Weather Alert

...PATCHY FOG, LOCALLY DENSE, DEVELOPING ACROSS MID STATE... PATCHY FOG, LOCALLY DENSE, IS DEVELOPING ACROSS THE MID STATE EARLY THIS MORNING. EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ON AREA ROADWAYS. VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED IN LOCATIONS EXPERIENCING DENSE FOG TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF A MILE. SLOW DOWN, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU, AND ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. THIS FOG SHOULD BURN OFF BY AROUND 9 AM CDT.