NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NAHAWAND HEHANY,
Petitioner/Wife,
VS.
ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH,
Respondent/Husband.
FILE NO.: 22-DV-61
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2022 before the Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Judge of the General Sessions Court - Family Division of Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Petitioner/Wife's Motion to serve Husband via Publication. Based upon statements of Counsel and the entire record herein, this Honorable Court finds as follows:
1. The location of the Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last known place of employment and that his current residence or employment is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
2. Counsel for the Petitioner/Wife made an attempt to serve the Respondent/Husband with the Complaint for Divorce at his last known place of employment, as indicated by the Return of Service filed with the court.
3. It is necessary that the Respondent/Husband be served with Complaint for Divorce by Publication.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Petitioner/Wife shall be allowed to serve Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, by publication for four (4) weeks as required by law.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Entered this the 7th day of July, 2022
THE HONORAGBLE A. ENSLEY HAGAN
Approved for Entry:
LAW OFFICES OF THOMAS MAYNARD
THOMAS A. MAYNARD, BPR #024586
Attorney for Petitioner/Wife
111 N. Greenwood Ave. Suite B
Lebanon,TN 37087
(615) 784-4677
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, Lender and Lee and Lee Attorneys, Trustee(s), which was dated December 17, 2020, and recorded on December 18, 2020, in Book 2030, at Page 845 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, loanDepot.com, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A tract or parcel of land in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, as described on the Boundary Survey of the Edward Locke Property as follows:
Said tract begins at a point in the westerly margin of Callis Road, said point being the northeasterly corner of this tract and the southeasterly corner of property being retained by Grantor; thence running with the margin of Callis Road S 7°19'47" W 159.88 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southeast corner of this tract and the northeast corner of other property being retained by Grantor; thence leaving the margin of Callis Road and running S 74°11'19" W 416.87 feet to an iron pin; thence N 66°55'10" W 189.23 feet to an iron pin; thence N 70°11'22" W 201.72 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southwesterly corner of said tract; thence N 12°19'52" E 295.00 feet to a point, said point being the northwesterly corner of said tract; thence S 77°37'05" E 739.56 feet to the point of beginning and containing 5.01 acres, more or less. The property is described according to an unrecorded survey by Robert Lee Spears, TN Reg. No. 126, 4075 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, dated September 16, 1993.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith, of record in Book 2030, Page 842, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 094 015.03
Address/Description: 2300 Callis Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090
Current Owner(s): Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-13337 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
CASE NO. 2022PR442
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman W. Griffin, deceased, who died on September 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HILDRETH JO CROWDER DERMID
CASE NO. 2022PR455
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Hildreth Jo Crowder Dermid, deceased, who died on September 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELIZABETH HELEN DERMID HARMON AND
AMANDA FLETCHER ROBINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HILDRETH JO CROWDER DERMID
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARRY MERLIN KEFFER
CASE NO. 2022PR405
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Harry Merlin Keffer, deceased, who died on August 19, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ANNETTE MANNING-KEFFER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRY MERLIN KEFFER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOY NIELSON-LEWIS
CASE NO. 2022PR428
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joy Nielson-Lewis, deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
CHERYL LEWIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOY NIELSON-LEWIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW MULLINS
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY CAROL JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR451
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Betty Carol Jones, deceased, who died on September 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
MARY L. GLASS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY CAROL JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY R. HATCHER
CASE NO. 2022PR441
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Billy R. Hatcher, deceased, who died on May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
HAROLD YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY R. HATCHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE B. HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOEL ARTHUR DERMID, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR456
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Joel Arthur Dermid, Jr., deceased, who died on September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELIZABETH HELEN DERMID HARMON
AMANDA FLETCHER ROBINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOEL ARTHUR DERMID, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELEONORA B. ROE
CASE NO. 2022PR439
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Eleonora B. Roe, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELEONOR T. GOLDEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELEONORA B. ROE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
POPPY STEELE
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIE G. CRAIGHEAD
CASE NO. 2022PR431
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Marie G. Craighead, deceased, who died on July 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
PHYLLIS T. CRAIGHEAD AND
PHILLIP E. CRAIGHEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIE G. CRAIGHEAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF YOUSSEF ALI HUSSEINI
CASE NO. 2022PR443
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Youssef Ali Husseini, deceased, who died on August 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
CRISTY LYNN HUSSEINI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF YOUSSEF ALI HUSSEINI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ED N. FALKS, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR464
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Ed N. Falks, Jr., deceased, who died on September 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 29, 2022
LAVAL D. FALKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ED N. FALKS, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 1, 2011, executed by JIMMY L MARTIN and MILDRED M BARR and SARAH L MARTIN conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 6, 2011, in Deed Book 1446, Page 511; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to CitiMortgage, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE: BEGINNING AT A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF SPAIN HILL ROAD AND BEING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER HEREIN DESCRIBED, AND BEING N 8 DEG. 26` 52" E, A DISTANCE OF 973.88 FEET FROM A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE SAID SPAIN HILL ROAD, 25 FEET FROM THE CENTER; IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE EDITH COLE PROPERTY (D.B. 422,
PAGE 300); THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD N 82 DEG. 08` 11" W, A DISTANCE OF 1239.69 FEET TO A STEEL PIN; THENCE 08
DEG. 32` 47"E, A DISTANCE OF 185.52 FEET TO A STEEL PIN; THENCE S 82 DEG. 08` 02" E, A DISTANCE OF 1237.78 FEET
TO A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID SPAIN HILL ROAD, THENCE FOLLOWING SAID ROAD S 07 DEG. 57` 33" W,
A DISTANCE OF 185.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 229752.15 SQUARE FEET, OR 5.27 ACRES,
MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS AND CONDITIONS, AND OTHER MATTERS OF RECORD, INCLUDING ALL ITEMS SET OUT ON ANY APPLICABLE PLAT OF RECORD.
Parcel ID: 174-006.09
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2208 SPAIN HILL RD, LASCASSAS, TN 37085. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JIMMY L MARTIN, MILDRED M BARR, SARAH L MARTIN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY EADS
CASE NO. 2022PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Timothy Eads., deceased, who died on July 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
TERRY EADS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY EADS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KIMBERLY K. ROLMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR469
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Kimberly K. Rolman., deceased, who died on August 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
MICHAEL A. ROLMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KIMBERLY K. ROLMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ELLEN MCFADDEN
CASE NO. 2022PR458
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Ellen McFadden, deceased, who died on August 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
CAROLYN TOMLINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ELLEN MCFADDEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY LUCINDA BARLOW
CASE NO. 2022PR462
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Peggy Lucinda Barlow, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
JAMES TIMOTHY BARLOW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY LUCINDA BARLOW
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GRADY ELWYN LYNN
CASE NO. 2022PR444
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Grady Elwyn Lynn, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GRADY ELWYN LYNN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO,
Plaintiff/Wife,
vs.
KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO,
Defendant/Husband.
FILE NO.: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21 st day of July 2022 upon sworn Affidavit of UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO (hereinafter “Wife”) who has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED
ADJUDGED and DECREED that:
1. Defendant/Husband, KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO’s (hereinafter “Husband”) location is unknown.
2. Husband’s last known address is 511 Falls Boulevard, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 located in Wilson County, Tennessee.
3. Wife initially attempted personal service on Husband at said address; however, the private process server was advised that Husband no longer lived at said
address.
4. Wife then attempted service upon Husband at Husband’s mother’s last known address of 4156 Serene Way, Union City, Georgia 30291; however, the Fulton
County Sheriff’s Department was unable to serve Husband stating that Husband was unable to be found.
5. Wife knows of no other location in which Husband may be found and has not had any contact with Husband since June 2021.
6. That Counsel for Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email on April 26, 2022 to request an address; however, to date, Counsel for Wife has not
received a response.
7. That Counsel for Wife also attempted to contact Husband via telephone and left a voicemail for Husband; however, Husband has yet to return said phone call.
8. Wife filed a Motion to Allow Service by Publication on July 7, 2022 which was sent to Husband via email and via USPS mail at his last known address on July 7, 2022.
9. Said Motion was heard via Zoom on July 21, 2022.
10. The Court called the docket on Thursday, July 21, 2022 viz Zoom Digital Platform and waited for Husband to appear; however, Husband did not appear to make any objection.
11. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give reasonable actual notice is publication in the Wilson Post, a newspaper located in Wilson County, Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law.
So ORDERED this the 23rd day of August 2022.
A. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
KANE & CROWELL, PLLC
KAYLA M. COSTLEY, # 37775
Attorney for Wife
133 South College Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
(615) 784-4800
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 AT 2:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 16, 2008, executed by HEATHER WHIGHAM and JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM conveying certain real property therein described to RONALD P. IMBRECHT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 18, 2008, in Deed Book 1310, Page 1254; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 38, ON THE PLAN OF PADDOCK PLACE SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 179, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 053C-B-038.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 133 PADDOCK PL DR, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): HEATHER WHIGHAM, JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK , PADDOCK PLACE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. , CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF GE RETAIL BANK/SAM`S CLUB PERSONAL CRED , GALAXY INTERNATIONAL PURCHASING, LLC , MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 69 K
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 28.00
Description: Lot 78 Hillview Farms 1B
ASSESSED OWNER(S): Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 69 K, Group A, Parcel 28.00, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 518 Briarhill Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 78 of Hillview Farms Subdivision, Section 1B as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 22, at page 97 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1504, at page 118, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 72 A
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 14.00
Description: Lot 11 Hillview Hgts 1
ASSESSED OWNER(S):
Jay Wilfong
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 72 A, Group A, Parcel 14.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 713 Hillview Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 of Hillview Heights Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 4, at page 27 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 960, at page 440, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 10/15/22 AT 10:00 A.M.
10 HONDA
VIN: 1HGCS1B37AA019257
09 BUICK
VIN: 2G4WD5827911256887
86 HONDA
VIN: JH2KF0121GK102288
95 BMW
VIN: 4USCC8329SLA097729
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-24, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 14, 2022,
in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 11.74 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 59
Parcel 2.01) from RPO – Rural/Open Space (1/3 Unit
per Acre) to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the
resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-25, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 14, 2022,
in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 2.56 acres at unaddressed properties on Lebanon
Road (Tax Map 56 Parcels 13.03 & 13.14) from FLH2
– Residential 2 Units per Acre to RXH – Residential
Mixed Housing. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
solid waste disposal transfer station services for the City
of Lebanon Sanitation Department.
Proposal forms and specifications may be obtained
from the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals must
be returned no later than October 18, 2022, by 10:00
a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6572, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 1, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 6.93 acres of the Larry and Bethany Robinson
project at an unaddressed property on Hartmann Drive
(Tax Map 45 Parcel 35.04) from RR to CS in Ward 1.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6573, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 1, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 505.56 acres of the Five Oaks HDRPUD
at 204 properties in the Five Oaks Subdivision from
HDRPUD to FOGCPUD. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6575, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 1, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment to add
procedures for Text Only SP, tie all SPs to one zoning
district in the Future Land Use Plan, and to Repeal all
ability to go to the Planning Commission only for any
SP Amendments. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6576, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 1, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment to redefine
Dwelling Unit, Household, Boarding House, and
Higher Education Housing, and Chapter 6 and Chapter
12 to identify the zoning districts where different types
of housing will be located in the City, and to create a
process for Reasonable Accommodations for Persons
with Disabilities. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
GBID 728
Proposals are being accepted Landscaping for the Tennessee Made Building, for the
Wilson County James E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until
2:00 P.M. local time, October 25, 2022, at the offices of the Wilson County Director
of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, Lebanon, 37087: for a public
opening.
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s
name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information
required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper or
incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection.
Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting, Tim Stockton,
Construction Manager, phone (615) 405-1729. The bid documents will be available
starting Wednesday October 12, 2022.
No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit the site to become
familiar with site conditions.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of Bids
without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all
bids for any reason.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday,
October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County
Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on
the following: Rebecca H. Shaffer representing LaGuardo Utility District is requesting to
have property located at 355 Woods Ferry Road, rezoned from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-3)
Highway Commercial. Subject property is referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 27 Parcel
16.00 and contains approximately 1.51 acres. Amendment to the Wilson County Subdivision
Regulations: Under ARTICLE I – PURPOSE, AUTHORITY AND JURISDICTION
subsection A - PURPOSE, Make the following changes or additions to be added after
paragraph 2: “The planning commission shall not require an owner of private property
to dedicate real property to the public or pay money to a public entity in an amount that
is determined on an individual and discretionary basis, unless there is an essential nexus
between the dedication or payment and a legitimate local governmental interest (see Nollan
v. California Coastal Commission) and the dedication or payment is roughly proportional
both in nature and extent to the impact of the proposed use or development of the property
(see Dolan v. City of Tigard). An owner of private property required to make dedication or
pay money in violation of this subdivision may seek relief through a common law writ of
certiorari in chancery court.” Several divisions of property and site plans will be also heard
at this time. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson Development
Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee.
You may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring
to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails,
and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
|