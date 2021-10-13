IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

EMILY FITT,

Petitioner,         

V.

CODY LAYNE,

 Respondent.

Docket No. 16-JV-888

IN RE: JAMES BRADDOCK FITT, DOB: 03.02.2014

RAVANE MIA LAYNE, DOB: 04.30.2015

Minor Children under 18 years of age.

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

(from hearing on August 12, 2021)

This cause came to be heard on the 12th day of August, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan of the Wilson County Juvenile Court upon the Petitioner's, Emily Fitt, (hereinafter "Mother") Motion for an Order allowing service of process against the Respondent, Cody Layne, (hereinafter "Father") by publication in lieu of personal service. As reflected in the Affidavit executed by the private process service and of record with the Court, the residence of the Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent inquiry. The Court finds, and

It is therefore, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1 Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee;

2.  The copy of this order that is to be published, shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at

which this Court is held.

3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order, land if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

ENTERED this the 9th day of September, 2021.

 Judge Ensley Hagan Juvenile Court Judge

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

YANCYBELCHER #21158

Attorney for Petitioner/ Mother

2306 North Mount Juliet Road

Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122

Phone: 615.773.2889

Email: yancy@tds.net

|

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

CASSANDRA BELL,

Petitioner Maternal Grandparent

JOSHUA RAMSEY

Respondent/Father,

and

MORGAN NICOLE SPAIN

Respondent/Mother.

Docket No. 21-JV-l58

IN THE MATTER OF:

ANNABELLE RAMSEY. DOB 01/24/2012

A Child Under Eighteen (l8) Years of Age.

PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petitiion for Grandparents and Sibling Visitation lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear.

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Cassandra Bell, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Morgan Spain, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent. Morgan Spain, cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:

1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Davidson County. Tennessee.

2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

3. The copy of this Order that is published shall farther notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition. and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan. The Juvenile Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in the Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks.

ENTERED this the 2nd day of September, 2021

Judge Ensley Hagan

Approved for Entry

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, # 029190

Attorney for Petitioner

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 784-4588

(615) 784-4590 (FAX)

thagar@hpkawtn.com

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2019, executed by  CHRISTI CAROL CLARK, conveying certain real property therein described to LEE AND LEE, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.C., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2019, in Deed Book 1888, Page 1078 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Tennessee Housing Development Agency  who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF SANDERS ADDITION, A PLAN OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN BOOK 76, PAGE 64, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY GOODMAN, (FORMERLY HIND); EAST BY CLOWER, (FORMERLY SISCO); SOUTH BY COLES FERRY PIKE; AND WEST BY COLE AVENUE. THE NORTH AND SOUTH BOUNDARIES OF SAID LOT WERE ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 60 FEET IN LENGTH AND THE WEST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 192 FEET AND THE EAST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 195 FEET; ALL OF WHICH ARE MORE OR LESS AND SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT IN FAVOR OF THE CITY OF LEBANON OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 404, PAGE 639, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 058M-E-047.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 313 COLES FERRY PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. 

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHRISTI CAROL CLARK

OTHER  INTERESTED PARTIES:

TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON

CASE NO.2021PR446

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON, deceased, who died on September 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

MICHAEL ANDERSON 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON

CASE NO. #2021PR442

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON, deceased, who died May 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2021.

CYNTHIA GAYE CHRISTIAN

ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   10-6-21 10-13-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES REUBEN LINK

CASE NO.2021PR445

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES REUBEN LINK, deceased, who died on September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

ANTHONY V. LINK 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES REUBEN LINK,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KELLY JOE ROY

CASE NO. #2021PR440

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th  day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KELLY JOE ROY, deceased, who died August 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th day of September, 2021.

MARK ALLEN ROY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KELLY JOE ROY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JEREMY D. TRAPP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  October 6, 2021   October 13, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JIMMY RANDALL HARP

CASE NO.2021PR441

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JIMMY RANDALL HARP, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

JEAN SIRCY 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIMMY RANDALL HARP,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Russell Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21         

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CAROLYN WHITE

CASE NO. 2021PR431

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of CAROLYN WHITE, deceased, who died on February 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

FREDERICK L. WHITE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CAROLYN WHITE DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Adam Barber, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARK S. BARRY

CASE NO. #2021PR439

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th  day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK S. BARRY, deceased, who died July 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2021.

BRANDON T. BARRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARK S. BARRY

DECEASED

MILLIS SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

W. WARNER MCNEILLY III

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  10-6-21    10-13-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LILY ANN JONES

CASE NO.2021PR406

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LILY ANN JONES, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

MICHAEL JONES 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LILY ANN JONES,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Barbara B. McGinnis, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CONNIE LYNN DUNN CASE NO.2021PR438

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Connie Lynn Dunn, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;

Or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty

(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: 9/30/2021

KELLI DUNN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CONNIE LYNN DUNN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Tiffany M. Johns, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, october 19, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: NICK FORBES

CASE NO.2021PR435

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Nick Forbes, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

Christy F. forbes  

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NICK FORBES,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: AMELIA HINES

CASE NO.2021PR436

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Amelia Hines, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

MELANIE H. ALLUMS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AMELIA HINES,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Kennedy Jr., Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Jerry Dale McClanahan           

CASE NO. #2021PR453

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Dale McClanahan., deceased, who died September 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st day of October, 2021.

Cathy Page

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Jerry Dale McClanahan

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE               

JUDITH ANN BASINGER,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER

DEFENDANT.

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT from the verified matters set forth in the Complaint filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to Rule 4.09 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. The notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE

JUDITH ANN BASINGER,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 21DV468

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Donald Joseph Basinger, cannot be located by the Sheriff so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that the publicaiton be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Timothy Art Davis, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 115 East Main St. Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before the 24th day of October, 2021. also file an answer to the Complaint with the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so,

judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This 23rd day of September, 2021

DEBBIE MOSS

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

DEPUTY CLERK

ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2021

Clara Byrd, Judge

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, B.P.R. #20048

Attorney for Plaintiff

115 East Main St.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 444-7272

Fax: (615) 453-0072

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21 10/20/21 10/27/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY

CASE NO.  2021PR408

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Hasty, deceased, who died on July 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021            

Dillian Tyler Hasty

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-6-21 & 10-13-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Adam Michael Green

CASE NO. #2021PR370

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of ADAM MICHAEL GREEN, deceased, who died June 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

Jonathan Tinsley

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Adam Michael Green

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan Tinsley

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/13/21   10/20/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH

CASE NO.  2021CV268

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy S. Ruth, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 11, 2021                                                            

LARRY TAYLOR WILKERSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMIE D. WINKLER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-13-21 & 10-20-21       

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Planning Commission on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00

a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson County

Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee.

Several divisions of property and site plans will be heard

at this time, also for consideration, to update The Wilson

County Land Use Plan adopting existing zoned areas in

the County that do not appear in the current Land Use

Plan into the Land Use Plan adopted by the Wilson County

Regional Planning Commission, there may be discussion

concerning potential additional changes to the Land Use

Plan to be evaluated in coming months. Meeting may be

postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson

County Courthouse is closed. For further or more complete

information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may

view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6308, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed demolition

moratorium on structures in areas being considered for

historic preservation districts and landmarks. The public

hearing for the proposed demolition moratorium is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed demolition moratorium are

available for inspection at the following locations: City of

Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning

Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions

can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

INVITATION TO BID

GBID 699

Proposals are being accepted for the Tennessee Made Building, Pre-Engineered

Metal Building Package for the Wilson County James E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon,

Tennessee by the Owner until 2:00 P.M. local time, October 22, 2021, at the offices

of the Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

Lebanon, 37087: for a public opening.

All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the Contractor’s Licensing

Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction herein described (Tennessee Code

Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public

Acts of 1977).

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s

name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information

required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper or

incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is required.

Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting, Tim Stockton,

Construction Manager, phone (615) 405-1729. The bid documents will be available

starting Wednesday October 13, 2021.

No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit the site to

become familiar with site conditions.

The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and Payment

Bond for 100% of the contract amount.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of Bids

without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all

bids for any reason.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids,

to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost

meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of

race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits

of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment

No. 21-28, notice is hereby given that the Planning

Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will

hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 15,

2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens

on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use

Plan of about 133.92 acres at 6175 Franklin Road (Tax

Map 101 Parcel 20) from RPO – Rural Preservation/

Open Space/Undetermined to IL – Light Industrial.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is

being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies

of the resolution are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment

No. 21-29, notice is hereby given that the Planning

Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will

hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 15,

2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on

the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan

of about 150 acres at unaddressed Maple Hill Road

(Tax Map 46 Parcel 21.01) from RSM – Suburban

Medium Density Residential to RLD – Low Density

Residential. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.

Copies of the resolution are available for inspection

at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s

Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at

200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

This is official notification of

intent to apply for a title to a

vehicle in my possession.

The said vehicle is a

2008 Ford Super Duty F-250

Vin # 1FTSW21RX8EB48686

Any and all parties holding an

interest in this vehicle should

contact:

Amanda Arata

10121 North Creek Dr.

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

within 10 days certified mail,

return receipt requested.

|

This is official notification of

intent to apply for a title to a

vehicle in my possession.

The said vehicle is a

2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vin 1J4GW48S8YC280815

Any and all parties holding an

interest in this vehicle should

contact:

Alicia Lanfair

2291 Turner Rd.

Watertown, TN 37184

within 10 days certified mail,

return receipt requested.

|

