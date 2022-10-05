NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NAHAWAND HEHANY,
Petitioner/Wife,
VS.
ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH,
Respondent/Husband.
FILE NO.: 22-DV-61
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2022 before the Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Judge of the General Sessions Court - Family Division of Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Petitioner/Wife's Motion to serve Husband via Publication. Based upon statements of Counsel and the entire record herein, this Honorable Court finds as follows:
1. The location of the Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last known place of employment and that his current residence or employment is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
2. Counsel for the Petitioner/Wife made an attempt to serve the Respondent/Husband with the Complaint for Divorce at his last known place of employment, as indicated by the Return of Service filed with the court.
3. It is necessary that the Respondent/Husband be served with Complaint for Divorce by Publication.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Petitioner/Wife shall be allowed to serve Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, by publication for four (4) weeks as required by law.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Entered this the 7th day of July, 2022
THE HONORAGBLE A. ENSLEY HAGAN
Approved for Entry:
LAW OFFICES OF THOMAS MAYNARD
THOMAS A. MAYNARD, BPR #024586
Attorney for Petitioner/Wife
111 N. Greenwood Ave. Suite B
Lebanon,TN 37087
(615) 784-4677
09/21/2022 09/28/2022
10/05/2022 10/12/2022
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, Lender and Lee and Lee Attorneys, Trustee(s), which was dated December 17, 2020, and recorded on December 18, 2020, in Book 2030, at Page 845 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, loanDepot.com, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A tract or parcel of land in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, as described on the Boundary Survey of the Edward Locke Property as follows:
Said tract begins at a point in the westerly margin of Callis Road, said point being the northeasterly corner of this tract and the southeasterly corner of property being retained by Grantor; thence running with the margin of Callis Road S 7°19'47" W 159.88 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southeast corner of this tract and the northeast corner of other property being retained by Grantor; thence leaving the margin of Callis Road and running S 74°11'19" W 416.87 feet to an iron pin; thence N 66°55'10" W 189.23 feet to an iron pin; thence N 70°11'22" W 201.72 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southwesterly corner of said tract; thence N 12°19'52" E 295.00 feet to a point, said point being the northwesterly corner of said tract; thence S 77°37'05" E 739.56 feet to the point of beginning and containing 5.01 acres, more or less. The property is described according to an unrecorded survey by Robert Lee Spears, TN Reg. No. 126, 4075 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, dated September 16, 1993.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith, of record in Book 2030, Page 842, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 094 015.03
Address/Description: 2300 Callis Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090
Current Owner(s): Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-13337 FC01
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR386
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Harold Shannon, deceased, who died on July 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 19, 2022
LATONYA MICHELLE DOTSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, attorney
Date to run 9/28/22 and 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. SOWA
CASE NO. 2022PR437
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marianne R. Sowa, deceased, who died on August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 5, 2022
KAREN SOWA ALBERT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. SOWA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, attorney
Date to run 9/28/22 and 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON
CASE NO. #2022PR438
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON, deceased, who died August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of September, 2022.
BEVERLY A. WILLIAMSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Date to run 9/28/22 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALTON AUSTIN
CASE NO. 2022PR418
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Alton Austin, deceased, who died on August 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2022
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALTON AUSTIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley
ATTORNEY
Date to run 9-28-22 & 10-5-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
CASE NO. 2022PR442
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman W. Griffin, deceased, who died on September 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HILDRETH JO CROWDER DERMID
CASE NO. 2022PR455
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Hildreth Jo Crowder Dermid, deceased, who died on September 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELIZABETH HELEN DERMID HARMON AND
AMANDA FLETCHER ROBINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HILDRETH JO CROWDER DERMID
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARRY MERLIN KEFFER
CASE NO. 2022PR405
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Harry Merlin Keffer, deceased, who died on August 19, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ANNETTE MANNING-KEFFER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRY MERLIN KEFFER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOY NIELSON-LEWIS
CASE NO. 2022PR428
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joy Nielson-Lewis, deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
CHERYL LEWIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOY NIELSON-LEWIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW MULLINS
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY CAROL JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR451
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Betty Carol Jones, deceased, who died on September 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
MARY L. GLASS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY CAROL JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY R. HATCHER
CASE NO. 2022PR441
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Billy R. Hatcher, deceased, who died on May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
HAROLD YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY R. HATCHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE B. HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOEL ARTHUR DERMID, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR456
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Joel Arthur Dermid, Jr., deceased, who died on September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELIZABETH HELEN DERMID HARMON
AMANDA FLETCHER ROBINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOEL ARTHUR DERMID, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELEONORA B. ROE
CASE NO. 2022PR439
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Eleonora B. Roe, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
ELEONOR T. GOLDEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELEONORA B. ROE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
POPPY STEELE
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIE G. CRAIGHEAD
CASE NO. 2022PR431
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Marie G. Craighead, deceased, who died on July 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
PHYLLIS T. CRAIGHEAD AND
PHILLIP E. CRAIGHEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIE G. CRAIGHEAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF YOUSSEF ALI HUSSEINI
CASE NO. 2022PR443
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Youssef Ali Husseini, deceased, who died on August 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2022
CRISTY LYNN HUSSEINI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF YOUSSEF ALI HUSSEINI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ED N. FALKS, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR464
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Ed N. Falks, Jr., deceased, who died on September 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 29, 2022
LAVAL D. FALKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ED N. FALKS, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 1, 2011, executed by JIMMY L MARTIN and MILDRED M BARR and SARAH L MARTIN conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 6, 2011, in Deed Book 1446, Page 511; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to CitiMortgage, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE: BEGINNING AT A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF SPAIN HILL ROAD AND BEING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER HEREIN DESCRIBED, AND BEING N 8 DEG. 26` 52" E, A DISTANCE OF 973.88 FEET FROM A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE SAID SPAIN HILL ROAD, 25 FEET FROM THE CENTER; IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE EDITH COLE PROPERTY (D.B. 422,
PAGE 300); THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD N 82 DEG. 08` 11" W, A DISTANCE OF 1239.69 FEET TO A STEEL PIN; THENCE 08
DEG. 32` 47"E, A DISTANCE OF 185.52 FEET TO A STEEL PIN; THENCE S 82 DEG. 08` 02" E, A DISTANCE OF 1237.78 FEET
TO A STEEL PIN ON THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID SPAIN HILL ROAD, THENCE FOLLOWING SAID ROAD S 07 DEG. 57` 33" W,
A DISTANCE OF 185.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 229752.15 SQUARE FEET, OR 5.27 ACRES,
MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS AND CONDITIONS, AND OTHER MATTERS OF RECORD, INCLUDING ALL ITEMS SET OUT ON ANY APPLICABLE PLAT OF RECORD.
Parcel ID: 174-006.09
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2208 SPAIN HILL RD, LASCASSAS, TN 37085. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JIMMY L MARTIN, MILDRED M BARR, SARAH L MARTIN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY EADS
CASE NO. 2022PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Timothy Eads., deceased, who died on July 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
TERRY EADS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY EADS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KIMBERLY K. ROLMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR469
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Kimberly K. Rolman., deceased, who died on August 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
MICHAEL A. ROLMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KIMBERLY K. ROLMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ELLEN MCFADDEN
CASE NO. 2022PR458
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Ellen McFadden, deceased, who died on August 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
CAROLYN TOMLINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ELLEN MCFADDEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY LUCINDA BARLOW
CASE NO. 2022PR462
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Peggy Lucinda Barlow, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 30, 2022
JAMES TIMOTHY BARLOW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY LUCINDA BARLOW
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Date to run 10-5-22 & 10-12-22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN
HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL
HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN
HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 10/7/22 AT
10:00 A.M.
07 FORD -
VIN: 1FTPX14V37NA73690
05 FORD –
VIN: 1FTRX12W36NA43317
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-07 – HVAC FILTERS & SERVICE
SYSTEM WIDE
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022 AT 10:00 A.M.,
CST AT THE WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 415 HARDING DR., LEBANON,
TN 37087
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2022 @ 10 A.M., CST.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County
Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors
may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at
615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com
> Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson
County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost
meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A TEMPORARY APPLICATION
FOR A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY PETER
MURPHY DBA PETER MURPHY AT 1000 MURPHY LANE,
LEBANON, TN 37090 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (BEER
CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF
CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND
THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (TAVERN/
RESTAURANT) LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 9.5 MILES FROM
THE EAST SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY
OCTOBER 10, 2022: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM
1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN
LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: October 5, 2022
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, At 4 P.M. in the
Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mr. Hany Shaker d/b/a
Lebanon First Stop LLC at 735 North Cumberland
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises
Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary
aid for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
|
|