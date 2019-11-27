NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Brent A. Spears executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for New Equity Financial Corp., Lender and Stewart Title of West Tennessee, Inc, Trustee(s), which was dated January 19, 2005, and recorded on February 17, 2005 in Book 1098, Page 437, Instrument Number 05254496 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 4 of Section One, Coles Ferry Village, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 18, Page 377, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Brent A. Spears, unmarried, by Deed dated June 24, 2003, of record in Book 989, Page 983, as Instrument No. 03197008 of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 058G B 004.00
Address/Description: 1883 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): Brent A. Spears.
Other Interested Party(ies): Linear Mortgage LLC.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 15-09172 FC03
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SCOTT J. MAYER
CASE NO. 2019PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Scott J. Mayer, deceased, who died on October 20, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: November 22, 2019
DARIN K. MAYER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SCOTT J. MAYER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL S. PARKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-20-19 & 11-27-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Kimberly M. Scott
CASE NO. #2019PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Kimberly M. Scott, deceased, who died October 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 14th day of November, 2019.
Dylan Conner Scott
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Kimberly M. Scott
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/20/19 11/27/19
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HENRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDRENíS SERVICES, Petitioner, vs. MEGAN NICHOLE THOMPSON, and SCOTT WALKER Respondents. In the matter of: DIVINNA NICHOLE-RAY THOMPSON, DOB: 10/18/2018
A Child Under 18 Years Of Age
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Scott Walker, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon them. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Scott Walker, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Scott Walker, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk of Henry County, Tennessee.
NOTICE
SCOTT WALKER
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, has filed a petition against you to terminate your parental rights as to Divinna Nichole-Ray Thompson. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED TO SERVE UPON, Tiffany M. Evans, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 8600 Highway 22, Dresden, TN 38225, (731)364-9647, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerkís Office, Henry, Tennessee.
Vicki Snyder, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Tiffany M. Evans (025376)
Regional General Counsel
Department of Children's Services
8600 Highway 22
Dresden, TN 38225
731-364-9647
Dates to run 11-27-19, 12-4-2019, 12-11-2019, 12-18-2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Charles E. Parham, Jr.
CASE NO. #2019PR329
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles E. Parham, Jr., deceased, who died October 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 22nd day of November, 2019.
ANNE PARHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES E. PARHAM, JR
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILIAM ALAN SLONE
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-27-2019 & 12-4-2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR.
CASE NO. #2019PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR., deceased, who died November 4, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 20th day of November, 2019.
RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/27/19 12/4/19
