NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS

CASE NO. #2020PR368

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STUART ALAN MAYS, deceased, who died July 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd  day of October, 2020.

PATRICIA ANN WILSON WHITE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK T. FREEMAN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper WILSON POST 

October 7, 2020   October 14, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL

CASE NO. 2020PR389  

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Monica Ann Doll, deceased, who died on September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Dated: October 12, 2020

LOGAN SETH DIXON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Cardinal Financial Company, LP,

Petitioner

v. 

All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell  Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;

Respondents

Case No.  2020 CV 144

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon:  Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN  37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 2nd day of October, 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

NICHOLAS H. ADLER

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

PUBLICATION DATES:

October 7, 2020

October 14, 2020

October 21, 2020

October 28, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb

CASE NO. #2020PR384

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Alsup Webb, deceased, who died September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2020.

Jaclyn Webb King

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Neal Agee Jr.

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run  October 7, 2020  October 14, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TIMOTHY MARK HESTON

CASE NO. #2020PR376

Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Timothy Mark Heston, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2020.

Barbara F. Heston

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Timothy Mark Heston

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   10/7/2020   10/14/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER

CASE NO. 2020PR385  

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Earl Whitener, deceased, who died on August 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 12, 2020

LEWIS WILLIAM WHITENER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER

CASE NO.  2020PR381

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucy B. Slager, deceased, who died on August 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 12, 2020

VAN BAYNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-7-20 & 10-14-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Duvene Bailey

CASE NO. #2020PR383

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Duvene Bailey, deceased, who died June 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th  day of September, 2020.

TERESA BAILEY MOFIELD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DUVENE BAILEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL R. JENNINGS

Attorney

WILSON POST Date to run   October 7, 2020  October 14, 2020

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID-673- UVC LAMP FOR THE WILSON COUNTY

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

OPENING BID DATE

OCTOBER 26, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID-674- ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR THE

WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

OPENING BID DATE

OCTOBER 26, 2020 @ 11:30 A.M. IN THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

_________

