Division.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 18th day of October 2019
Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
Run: October 30, 2019
November 6, 2019
November 13, 2019
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 30, 2008, executed by JOSEPH P. TURNER, TERESA M. TURNER, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY A. WEISSMAN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 4, 2008, in Deed Book 1308, Page 1691 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 1 ON THE PLAN OF VIVRETT MEADOWS SECTION ONE, AS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 179, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 098-004.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5521 Alvin Sperry Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH P. TURNER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
WILSON BANK & TRUST
TERESA M. TURNER
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 30, 2017, executed by ROBERT A. YOUNG JR, SUSAN E. YOUNG, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 1, 2017, in Deed Book 1763, Page 546-566 at Instrument Number 17612767; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 30 ON THE PLAN OF FINAL SUBDIVISION PLAT, PHASE ONE, TRAILWOOD FARMS SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 367, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 117B A 01400 000000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 134 BEAGLE RUN, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT A. YOUNG JR, SUSAN E. YOUNG
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
TRAILWOOD FARMS HOMEOWNERS` ASSOCIATION, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Ruth S. Earhart
CASE NO. #2019PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ruth s. earhart, deceased, who died May 10, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of October, 2019.
JOSEPH STERLING EARHART, JR.
KIRBI EARHART LANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH S. EARHART
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run November 6, 2019 November 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Abe Malatsky
CASE NO. #2019PR321
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Abe Malatsky, deceased, who died October 21, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 31st day of October, 2019.
Melissa Eltringham
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Abe Malatsky
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run November 6, 2019 November 13, 2019
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Russell N. Voce and Erica L. Voce executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Beneficiary, As Nominee For Pinnacle National Bank, Lender and Hugh M. Queener, Trustee(s), which was dated March 31, 2011, and recorded on April 5, 2011 in Book 1436, Page 1635, Instrument Number 11442301 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, NewRez LLC d/b/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land located in the 23rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 14, on the plat made by Paul B. Crockett TRLS #1394, dated September 25, 2007, revised on November 14, 2007, entitled "Glade Estates, Phase 2" and being of record in Plat Book 26, Page 551, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Russell N. Voce and wife, Erica L. Voce by Warranty Deed from Eastland Construction. Inc., dated March 31, 2011 and filed of record in Book 1436 , Page 1633, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 121 LB 12.00
Address/Description: 410 Guethlein Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): RUSSELL N. VOCE AND WIFE, ERICA L. VOCE.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-16172 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN D. LEE
CASE NO. #2019PR327
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of herman d. lee, deceased, who died October 9, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of November, 2019.
James Alan Lee
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Herman D. Lee
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run November 6, 2019 November 13, 2019
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Brent A. Spears executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for New Equity Financial Corp., Lender and Stewart Title of West Tennessee, Inc, Trustee(s), which was dated January 19, 2005, and recorded on February 17, 2005 in Book 1098, Page 437, Instrument Number 05254496 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 4 of Section One, Coles Ferry Village, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 18, Page 377, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Brent A. Spears, unmarried, by Deed dated June 24, 2003, of record in Book 989, Page 983, as Instrument No. 03197008 of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 058G B 004.00
Address/Description: 1883 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): Brent A. Spears.
Other Interested Party(ies): Linear Mortgage LLC.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 15-09172 FC03
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DELORES FAYE RICH
CASE NO. 2019PR319
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Delores Faye Rich, deceased, who died on August 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: November 11, 2019
FRANCES SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELORES FAYE RICH
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-13-19 & 11-20-19
The following described vehicle will be sold at public auction at S&S Towing, 210 E. Maple Dr. Lebanon, TN
at 7am on November 14, 2019 1994 Ford 1FTEX14H8RKA30677
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. November 26, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M.
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix
VIN: 2G2WP522X41367617 Redonna J Purlee Tennessee Title Loans
1996 Ford F150
VIN: 1FTEF15Y3TNA28388 Fred Chastain Jr.
1998 Dodge Durango
VIN: 1B4HS28Y3WF222117 Hunter and Breanna Green
2014 Ford Escape
VIN: 1FMCU0F71EUC58870 Kristy Harlanscales
CPS Inc.
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for one (1) Ninety (90) passenger School Bus. These bids are sealed and due in the Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN 37087 by Novemeber 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. SPECS: can be picked up at the above address M-F 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. or email trish.westmoreland@lssd.org or geoff.atchley@lssd.org.
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION and NOTICE OF CONSEQUENCES FOR INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT TRADE-NAME/TRADEMARK And same are accepted for value and exempt from levy.
PLAIN STATEMENT OF FACT
Copyright Notice: This constitutes actual and constructive notice of the copyright protections for the tradename/trade-mark, Charles Edgar Waters© an original expression created in 1st Day in Month: December, in Year: A.D. 1937, and: constitutes actual and constructive notice of the copyright protections for the tradename/trade-mark, Alicia Alexandria Waters© an original expression created in 14th Day in Month: September, in Year: A.D. 1973, with all rights reserved, proclaimed, preserved and: with all rights reserved, preserved, proclaimed, held by :Waters Judah Israel-El, Charles-edgar: U/T/A in 14-September-A.D.1938, d.b.a. Charles Edgar Waters Trust, hereinafter Foreign Trust. Said natural common- law tradename/trade-mark may not be used, printed, duplicated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, neither in whole nor in part, nor in any manner whatsoever, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgement of the Foreign Trust, hereinafter “Secured Party” as signified by the purple-wet-ink autograph and seal of :Waters Judah Israel-El, Charles-Edgar:. With the intent of being contractually bound, any person, as well as the agent of said person, assents, consents, and agrees that neither said person, nor juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person, shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner, the natural common-law trade-name/trade-mark, nor the natural common-law copyright described herein, nor any derivative, variation, and/or spelling and printing of Charles Edgar Waters, including and not limited to :Chuck-Edgar Waters:, :Waters: Edgar:, :Waters: Charles:, :Waters: Charles-edgar:, :Charles-edgar :Hurd-Waters:, :Chuck: Waters:, :Charles E. Waters:, Chuck Waters, Charles Waters, :Waters, Charles E.:, :Waters, Chuck E.:, :Waters Judah Israel-El, :Charles-edgar:, :Charles- edgar :Waters: Judah Israel-El, :Waters:, Alicia Alexandria:, Alicia Waters, Alicia Alexandria Waters, :Waters Judah Israel-El, :Alicia-alexandria: “Alicia-alexandria: Waters:, :Alicia-alexandria: Gaines-Waters:, :Alicia: Waters:, :Alicia A. Waters:, :Waters: Alicia A.:, :Alexandria Waters:, :Waters, Alicia:, :A. A. Waters:, :Alicia Alexandria:, and: all derivatives, variations in the spelling, abbreviating, upper/lower case rendering and writing of said trade-name/trade-mark. Secured Party neither assents, nor consents, nor agrees with, nor grants, nor implies any authorization for, any unauthorized use of trade-name/trade-mark, and all unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. Mutual Assent Implied and Express Contract Executed by Unauthorized Use of Secured Party’s Natural Common Law-Copyrighted Property; Self-Executing Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use of Secured Party’s Natural Common Law Copyrighted Property: By these terms, both the person and the agent of said person engaging in unauthorized use of copyrighted property, hereinafter jointly referred to as the “Interloper” does assent, consent, and agree that any use of the tradename/ trade-mark, except the authorized use as set above constitutes unauthorized use, unauthorized reproduction, copyright infringement, and counterfeiting, of Secured Party’s natural common-law copyrighted property, is contractually binding upon said Third Party Interloper, securing an interest in said Interloper’s assets, land, Land, LANDS and personal property for equal consideration and not less than Eleven Million [11,000,000.00] Dollars, based on the estimated value of the secured trade-name/trademark at the time of this notice; in addition to One million, one hundred and eleven thousand [1,111,000.00] United States Treasury Silver Eagle .999 Bullion Dollars or One million, one hundred and eleven thousand [1,111,000.00] other designated Silver bullion coins per violation. It is not the real live Living Soul natural flesh and blood Man of :Most High Yhwh: :Charles-edgar: Waters Judah Israel-El:, intent to violate any applicable laws or to cause injury. Any man, woman or person claiming an adverse interest, challenging or rebutting the rights of the Secured Party, must do so within three (3) days from publication, and may write to :Waters Judah Israel-El, Charles-edgar: U/T/A in 14-September-A.D.1938, d.b.a. Charles Edgar Waters Trust, Care of: Non- party witness - :Lavel Eli Johnson:, 6740 Douglas Boulevard, Suite F, Douglasville, Georgia state, ZIP CODE EXEMPT/Non-Resident/Non-Domestic/Republic. Take knowledge: Incorrectly addressed mail shall be returned unopened and: unread. Using a notary on this instrument does not constitute any adhesion, nor does it alter the real live Living Soul natural flesh and blood Man of :Most High Yhwh: Charles- edgar: Waters: Judah Israel-El:, status in any manner, nor does it alter the real live flesh and blood Woman of :Most High Yhwh: Alicia-alexandria: Waters: Judah Israel-El:,
status in any manner, nor does it alter the Foreign Trust status in any manner.
