NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 30, 2008, executed by JOSEPH P. TURNER, TERESA M. TURNER, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY A. WEISSMAN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 4, 2008, in Deed Book 1308, Page 1691 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 1 ON THE PLAN OF VIVRETT MEADOWS SECTION ONE, AS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 179, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 098-004.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5521 Alvin Sperry Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH P. TURNER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
WILSON BANK & TRUST
TERESA M. TURNER
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 30, 2017, executed by ROBERT A. YOUNG JR, SUSAN E. YOUNG, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 1, 2017, in Deed Book 1763, Page 546-566 at Instrument Number 17612767; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 30 ON THE PLAN OF FINAL SUBDIVISION PLAT, PHASE ONE, TRAILWOOD FARMS SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 367, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 117B A 01400 000000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 134 BEAGLE RUN, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT A. YOUNG JR, SUSAN E. YOUNG
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
TRAILWOOD FARMS HOMEOWNERS` ASSOCIATION, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Russell N. Voce and Erica L. Voce executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Beneficiary, As Nominee For Pinnacle National Bank, Lender and Hugh M. Queener, Trustee(s), which was dated March 31, 2011, and recorded on April 5, 2011 in Book 1436, Page 1635, Instrument Number 11442301 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, NewRez LLC d/b/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land located in the 23rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 14, on the plat made by Paul B. Crockett TRLS #1394, dated September 25, 2007, revised on November 14, 2007, entitled "Glade Estates, Phase 2" and being of record in Plat Book 26, Page 551, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Russell N. Voce and wife, Erica L. Voce by Warranty Deed from Eastland Construction. Inc., dated March 31, 2011 and filed of record in Book 1436 , Page 1633, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 121 LB 12.00
Address/Description: 410 Guethlein Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): RUSSELL N. VOCE AND WIFE, ERICA L. VOCE.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-16172 FC01
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Brent A. Spears executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for New Equity Financial Corp., Lender and Stewart Title of West Tennessee, Inc, Trustee(s), which was dated January 19, 2005, and recorded on February 17, 2005 in Book 1098, Page 437, Instrument Number 05254496 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 4 of Section One, Coles Ferry Village, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 18, Page 377, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Brent A. Spears, unmarried, by Deed dated June 24, 2003, of record in Book 989, Page 983, as Instrument No. 03197008 of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 058G B 004.00
Address/Description: 1883 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): Brent A. Spears.
Other Interested Party(ies): Linear Mortgage LLC.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 15-09172 FC03
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DELORES FAYE RICH
CASE NO. 2019PR319
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Delores Faye Rich, deceased, who died on August 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: November 18, 2019
FRANCES SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELORES FAYE RICH
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-13-19 & 11-20-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SCOTT J. MAYER
CASE NO. 2019PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Scott J. Mayer, deceased, who died on October 20, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: November 18, 2019
DARIN K. MAYER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SCOTT J. MAYER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL S. PARKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-20-19 & 11-27-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Kimberly M. Scott
CASE NO. #2019PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Kimberly M. Scott, deceased, who died October 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 14th day of November, 2019.
Dylan Conner Scott
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Kimberly M. Scott
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/20/19 11/27/19
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 11/23/19 AT 10:00 A.M.
06 HYUNDAI – VIN: KMHDN46D16U362520 12 DODGE – VIN: 1C3CDZAB5CN148808 10 NISSAN – VIN: 3N1AB6AP1AL608100 97 NISSAN – VIN: 1N4AB41D2VC733542 08 CHRYSLER – VIN: 2C3LA43R38H207229 03 FORD – VIN: 2FAFP73W73X127483 06 FORD – VIN: 1FMYU03166KA18779
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID - 652 - ROOFING FOR THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND WEMA HQ’S FOR THE WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-BID
DECEMBER 6, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. AT 119 SOUTH COLLEGE ST. LEBANON, TN.
OPENING BID DATE
DECEMBER 13, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance De- partment, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
The application of Cory Troutt, whose address is 309 Babb Dr is requesting Parking Lot Requirements relative to the property located at 309 Babb Dr. has been given Board Of Zoning Appeals case number 19-19. The application of Vick Shah, whose address is 903 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090 is requesting a Sign Variance relative to the property located at 110 Willard Hagan Dr. has been given Board Of Zoning Appeals case number 19-20. Zoning Code Violations that need to be addressed will be done after BZA cases. The two addresses with zoning codes are 120 Rocky Road and 813 Kent Dr. This has been scheduled for a hearing on November 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the City Of Lebanon Town Meeting Hall. The applicant and any other interested parties wishing to be heard are requested to be present at that time.
Board Of Zoning Appeals Danny Raines, Secretary
