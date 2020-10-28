PUBLICATION NOTICE

Cardinal Financial Company, LP,

Petitioner

v. 

All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell  Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;

Respondents

Case No.  2020 CV 144

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon:  Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN  37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 2nd day of October, 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

NICHOLAS H. ADLER

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

PUBLICATION DATES:

October 7, 2020

October 14, 2020

October 21, 2020

October 28, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES THOMAS WITT, JR.

CASE NO.  2020PR306

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Thomas Witt, Jr., deceased, who died on July 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

TRACY GIBBS-WITT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES THOMAS WITT, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Christopher Beauchamp

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY LEE SULLIVAN

CASE NO.  2020PR398

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Lee Sullivan, deceased, who died on September 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

SHARON M. SULLIVAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILLY LEE SULLIVAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RAY THOMAS LAYNE

CASE NO. 2020PR388  

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ray Thomas Layne, deceased, who died on August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

TERESA K. LAYNE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RAY THOMAS LAYNEDECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Robin Vance, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/21/20 and 10/28/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PRISCILLA MAI GRAVES

CASE NO. 2020PR324  

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Priscilla Mai Graves, deceased, who died on April 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

RICKEY GRAVES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PRISCILLA MAI GRAVES

DECEASED

MILIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Robin Vance, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/21/20 and 10/28/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN

CASE NO. #2020PR375

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th  day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN, deceased, who died August 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th  day of October, 2020.

RANEE’ MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SAMMIE JEAN DUNKIN

DECEASED

MILIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   October 21, 2020   October 28, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES S. WOODS, JR.

CASE NO.  2020PR386

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles S. Woods, Jr., deceased, who died on June 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

EDWARD JONES TRUST COMPANY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES S. WOODS, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Charles McLaurin

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-21-20 & 10-28-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE

CASE NO. #2020PR395

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th  day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE, deceased, who died September 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

ANDREW M. ANTONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TIMOTHY LEE ANTONE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  October 21, 2020  October 28, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUSSELL HOWARD JONES

CASE NO. #2020PR305

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th  day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of RUSSELL HOWARD JONES, deceased, who died February 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th  day of October, 2020.

CHRISTINA LYNN HIGHAM

RUSSELL HOWARD JONES, JR.

ROBERT SHANE JONES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF RUSSELL HOWARD JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER P. CAPPS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run    October 21, 2020 October 28, 2020

_________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 29, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY, to PRLAP, INC., Trustee, on October 10, 2003, at Record Book 1016, Page 2032-2043 as Instrument No. 03211040 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: MEB Loan Trust IV

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, To Wit:

Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 11 on the plan of Woodland Place, Section One, as of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office for said County, to which plan reference is made for a more complete description.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to Joseph A. Paty and wife, Victoria A. Paty from Joseph Franklin Low and wife, Lisa L. Low by that deed dated 11/25/1992 and recorded 12/01/1992 in Deed Book 429, at Page 703 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.

Joseph A. Paty, having predeceased his wife, Victoria A. Paty, on March 11, 2020, who thereby acquired title in fee simple by right of survivorship.

This is improved property known as 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

This conveyance is made subject to the following:

1. Restrictive Covenants for Woodland Place of record in Trust Deed Book 537, Page 192, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

2. Setback lines, owners certificate, easements and other encumbrances contained in the Plan of Woodland Place, Section One of record in Plat Book 17, Page 600, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

Tax ID:  0540-A-011.00

Current Owner(s) of Property:  JOSEPH A. PATY AND VICTORIA A. PATY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1120 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. 

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000056-370-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

_________

Notice of SUCCESSOR Trustee’s Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2012, executed by LESLIE ASH, conveying certain real property therein described to ROY PUGH, Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1471, Page 828, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee; and 

WHEREAS, effective December 13, 2013, Liberty State Bank merged with and into Citizens Bank of Lafayette; and

WHEREAS, Citizens Bank of Lafayette is the true and lawful holder of the debt, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable, has appointed the undersigned, GREG W. TRAYLOR, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Wilson County Register of Deeds, and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions;

NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on November 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property:  

3125 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090; Map 80, Parcel 10.02; described in Book 1470, Page 2033, Register’s Office, Wilson County, Tennessee.

Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee.  The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.  Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, easements, covenants, any prior or superior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose.  This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession.

If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof.  The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment.  This law firm is attempting to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Greg W. Traylor, Esq.

Successor Trustee

112 Public Square

Lafayette, TN 37083

615-666-7595

Publish Dates:  October 21, 2020; October 28, 2020; and November 4, 2020.  

_________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PATRICIA BAIRD, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, on December 11, 2007, at Record Book 1283, Page 544-549 as Instrument No. 07355491 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, the same being more particularly described as follows to-wit:

THE REAL PROPERTY set forth in Item No. 2 of the Last Will and Testament of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird and conveyed to Patricia Fowler Baird including the trailer house with its one (1) acre of land located in Parcel 14.03 plus four (4) acres of flag shaped property northwest of Parcel 14.03.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being a tract or parcel of land containing 6.43 acres more or less, as shown on the boundary survey of a portion of the Jack Clinton Baird and the Patricia Fowler Baird property as shown on the survey of Paul Burton Crockett, Surveyor No. 1394 dated September 30, 2005, of record in Plat Book P25, Page 577, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME fee simple property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from John Clinton Gregory, Executor of the Estate of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird, deceased, to Patricia Fowler Baird, dated August 9, 2004, and recorded on August 10, 2004 in Book 1067, Page 150, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Commonly known as: 7659 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Tax Map 055, Parcel 014.05

Tax ID:  055 01405 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  PATRICIA BAIRD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7659 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF PATRICIA BAIRD AND LILLIAN GAIL BAIRD AND MARY CATHERINE BAIRD AND JENNIFER L. GOOLSBY AND JACK C. BAIRD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. 

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000047-347-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE JR

CASE NO. 2020PR394  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Edward Rice Jr., deceased, who died on August 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

GINGER C. RICE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM EDWARD RICE SR DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

S. Nixon Pressley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY

CASE NO. 2020PR392  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claudine Massey, deceased, who died on September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

LARRY H. MASSEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CLAUDINE MASSEY DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER

CASE NO. 2020PR390  

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Ray Foster, deceased, who died on August 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

Cathy Sue Dyer; Donna Kay Swoner; 

Peggy Jolena Foster

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DAVID RAY FOSTER DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Carolyn Chistoffersen, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/28/20 and 11/04/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL

CASE NO. #2020PR397

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, C.T.A., in respect to the estate of VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL, deceased, who died March 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

MELVIN L. DANIELS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VULA JANE DANIELS HUMMEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KYLE B. HECKMAN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   October 28, 2020    November 4, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS

CASE NO.  2020PR406

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jane Gibbs, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

BRANDON BASS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY JANE GIBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/28/20 & 11/4/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH

CASE NO.  2020PR409

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy J. Smith, deceased, who died on October 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

J. MICHAEL ROBINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NANCY J. SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb,Jr

CASE NO. #2020PR347

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Theodore Webb,Jr, deceased, who died August 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

Janelle Lynn Jensen

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Robert Theodore Webb, Jr.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JUSTIN M. GILBERT 

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   October 28, 2020 November 4, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA

CASE NO.  2020PR402

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse Raymond Lea, deceased, who died on June 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 26, 2020

 ROBBIE JEAN SLOAN LEA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JESSE RAYMOND LEA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYAN HOWARD

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-28-20 & 11-4-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

CASE NO. #2020PR293

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Dean Eubanks, deceased, who died July 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2020.

Gayla Brooks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER PORTH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10/28/20  11/4/20

_________

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

LEBANON, TN 37087

AUCTION: 10/31/20

AT 10:00 A.M.

08 CHEVY

VIN: 1G1ZH57B884240513

96 DODGE

VIN: 3B7HF13Y2TG130273

O7 KAWASAKI

VIN: JKAZX4P137A010562

08 FORD

VIN: 1FMEU31E78UA31252

02 NISSAN

VIN: 1N4AL11E42C254930

04 CHEVY

VIN: 2G1WH52K249178544

96 BUICK

VIN: 1G4CW52K2TH644379

02 DODGE

VIN: 1B3ES46C31D238882

00 LEXUS

VIN: JT8BD68S7Y0115596

96 NISSAN

VIN: JN1CA21D5TT741693

04 HYUNDAI

VIN: KMHHN65F54U110976

03 JEEP

VIN: 1J4GL58K73W592887

_________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Wilson County, Tennessee received HOME

Investment Partnership Program funding for a

Housing Rehabilitation project. The County is

developing a list of qualified licensed contractors

from which contractors will be invited to submit

bid packages for houses selected for rehabilitation.

All licensed contractors interested in participating

in the program must complete a Contractor’s

Data Sheet. This form is available by calling the

County Mayor’s Office at 615-444-1383. The

County encourages the participation of Minority

and Female owned businesses. This project is

funded under an agreement with Tennessee

Housing Development Agency through the U.S.

Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Wilson County does not discriminate based on

race, color, sex, or national origin.

Randall Hutto, County Mayor

_________

 

