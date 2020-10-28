PUBLICATION NOTICE
Cardinal Financial Company, LP,
Petitioner
v.
All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;
Respondents
Case No. 2020 CV 144
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon: Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 2nd day of October, 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
NICHOLAS H. ADLER
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
PUBLICATION DATES:
October 7, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 28, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES THOMAS WITT, JR.
CASE NO. 2020PR306
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Thomas Witt, Jr., deceased, who died on July 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
TRACY GIBBS-WITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES THOMAS WITT, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Beauchamp
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY LEE SULLIVAN
CASE NO. 2020PR398
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Lee Sullivan, deceased, who died on September 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
SHARON M. SULLIVAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY LEE SULLIVAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAY THOMAS LAYNE
CASE NO. 2020PR388
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ray Thomas Layne, deceased, who died on August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
TERESA K. LAYNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAY THOMAS LAYNEDECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Robin Vance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/21/20 and 10/28/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PRISCILLA MAI GRAVES
CASE NO. 2020PR324
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Priscilla Mai Graves, deceased, who died on April 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
RICKEY GRAVES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PRISCILLA MAI GRAVES
DECEASED
MILIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Robin Vance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/21/20 and 10/28/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN
CASE NO. #2020PR375
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN, deceased, who died August 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
RANEE’ MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN
DECEASED
MILIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run October 21, 2020 October 28, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES S. WOODS, JR.
CASE NO. 2020PR386
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles S. Woods, Jr., deceased, who died on June 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
EDWARD JONES TRUST COMPANY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES S. WOODS, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charles McLaurin
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE
CASE NO. #2020PR395
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE, deceased, who died September 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
ANDREW M. ANTONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run October 21, 2020 October 28, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUSSELL HOWARD JONES
CASE NO. #2020PR305
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of RUSSELL HOWARD JONES, deceased, who died February 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of October, 2020.
CHRISTINA LYNN HIGHAM
RUSSELL HOWARD JONES, JR.
ROBERT SHANE JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RUSSELL HOWARD JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER P. CAPPS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run October 21, 2020 October 28, 2020
_________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on December 29, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY, to PRLAP, INC., Trustee, on October 10, 2003, at Record Book 1016, Page 2032-2043 as Instrument No. 03211040 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: MEB Loan Trust IV
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, To Wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 11 on the plan of Woodland Place, Section One, as of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office for said County, to which plan reference is made for a more complete description.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Joseph A. Paty and wife, Victoria A. Paty from Joseph Franklin Low and wife, Lisa L. Low by that deed dated 11/25/1992 and recorded 12/01/1992 in Deed Book 429, at Page 703 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
Joseph A. Paty, having predeceased his wife, Victoria A. Paty, on March 11, 2020, who thereby acquired title in fee simple by right of survivorship.
This is improved property known as 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
This conveyance is made subject to the following:
1. Restrictive Covenants for Woodland Place of record in Trust Deed Book 537, Page 192, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. Setback lines, owners certificate, easements and other encumbrances contained in the Plan of Woodland Place, Section One of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 0540-A-011.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 20-000056-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_________
Notice of SUCCESSOR Trustee’s Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2012, executed by LESLIE ASH, conveying certain real property therein described to ROY PUGH, Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1471, Page 828, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, effective December 13, 2013, Liberty State Bank merged with and into Citizens Bank of Lafayette; and
WHEREAS, Citizens Bank of Lafayette is the true and lawful holder of the debt, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable, has appointed the undersigned, GREG W. TRAYLOR, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Wilson County Register of Deeds, and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions;
NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on November 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property:
3125 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090; Map 80, Parcel 10.02; described in Book 1470, Page 2033, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee.
Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, easements, covenants, any prior or superior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose. This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession.
If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment. This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Greg W. Traylor, Esq.
Successor Trustee
112 Public Square
Lafayette, TN 37083
615-666-7595
Publish Dates: October 21, 2020; October 28, 2020; and November 4, 2020.
_________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PATRICIA BAIRD, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, on December 11, 2007, at Record Book 1283, Page 544-549 as Instrument No. 07355491 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, the same being more particularly described as follows to-wit:
THE REAL PROPERTY set forth in Item No. 2 of the Last Will and Testament of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird and conveyed to Patricia Fowler Baird including the trailer house with its one (1) acre of land located in Parcel 14.03 plus four (4) acres of flag shaped property northwest of Parcel 14.03.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being a tract or parcel of land containing 6.43 acres more or less, as shown on the boundary survey of a portion of the Jack Clinton Baird and the Patricia Fowler Baird property as shown on the survey of Paul Burton Crockett, Surveyor No. 1394 dated September 30, 2005, of record in Plat Book P25, Page 577, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME fee simple property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from John Clinton Gregory, Executor of the Estate of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird, deceased, to Patricia Fowler Baird, dated August 9, 2004, and recorded on August 10, 2004 in Book 1067, Page 150, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Commonly known as: 7659 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Tax Map 055, Parcel 014.05
Tax ID: 055 01405 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: PATRICIA BAIRD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7659 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF PATRICIA BAIRD AND LILLIAN GAIL BAIRD AND MARY CATHERINE BAIRD AND JENNIFER L. GOOLSBY AND JACK C. BAIRD
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 20-000047-347-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE JR
CASE NO. 2020PR394
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Rice Jr., deceased, who died on August 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
GINGER C. RICE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE SR DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
S. Nixon Pressley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY
CASE NO. 2020PR392
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claudine Massey, deceased, who died on September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
LARRY H. MASSEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER
CASE NO. 2020PR390
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Ray Foster, deceased, who died on August 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
Cathy Sue Dyer; Donna Kay Swoner;
Peggy Jolena Foster
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Carolyn Chistoffersen, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL
CASE NO. #2020PR397
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, C.T.A., in respect to the estate of VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL, deceased, who died March 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2020.
MELVIN L. DANIELS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE B. HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run October 28, 2020 November 4, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS
CASE NO. 2020PR406
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jane Gibbs, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
BRANDON BASS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/28/20 & 11/4/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH
CASE NO. 2020PR409
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy J. Smith, deceased, who died on October 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
J. MICHAEL ROBINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb,Jr
CASE NO. #2020PR347
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Theodore Webb,Jr, deceased, who died August 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2020.
Janelle Lynn Jensen
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb, Jr.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JUSTIN M. GILBERT
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run October 28, 2020 November 4, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA
CASE NO. 2020PR402
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse Raymond Lea, deceased, who died on June 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2020
ROBBIE JEAN SLOAN LEA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BRYAN HOWARD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks
CASE NO. #2020PR293
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Dean Eubanks, deceased, who died July 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2020.
Gayla Brooks
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER PORTH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/28/20 11/4/20
_________
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 10/31/20
AT 10:00 A.M.
08 CHEVY
VIN: 1G1ZH57B884240513
96 DODGE
VIN: 3B7HF13Y2TG130273
O7 KAWASAKI
VIN: JKAZX4P137A010562
08 FORD
VIN: 1FMEU31E78UA31252
02 NISSAN
VIN: 1N4AL11E42C254930
04 CHEVY
VIN: 2G1WH52K249178544
96 BUICK
VIN: 1G4CW52K2TH644379
02 DODGE
VIN: 1B3ES46C31D238882
00 LEXUS
VIN: JT8BD68S7Y0115596
96 NISSAN
VIN: JN1CA21D5TT741693
04 HYUNDAI
VIN: KMHHN65F54U110976
03 JEEP
VIN: 1J4GL58K73W592887
_________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Wilson County, Tennessee received HOME
Investment Partnership Program funding for a
Housing Rehabilitation project. The County is
developing a list of qualified licensed contractors
from which contractors will be invited to submit
bid packages for houses selected for rehabilitation.
All licensed contractors interested in participating
in the program must complete a Contractor’s
Data Sheet. This form is available by calling the
County Mayor’s Office at 615-444-1383. The
County encourages the participation of Minority
and Female owned businesses. This project is
funded under an agreement with Tennessee
Housing Development Agency through the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Wilson County does not discriminate based on
race, color, sex, or national origin.
Randall Hutto, County Mayor
_________