IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE               

JUDITH ANN BASINGER,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER

DEFENDANT.

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT from the verified matters set forth in the Complaint filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to Rule 4.09 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. The notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE

JUDITH ANN BASINGER,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 21DV468

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Donald Joseph Basinger, cannot be located by the Sheriff so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that the publicaiton be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Timothy Art Davis, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 115 East Main St. Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before the 24th day of October, 2021. also file an answer to the Complaint with the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so,

judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This 23rd day of September, 2021

DEBBIE MOSS

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

DEPUTY CLERK

ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2021

Clara Byrd, Judge

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, B.P.R. #20048

Attorney for Plaintiff

115 East Main St.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 444-7272

Fax: (615) 453-0072

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21 10/20/21 10/27/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL

CASE NO.  2021PR474

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlene P. Penuel, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 25, 2021

DAVID W. PENUEL

MICHAEL L. PENUEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-27-21 & 11-3-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS

CASE NO.  2021PR473

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robin Lynn Edwards, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 25, 2021

MERILYN E. EDWARDS-ATER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         10-27-21 & 11-3-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DANNY LEE WALLS  

CASE NO. #2021PR358

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY LEE WALLS, deceased, who died May 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of October, 2021.

ROSE G. WALLS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DANNY LEE WALLS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/27/21    11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH

CASE NO. #2021PR466

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH  day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LISA MICHELLE SMITH, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of September, 2021.

NANCY L. SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 10/27/2021    11/3/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.

CASE NO. 2021PR481 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 25, 2021

ALLISON C. PORTER

KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

MISTY SKOROPAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/27/21  11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN.

CASE NO. 2021PR470 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 25, 2021

CASEY E. SIMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR

CASE NO. #2021PR476

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOYCE LYNN WEIR, deceased, who died March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of October, 2021.

WILLIAM EDDINGS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK

CASE NO. #2021PR471

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM GLENN COOK, deceased, who died September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

DEBRA COOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/27/21    11/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN.

CASE NO. 2021PR487

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 25, 2021

BARBARA KENKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21

|

LIEN SALE

Auction Thursday

October 28th at 8:00 am

at Rimes Towing

3231 Big Springs Rd.

Lebanon, TN 37090

1996 Chevrolet C-10

2GCEK19R2T1179271

2019 Toyota

2T1BURHE6KC209897

07 Chrysler

2A8GM68X47R240183

|

