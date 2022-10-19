NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 1, 2011, executed by JIMMY L MARTIN and MILDRED M BARR and SARAH L MARTIN conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 6, 2011, in Deed Book 1446, Page 511; and

