IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
EMILY FITT,
Petitioner,
V.
CODY LAYNE,
Respondent.
Docket No. 16-JV-888
IN RE: JAMES BRADDOCK FITT, DOB: 03.02.2014
RAVANE MIA LAYNE, DOB: 04.30.2015
Minor Children under 18 years of age.
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
(from hearing on August 12, 2021)
This cause came to be heard on the 12th day of August, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan of the Wilson County Juvenile Court upon the Petitioner's, Emily Fitt, (hereinafter "Mother") Motion for an Order allowing service of process against the Respondent, Cody Layne, (hereinafter "Father") by publication in lieu of personal service. As reflected in the Affidavit executed by the private process service and of record with the Court, the residence of the Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent inquiry. The Court finds, and
It is therefore, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1 Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee;
2. The copy of this order that is to be published, shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at
which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order, land if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
ENTERED this the 9th day of September, 2021.
Judge Ensley Hagan Juvenile Court Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
YANCYBELCHER #21158
Attorney for Petitioner/ Mother
2306 North Mount Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122
Phone: 615.773.2889
Email: yancy@tds.net
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
CASSANDRA BELL,
Petitioner Maternal Grandparent
JOSHUA RAMSEY
Respondent/Father,
and
MORGAN NICOLE SPAIN
Respondent/Mother.
Docket No. 21-JV-l58
IN THE MATTER OF:
ANNABELLE RAMSEY. DOB 01/24/2012
A Child Under Eighteen (l8) Years of Age.
PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petitiion for Grandparents and Sibling Visitation lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear.
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Cassandra Bell, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Morgan Spain, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent. Morgan Spain, cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Davidson County. Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall farther notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition. and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan. The Juvenile Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in the Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks.
ENTERED this the 2nd day of September, 2021
Judge Ensley Hagan
Approved for Entry
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, # 029190
Attorney for Petitioner
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2019, executed by CHRISTI CAROL CLARK, conveying certain real property therein described to LEE AND LEE, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.C., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2019, in Deed Book 1888, Page 1078 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Tennessee Housing Development Agency who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF SANDERS ADDITION, A PLAN OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN BOOK 76, PAGE 64, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY GOODMAN, (FORMERLY HIND); EAST BY CLOWER, (FORMERLY SISCO); SOUTH BY COLES FERRY PIKE; AND WEST BY COLE AVENUE. THE NORTH AND SOUTH BOUNDARIES OF SAID LOT WERE ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 60 FEET IN LENGTH AND THE WEST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 192 FEET AND THE EAST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 195 FEET; ALL OF WHICH ARE MORE OR LESS AND SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT IN FAVOR OF THE CITY OF LEBANON OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 404, PAGE 639, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 058M-E-047.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 313 COLES FERRY PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CHRISTI CAROL CLARK
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON
CASE NO.2021PR446
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON, deceased, who died on September 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
MICHAEL ANDERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRENDA GAIL ANDERSON, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON
CASE NO. #2021PR442
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON, deceased, who died May 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2021.
CYNTHIA GAYE CHRISTIAN
ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT NORRIS JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10-6-21 10-13-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES REUBEN LINK
CASE NO.2021PR445
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES REUBEN LINK, deceased, who died on September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
ANTHONY V. LINK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES REUBEN LINK, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KELLY JOE ROY
CASE NO. #2021PR440
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KELLY JOE ROY, deceased, who died August 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2021.
MARK ALLEN ROY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KELLY JOE ROY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEREMY D. TRAPP
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run October 6, 2021 October 13, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JIMMY RANDALL HARP
CASE NO.2021PR441
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JIMMY RANDALL HARP, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
JEAN SIRCY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMY RANDALL HARP, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Russell Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CAROLYN WHITE
CASE NO. 2021PR431
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of CAROLYN WHITE, deceased, who died on February 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
FREDERICK L. WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN WHITE DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Adam Barber, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY
CASE NO. 2021PR408
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Hasty, deceased, who died on July 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
DILLIAN TYLER HASTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARK S. BARRY
CASE NO. #2021PR439
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK S. BARRY, deceased, who died July 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2021.
BRANDON T. BARRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARK S. BARRY
DECEASED
MILLIS SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
W. WARNER MCNEILLY III
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10-6-21 10-13-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LILY ANN JONES
CASE NO.2021PR406
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LILY ANN JONES, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
MICHAEL JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LILY ANN JONES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Barbara B. McGinnis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CONNIE LYNN DUNN CASE NO.2021PR438
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Connie Lynn Dunn, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;
Or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty
(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 9/30/2021
KELLI DUNN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONNIE LYNN DUNN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Tiffany M. Johns, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, october 19, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: NICK FORBES
CASE NO.2021PR435
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Nick Forbes, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
Christy F. forbes
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NICK FORBES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: AMELIA HINES
CASE NO.2021PR436
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Amelia Hines, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
MELANIE H. ALLUMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AMELIA HINES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Kennedy Jr., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/06/21 and 10/13/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Jerry Dale McClanahan
CASE NO. #2021PR453
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Dale McClanahan., deceased, who died September 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of October, 2021.
Cathy Page
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Jerry Dale McClanahan
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT from the verified matters set forth in the Complaint filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to Rule 4.09 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. The notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. 21DV468
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Donald Joseph Basinger, cannot be located by the Sheriff so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that the publicaiton be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Timothy Art Davis, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 115 East Main St. Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before the 24th day of October, 2021. also file an answer to the Complaint with the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so,
judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 23rd day of September, 2021
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
DEPUTY CLERK
ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2021
Clara Byrd, Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, B.P.R. #20048
Attorney for Plaintiff
115 East Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-7272
Fax: (615) 453-0072
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21 10/20/21 10/27/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY
CASE NO. 2021PR408
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Hasty, deceased, who died on July 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
Dillian Tyler Hasty
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD HASTY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-6-21 & 10-13-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Adam Michael Green
CASE NO. #2021PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of ADAM MICHAEL GREEN, deceased, who died June 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of October, 2021.
Jonathan Tinsley
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Adam Michael Green
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/13/21 10/20/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH
CASE NO. 2021CV268
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy S. Ruth, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 11, 2021
LARRY TAYLOR WILKERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMIE D. WINKLER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-13-21 & 10-20-21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Planning Commission on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00
a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson County
Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee.
Several divisions of property and site plans will be heard
at this time, also for consideration, to update The Wilson
County Land Use Plan adopting existing zoned areas in
the County that do not appear in the current Land Use
Plan into the Land Use Plan adopted by the Wilson County
Regional Planning Commission, there may be discussion
concerning potential additional changes to the Land Use
Plan to be evaluated in coming months. Meeting may be
postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson
County Courthouse is closed. For further or more complete
information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may
view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6308, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed demolition
moratorium on structures in areas being considered for
historic preservation districts and landmarks. The public
hearing for the proposed demolition moratorium is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed demolition moratorium are
available for inspection at the following locations: City of
Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions
can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
GBID 699
Proposals are being accepted for the Tennessee Made Building, Pre-Engineered
Metal Building Package for the Wilson County James E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon,
Tennessee by the Owner until 2:00 P.M. local time, October 22, 2021, at the offices
of the Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
Lebanon, 37087: for a public opening.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the Contractor’s Licensing
Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction herein described (Tennessee Code
Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public
Acts of 1977).
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s
name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information
required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper or
incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is required.
Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting, Tim Stockton,
Construction Manager, phone (615) 405-1729. The bid documents will be available
starting Wednesday October 13, 2021.
No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit the site to
become familiar with site conditions.
The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and Payment
Bond for 100% of the contract amount.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of Bids
without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all
bids for any reason.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids,
to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost
meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of
race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits
of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 21-28, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 15,
2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use
Plan of about 133.92 acres at 6175 Franklin Road (Tax
Map 101 Parcel 20) from RPO – Rural Preservation/
Open Space/Undetermined to IL – Light Industrial.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies
of the resolution are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 21-29, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on November 15,
2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on
the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan
of about 150 acres at unaddressed Maple Hill Road
(Tax Map 46 Parcel 21.01) from RSM – Suburban
Medium Density Residential to RLD – Low Density
Residential. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection
at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s
Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at
200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
This is official notification of
intent to apply for a title to a
vehicle in my possession.
The said vehicle is a
2008 Ford Super Duty F-250
Vin # 1FTSW21RX8EB48686
Any and all parties holding an
interest in this vehicle should
contact:
Amanda Arata
10121 North Creek Dr.
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
within 10 days certified mail,
return receipt requested.
This is official notification of
intent to apply for a title to a
vehicle in my possession.
The said vehicle is a
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vin 1J4GW48S8YC280815
Any and all parties holding an
interest in this vehicle should
contact:
Alicia Lanfair
2291 Turner Rd.
Watertown, TN 37184
within 10 days certified mail,
return receipt requested.
