NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2019, executed by CHRISTI CAROL CLARK, conveying certain real property therein described to LEE AND LEE, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.C., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2019, in Deed Book 1888, Page 1078 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Tennessee Housing Development Agency who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
LAND LOCATED IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 4 OF SANDERS ADDITION, A PLAN OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN BOOK 76, PAGE 64, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY GOODMAN, (FORMERLY HIND); EAST BY CLOWER, (FORMERLY SISCO); SOUTH BY COLES FERRY PIKE; AND WEST BY COLE AVENUE. THE NORTH AND SOUTH BOUNDARIES OF SAID LOT WERE ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 60 FEET IN LENGTH AND THE WEST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 192 FEET AND THE EAST BOUNDARY ORIGINALLY MEASURED AT 195 FEET; ALL OF WHICH ARE MORE OR LESS AND SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT IN FAVOR OF THE CITY OF LEBANON OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 404, PAGE 639, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 058M-E-047.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 313 COLES FERRY PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CHRISTI CAROL CLARK
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT from the verified matters set forth in the Complaint filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to Rule 4.09 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. The notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. 21DV468
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Donald Joseph Basinger, cannot be located by the Sheriff so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that the publicaiton be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Timothy Art Davis, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 115 East Main St. Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before the 24th day of October, 2021. also file an answer to the Complaint with the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so,
judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 23rd day of September, 2021
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
DEPUTY CLERK
ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2021
Clara Byrd, Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, B.P.R. #20048
Attorney for Plaintiff
115 East Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-7272
Fax: (615) 453-0072
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21 10/20/21 10/27/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Adam Michael Green
CASE NO. #2021PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of ADAM MICHAEL GREEN, deceased, who died June 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of October, 2021.
Jonathan Tinsley
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Adam Michael Green
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/13/21 10/20/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH
CASE NO. 2021CV268
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy S. Ruth, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 18, 2021
LARRY TAYLOR WILKERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY S. RUTH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMIE D. WINKLER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-13-21 & 10-20-21
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, October 26, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, October 25, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
