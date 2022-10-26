|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO,
Plaintiff/Wife,
vs.
KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO,
Defendant/Husband.
FILE NO.: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21 st day of July 2022 upon sworn Affidavit of UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO (hereinafter “Wife”) who has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED
ADJUDGED and DECREED that:
1. Defendant/Husband, KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO’s (hereinafter “Husband”) location is unknown.
2. Husband’s last known address is 511 Falls Boulevard, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 located in Wilson County, Tennessee.
3. Wife initially attempted personal service on Husband at said address; however, the private process server was advised that Husband no longer lived at said
address.
4. Wife then attempted service upon Husband at Husband’s mother’s last known address of 4156 Serene Way, Union City, Georgia 30291; however, the Fulton
County Sheriff’s Department was unable to serve Husband stating that Husband was unable to be found.
5. Wife knows of no other location in which Husband may be found and has not had any contact with Husband since June 2021.
6. That Counsel for Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email on April 26, 2022 to request an address; however, to date, Counsel for Wife has not
received a response.
7. That Counsel for Wife also attempted to contact Husband via telephone and left a voicemail for Husband; however, Husband has yet to return said phone call.
8. Wife filed a Motion to Allow Service by Publication on July 7, 2022 which was sent to Husband via email and via USPS mail at his last known address on July 7, 2022.
9. Said Motion was heard via Zoom on July 21, 2022.
10. The Court called the docket on Thursday, July 21, 2022 viz Zoom Digital Platform and waited for Husband to appear; however, Husband did not appear to make any objection.
11. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give reasonable actual notice is publication in the Wilson Post, a newspaper located in Wilson County, Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law.
So ORDERED this the 23rd day of August 2022.
A. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
KANE & CROWELL, PLLC
KAYLA M. COSTLEY, # 37775
Attorney for Wife
133 South College Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
(615) 784-4800
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 16, 2008, executed by HEATHER WHIGHAM and JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM conveying certain real property therein described to RONALD P. IMBRECHT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 18, 2008, in Deed Book 1310, Page 1254; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 38, ON THE PLAN OF PADDOCK PLACE SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 179, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 053C-B-038.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 133 PADDOCK PL DR, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): HEATHER WHIGHAM, JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK , PADDOCK PLACE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. , CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF GE RETAIL BANK/SAM`S CLUB PERSONAL CRED , GALAXY INTERNATIONAL PURCHASING, LLC , MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 69 K
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 28.00
Description: Lot 78 Hillview Farms 1B
ASSESSED OWNER(S): Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 69 K, Group A, Parcel 28.00, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 518 Briarhill Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 78 of Hillview Farms Subdivision, Section 1B as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 22, at page 97 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1504, at page 118, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
10/12/2022, 10/19/2022
10/26/2022, 11/02/2022
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 72 A
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 14.00
Description: Lot 11 Hillview Hgts 1
ASSESSED OWNER(S):
Jay Wilfong
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 72 A, Group A, Parcel 14.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 713 Hillview Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 of Hillview Heights Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 4, at page 27 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 960, at page 440, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
10/12/2022, 10/19/2022
10/26/2022, 11/02/2022
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
BRANDON LYNCH,
Plaintiff,
v.
KATHLEEN OLMSTEAD
Defendant
Case no. 10866C
Order of Publication
This cause came to be heard on the 18th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable Ray White, Magistrate sitting for Juvenile Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
It appearing, from the review of the record of the hearing held on August 18, 2022 and sworn affidavit of Cameron Clark, process server at Expedite Processing Servicing, that the address of Kathleen Olmstead is presently unknow and that she cannot be personally served with traditional process. It is hereby ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, requiring Kathleen Olmstead to appear before the Magistrate of the Court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication hereof and make defense to the petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to modify the permanent parenting plan, or said petition will be taken for and this cause shall proceed ex parte.
ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2022
MAGISTRATE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
W. SCOTT KIMBERLY #31190
A. CHASE DOSCHER #36787
LAUREN N. BOWERS #39867
Attorney for Petitioner
111 North Maple Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 890-1099
Wilson Post
10/19/2022 10/26/2022 11/02/2022 11/09/2022
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on November 22, 2022 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROY E. MIDGETT AND MARY MIDGETT, to William C. Ford, Trustee, on September 10, 1996, at Record Book 676, Page 602 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to Firstar Trust Company, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1996-8
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning at a point in the center of the Midgett Road near the utility pole at the Northeast corner of the tract herein conveyed also near the slaughter house, thence running in a southerly direction along the center of the Midgett Road a distance of 170 feet to a point. This point in 19 feet from the gate or stock gap where the public road (Midgett) ends; thence running in a Westerly direction along parallel lines 19 feet North of a fence or other lands of the Grantors a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction a distance of 170 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction a distance of 175 feet to the center of the road which is the point of beginning.
An easement to a well of water is hereby granted on the remaining lands of the Grantors, and the right to take water from the well.
Being a part of the land conveyed to Roy E. Midgett by deed of record in Book 385, page 66 with the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 095-015.02
Current Owner(s) of Property: ROY E. MIDGETT AND MARY MIDGETT
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 540 Midgett Road, Mt Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY MIDGETT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000093-505-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN MADDOX
CASE NO. 2022PR496
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Maddox, deceased, who died on September 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 17, 2022
WILLIAM R. POOLE, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN MADDOX,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Joe Harsh, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORA L. CARSON CASE NO. 2022PR500
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Flora L. Carson, deceased, who died on October 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
PATRICIA C. DODD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FLORA L. CARSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HOLLACE RAY MCKINLEY CASE NO. 2022PR491
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Hollace Ray McKinley, deceased, who died on August 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/21/2022
MYRNA CUMBY MCKINLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOLLACE CUMBY MCKINLEY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Lynn Watson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SARAH EATHERLY CASE NO. 2022PR450
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sarah Eatherly, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
PHILLIP EATHERLY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SARAH EATHERLY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Emily Harvey, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GRETA F. KELLAMS CASE NO. 2022PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Greta F. Kellams, deceased, who died on September 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
JEFF WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GRETA F. KELLAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FRANCES MILSTEAD CASE NO. 2022PR479
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Shirley Frances Milstead, deceased, who died on March 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
CYNTHIA M. WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FRANCES MILSTEAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-26-22 & 11-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANET RENEE BORCHERDING CASE NO. 2022PR490
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Janet Renee Borcherding, deceased, who died on August 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
JENNY WESTMORELAND BOLES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANET RENEE BORCHERDING,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E Lee, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS HARLAN POSTON CASE NO. 2022PR475
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Harlan Poston, deceased, who died on September 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
GREGORY KEITH POSTON
RUSSELL HARLAN POSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS HARLAN POSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-26-22 & 11-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL CASE NO. #2022PR460
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL, deceased, who died May 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of October, 2022.
MICHAEL BONNARDEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS RYAN RUMFELT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HENRY HAROLD HORN
CASE NO. 2022PR493
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Henry Harold Horn, deceased, who died on July 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 19, 2022
WILLIAM HAROLD HORN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HENRY HAROLD HORN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Thomas I. Bottorff, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CAROL W. BRIGHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR485
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters of Adminstration respect to the estate of CAROL W. BRIGHAM deceased, who died March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
DOUG BRIGHAM AND TERRY BRIGHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROL W. BRIGHAM
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SAMMIE D. JOHNSON
CASE NO. #2022PR506
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SAMMIE D. JOHNSON, deceased, who died September 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
DANNY L. JOHNSON, DONNA J. WATSON AND
LISA D. ATCHISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMMIE D. JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: E. MARK TURNER
CASE NO. #2022PR504
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of E. MARK TURNER, deceased, who died October 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
KIMBERLY P. TURNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF E. MARK TURNER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
The Farm Bureau Expo Center
is seeking preferred partners for
catering beverages, Kiosks,
Audio/Video, and event services.
Open enrollment begins November 1st
and runs through November 30th.
For more information or to request an enrollment
package email phillip.lacy@wilsoncountytn.gov.
|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR MATERIALS BIDS
LaGuardo Utility District, (Owner)
Separate sealed bids for:
2022 Water Main Replacement - Coles Ferry Road, Horn Springs Road and
Cairo Bend Road - Materials Bid
Project will be received by the LaGuardo Utility District at their office located at
7880 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087, until 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 4,
2022.
Project Scope includes:
1. Furnishing Water Line Materials as follows:
a. Ductile Iron MJ Fittings
b. Fire Hydrant Assembly, complete
c. 1-inch Automatic Air Release & 1-inch test taps assemblies, complete
d. Gate Valve and Tapping Sleeves and Tapping Valves
e. Valve Boxes
f. 8-, 10- and 12-2-inch C900 PVC DR 14 Water Pipe
g. Casing Spaces & End Seals
h. New ¾” Service Assemblies, complete
i. ¾” Water Service Line
j. 2-inch DR17 HDPE Casing Pipe for Long Side Services
k. 8’-, 10’-, and 12-inch Restraint Devices
l. 12 GA. Tracer Wire
m. Detector Tape
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. Each
bidder must comply with the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
Joey Hardin, General Manager
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
hauling and disposal of filter backwash water and sludge,
for the Water Filtration Plant.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than November 4, 2022, by 2:00 p.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
If you have any questions, please contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|