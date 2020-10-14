NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS
CASE NO. #2020PR368
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STUART ALAN MAYS, deceased, who died July 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd day of October, 2020.
PATRICIA ANN WILSON WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK T. FREEMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper WILSON POST
October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL
CASE NO. 2020PR389
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Monica Ann Doll, deceased, who died on September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Dated: October 12, 2020
LOGAN SETH DIXON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Cardinal Financial Company, LP,
Petitioner
v.
All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;
Respondents
Case No. 2020 CV 144
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon: Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 2nd day of October, 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
NICHOLAS H. ADLER
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
PUBLICATION DATES:
October 7, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 28, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb
CASE NO. #2020PR384
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Alsup Webb, deceased, who died September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2020.
Jaclyn Webb King
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee Jr.
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY MARK HESTON
CASE NO. #2020PR376
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Timothy Mark Heston, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2020.
Barbara F. Heston
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Timothy Mark Heston
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/7/2020 10/14/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER
CASE NO. 2020PR385
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Earl Whitener, deceased, who died on August 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 12, 2020
LEWIS WILLIAM WHITENER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER
CASE NO. 2020PR381
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucy B. Slager, deceased, who died on August 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 12, 2020
VAN BAYNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-7-20 & 10-14-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Duvene Bailey
CASE NO. #2020PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Duvene Bailey, deceased, who died June 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of September, 2020.
TERESA BAILEY MOFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DUVENE BAILEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
Attorney
WILSON POST Date to run October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-673- UVC LAMP FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
OPENING BID DATE
OCTOBER 26, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-674- ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
OPENING BID DATE
OCTOBER 26, 2020 @ 11:30 A.M. IN THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
