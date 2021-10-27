IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT from the verified matters set forth in the Complaint filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to Rule 4.09 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. The notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY AT LEBANON, TENNESSEE
JUDITH ANN BASINGER,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DONALD JOSEPH BASINGER
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. 21DV468
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Donald Joseph Basinger, cannot be located by the Sheriff so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that the publicaiton be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Timothy Art Davis, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 115 East Main St. Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before the 24th day of October, 2021. also file an answer to the Complaint with the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so,
judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 23rd day of September, 2021
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
DEPUTY CLERK
ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2021
Clara Byrd, Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, B.P.R. #20048
Attorney for Plaintiff
115 East Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-7272
Fax: (615) 453-0072
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/6/21 10/13/21 10/20/21 10/27/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL
CASE NO. 2021PR474
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlene P. Penuel, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2021
DAVID W. PENUEL
MICHAEL L. PENUEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHARLENE P. PENUEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-27-21 & 11-3-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS
CASE NO. 2021PR473
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robin Lynn Edwards, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2021
MERILYN E. EDWARDS-ATER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBIN LYNN EDWARDS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-27-21 & 11-3-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DANNY LEE WALLS
CASE NO. #2021PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY LEE WALLS, deceased, who died May 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of October, 2021.
ROSE G. WALLS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DANNY LEE WALLS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 11/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH
CASE NO. #2021PR466
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LISA MICHELLE SMITH, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of September, 2021.
NANCY L. SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LISA MICHELLE SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.
CASE NO. 2021PR481
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2021
ALLISON C. PORTER
KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
MISTY SKOROPAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 11/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN.
CASE NO. 2021PR470
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2021
CASEY E. SIMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA E. BAIN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR
CASE NO. #2021PR476
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOYCE LYNN WEIR, deceased, who died March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
WILLIAM EDDINGS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE LYNN WEIR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/27/2021 11/3/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK
CASE NO. #2021PR471
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM GLENN COOK, deceased, who died September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
DEBRA COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLENN COOK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 11/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN.
CASE NO. 2021PR487
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sandra E. Bain, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2021
BARBARA KENKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL ALLEN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/27/21 and 11/3/21
|
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
October 28th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
1996 Chevrolet C-10
2GCEK19R2T1179271
2019 Toyota
2T1BURHE6KC209897
07 Chrysler
2A8GM68X47R240183
|