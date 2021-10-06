Notice to Creditors

Estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary, Deceased 

2021-PR-588

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary, who died the  08/13/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 1st day of September, 2021

Carol M. Moeller, Randal M. McCrary, and Wayne C. McCrary

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary,

Rick G. Mansfield

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

R.M. Spence

Deputy  Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Eva Gladys Moore, Deceased 

2021-PR-596

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Eva Gladys Moore, who died the  12/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 3rd  day of  September,  2021

Reada Napper

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Eva Gladys Moore,

Racquel Peebles

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

R. M. Spence

Deputy  Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2021 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Front (East) door of the old Rutherford County Courthouse, in the center of the square, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NANCY ANNA CZYZ, to RICHARD RICE, Trustee, on May 4, 2015, at Record Book 1377, Page 1926-1942 as Instrument No. 1960633 in the real property records of Rutherford County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

The following real estate located in Rutherford County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Rutherford, described as follows:

Being all of Lot 21, Section 3, Fox Ridge, located in the 7th Civil District, Rutherford County, Tennessee, as recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 41, Register`s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. Bound on the North by Franklin Road (S.R. 96); on the East by Lot 1, Section 1, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 9, Page 54); and Lots 18, 17, 16, and 15, Section 2, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 9, Page 65); on the South by Bob Parks (Deed Book 331, Page 190); and on the West by Lot 22, Section 3, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 10, Page 41).

Being the same property conveyed to Nancy Anna Czyz from Alan B. Petigo and Catherine D. Petigo by Warranty Deed dated December 2, 2003 and being recorded in Book 339, Page 2988, as Instrument Number 1242030, Register`s Office of Rutherford County.

APN:094M A 02000

Property commonly known as: 7761 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Tax ID:  094M-A-020.00-000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  NANCY ANNA CZYZ

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7761 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY FOR HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  16-000365-220-3

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the Auction.com Room of the DoubleTree by Hilton Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Amir Widmann and Primor Widmann for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A, as Beneficiary, dated September 14, 2010, of record in Instrument Number 1693742, Book 1015, Page 2902, in the Registers of Deeds Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.  Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt:  LoanCare, LLC

Other Interested Parties: Evergreen Farms Homeowners Association

The hereinafter described real property located in Rutherford County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 755, FINAL PLAT - SECTION XVII, PHASE III, AND THE RESUBDIVISION OF COMMON AREA A OF SECTION XVII, PHASE I, EVERGREEN FARMS, P.U.D., EVERGREEN FARMS, P.U.D., ACCORDING TO SURVEY AND PLAT OF SAME APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 61, AS AMENDED BY SURVEYOR'S CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 785, PAGE 3099, ALL OF THE REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO AMIR WIDMANN, BY DEED FROM BENEFICIAL TENNESSEE, INC., FILED FOR RECORD ON 9/17/2010, IN BOOK 1015, PAGE 2899, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Street Address:  The street address of the property is believed to be 1514 Clifdon Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property.  In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 101G-G-045.00-000

Current owner(s) of the property:  Amir Widmann and Primor Widmann

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and  unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.  The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. 

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee

401 Commerce Street, suite 150

Nashville, TN 37219

PH: (615) 265-0835

FX: (615) 265-0836

File No.:  19-025063

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, RUTHERFORD COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marquea E. Thompson executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as Nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee(s), which was dated February 13, 2015, and recorded on March 6, 2015, in Book 1357, at Page 3194 in Rutherford County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:

Land in Rutherford County, Tennessee, being Lot No, 27, Unit Designation C, Horizontal Property Regime Private Element Plat The Cottages of LaVergne 2000 (Being Lot 208 on the Plat of Phase Two, LaVergne 200, Plat Book 22, page 15, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee) as the same appears of record in Plat Book 22, page 103, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to JAIME JOHNSON, by deed from OLE SOUTH PROPERTIES, INC., of record in Record Book 80, page 1639, dated July 9, 2001, said Register's Office.

Being the same property conveyed to MARQULA THOMPSON, A SINGLE PERSON by deed from JAIME JOHNSON, of record in Record Book 1357, page 3191, dated 02/14/2015, said Register's Office.

Parcel ID Number:

015-013.00-C-027

Address/Description:

6012 Sagi Cir, La Vergne, TN 37086

Current Owner(s):

Marquea Thompson

Other Interested Party(ies):

Tennessee Housing Development Agency

The Cottages of Lavergne 2000 Homeowners Association, Inc.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.  The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 21-06098 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 26, 2021 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Front (East) door of the old Rutherford County Courthouse, in the center of the square, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROCKY POINT PROPERTIES, LLC AND BRATTON BROTHERS SERVICES, INC. AND ADAM R LEVESQUE, to Christopher W. Martin , Trustee, on December 18, 2014, at Record Book 1346, Page 3588-3607 as Instrument No. 1939976 in the real property records of Rutherford County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ameris Bank

The following real estate located in Rutherford County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being all of Lot 1, Farrer-East Vine Street Subdivision, according to survey and plat of the same appearing of record in Plat Book 15, Page 161 of the Register`s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee to which plat reference is here made for more complete details of location and description of said lot.

Being the same property conveyed to Rocky Point Properties, LLC from Michael C. Bratton and wife, Sara K. Bratton by Warranty Deed dated December 18, 2014 being of record in Record Book 1346, Page 3586, as Instrument Number 1939975 in the Register`s Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.

This is improved property known as: 418 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Tax ID:  091M-M-004.00

Current Owner(s) of Property:  ROCKY POINT PROPERTIES, LLC AND BRATTON BROTHERS SERVICES, INC. AND ADAM R LEVESQUE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 418 E Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  21-000001-396-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

Notice to Creditors

Estate of William Edward Bennett, Deceased 

2021-PR-617

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of William Edward Bennett, who died 7/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 10th  day of  September,  2021

Bobby Crook

Executor

Estate of William Edward Bennett,

A. Vester Parsley Jr.

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Stacy Mountry

Deputy  Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Jerry Wayne Brown, Deceased 

2021-PR-629

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Jerry Wayne Brown who died 03/29/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 15th day of September, 2021

Halley Brown

Administrator

Estate of Jerry Wayne Brown,

Amy Cross Nance

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr., Deceased 

2021-PR-627

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr., who died 09/01/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 15th day of September, 2021

Melissa Wheatley Elam and Sherrie Elam Yokley

Co-Executors

Estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr.,

George H. White

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Gary William Frattalone, Deceased 

2021-PR-623

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Gary William Frattalone, who died 06/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 14th day of September, 2021

Mary A. Frattalone

Administrator

Estate of Gary William Frattalone

William D. Cartwright

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Richard Hackney, Deceased 

2021-PR-630

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Richard Hackney, who died 08/19/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 15th day of September, 2021

William Hackney and Adora Lee Bruce

Co-Administrators

Estate of Richard Hackney

Amy Cross Nance

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Wava Lanieus Neal, Deceased 

2021-PR-635

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Wava Lanieus Neal, who died 06/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 17th day of September, 2021

Hope Shannon Cox

Administrator

Estate of Wava Lanieus Neal

Daniel Hamilton

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Shirley O'Brien, Deceased 

2021-PR-634

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Shirley O'Brien, who died 08/22/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 17th day of September, 2021

Linda O'Brien

Executor

Estate of Shirley O'Brien

S. Todd Bobo

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Stacy Mountry

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, Deceased 

2021-PR-633

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, who died 08/17/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 17th day of September, 2021

Jimmy Gale Prince and Phyllis Jo Boggs Gray

Co-Executors

Estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince

Rick G. Mansfield

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland, Deceased 

2021-PR-621

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland, who died 08/03/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 14th day of September, 2021

Shirley Ikard

Executor

Estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland

Kayla A. Barrier

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amber Shearon

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Clarence E. Young, Deceased 

2021-PR-622

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Clarence E. Young, who died 08/21/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 14th day of September, 2021

Clarence C. Young

Executor

Estate of Clarence E. Young

William Kennerly Burger

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Stacy Mountry

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Johnny Ray Smith, Deceased 

2021-PR-626

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Johnny Ray Smith, who died 07/17/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 15th day of September, 2021

Lori Fortner

Executor

Estate of Johnny Ray Smith

Daniel W. Ames

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Stacy Mountry

Deputy Clerk

09/28/2021 10/5/2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT MURFREESBORO

ALECIA LYONS, PIERRE LYONS,

 And PERRY LYONS

Co-Petitioners,

Vs.

FREDDIE D. LYONS,

Defendant.        

Case No. : 20CV-1189

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

In obedience to an Order and Decree for sale in the above-captioned cause commanding me to sell the hereinafter described real property, I, JOHN A. W. BRATCHER, SPECIAL COMMISSIONER, will sell on October 30, 2021 at 10:01 a.m. on the premises:

Real property located in the 13th Civil District of Rutherford County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at a point on the North side of Sunrise Street at the Southeast corner of the property owned by T.L. Hughes and running thence with the North side of Sunrise Street eastward approximately 73 feet to a occupied by Martin, thence Northward 129 feet to a stake, a new corner between this and the remaining property of Joe Knox; thence a new line parallel with he North side of Sunrise Street approximately 73 feet to the T.L. Hughes line; thence southward 129 feet more or less to the point of the beginning, and being the southern part of the lot conveyed by Fleta Bonner to Joe Knox et al by deed  or record in the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, in deed book 93, page 584, and the interest of Joe Rufus Know and wife, having been conveyed to the undersigned Joe Knox by deed of record in said Register’s Office in Deed Book.

Being the same property conveyed to Fred Lyons and wife, Addie Knox Lyons, by deed from Joe Knox appearing of record in Deed Book 128, page 207, of the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee. Fred Lyons died on 8/4/1992 leaving Addie Knox Lyons as his surviving spouse and owner in fee simple of the subject property. Addie Knox Lyons died testate on 10/10/2017, and by the terms of her Last Will and Testament filed in Will Book 64, page 573, County Clerk’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee. Devised the subject property to her children, Alecia Lyons, Pierre Lyons, Perrie Lyons, and Freddie D. Lyons.

This is improved property having an address of 811 Sunrise Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130.

PROPERTY CAN BE VIEWED: Pictures of the real property can be viewed on the Chancery Court Website at www.rutherfordcountytn.gov under PUBLIC NOTICES access the link for the upcoming Chancery Court Auction of November 6, 2021.

TO BE RUN AS A LEGAL:  October 5, 2021, October 12, 2021, and October 19, 2021.

TERMS:  REAL PROPERTY:  Ten percent (10%) down the day of the sale.  Further terms will be announced the day of the auction or you may contact the Special Commissioner.

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION AND/OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY:  Contact the Special Commissioner at (615) 898-7860.

Notice to Creditors

Marlene Purdum, Deceased 

2021-PR-495

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Marlene Purdum, who died 10/12/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 24th day of September, 2021

W. Ewing Sellers

Administrator

Estate of Marlene Purdum

Matt Jarboe

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Joyce Hickerson, Deceased 

2021-PR-512

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Joyce Hickerson, who died 10/20/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 24th day of September, 2021

W. Ewing Sellers

Administrator

Estate of Joyce Hickerson

Matt Jarboe

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Weck Hodge Mankin II, Deceased 

2021-PR-655

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Weck Hodge Mankin II, who died 08/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 24th day of September, 2021

Yvonne Hailey

Executor

Estate of Weck Hodge Mankin II

Robert G. Wheeler Jr

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

R.M. Spence

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Cynthia L. Bess, Deceased 

2021-PR-646

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Cynthia L. Bess, who died 07/28/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021

Stacy Johns

Executor

Estate of Cynthia L. Bess

Ashley D Stearns

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

R.M. Spence

Deputy Probate Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Emojene M. Sneed, Deceased 

2021-PR-647

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Emojene M. Sneed, who died 06/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021

Anna Marie Sneed

Administrator

Estate of Emojene M. Sneed

Racquel Peebles

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Patricia Ann Collins, Deceased 

2021-PR-632

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Patricia Ann Collins, who died 02/11/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 16th day of September, 2021

W. Ewing Sellers

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Patricia Ann Collins

Amanda Moore

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Judi L. Ross, Deceased 

2021-PR-648

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Judi L. Ross, who died 06/18/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021

Sarah Moore and Ferris Belcher

Co- Administrators

Estate of Judi L. Ross

Racquel Peebles

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

R. M. Spence

Deputy Probate Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Jack B. Spitznas, Deceased 

2021-PR-641

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Jack B. Spitznas, who died 08/13/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 21st day of September, 2021

Helen Tomasulo

Executor

Estate of Jack B. Spitznas

Jad A. Duncan

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Deborah Bricker, Deceased 

2021-PR-639

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Deborah Bricker, who died 08/07/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 21st day of September, 2021

Patricia Baldwin

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Deborah Bricker

Theodore W. Goodman

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Stacy Mountry

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Tammie Lynn Arnold, Deceased 

2021-PR-637

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Tammie Lynn Arnold who died 07/04/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 21st day of September, 2021

Tony Arnold

Executor

Estate of Tammie Lynn Arnold

Jay B. Jackson

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Alice Pearl Murray, Deceased 

2021-PR-640

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Alice Pearl Murray who died 11/29/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 21st day of September, 2021

Brennan Foy

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Alice Pearl Murray

James D Lane II

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amy Wells

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Annette Petri, Deceased 

2021-PR-638

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of  September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Annette Petri, Deceased   who died 08/11/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 21st day of September, 2021

Janet Oakley

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Annette Petri

Julia M. Alley

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Amber Shearon

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased 

2021-PR-554

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of  August, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased   who died 11/05/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 18th day of August, 2021

Scott Edward Olsen

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of Rebecca B. Olsen

Ingrid Klose

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

Notice to Creditors

David C. Olsen, Deceased 

2021-PR-555

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of  August, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be)  in respect of the estate of Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased   who died 09/22/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s  date of death.

This the 18th day of August, 2021

Scott Edward Olsen

Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Estate of David C. Olsen

Ingrid Klose

Attorney

Lisa Crowell

County Clerk

Cindy Mathis

Deputy Clerk

10/5/2021 10/12/2021

The following vehicles

will be sold at Auction

by

BSR

615-203-3412

Auction 10/05/21

2018 Nissan Altima

1N4AL3AP4JC217968

2004 Ford Taurus

1FAFP53U34A139126

1996 Ford Explorer

To whom it may concern. The

below vehicles will be sold at

auction on or after November

01, 2021 to satisfy towing

and storage fees. Anyone

having an interest in any of

the vehicles must contact EA

TOWING at 615-405-4473

prior to the sale.

2000 Lincoln Town Car

VIN: 1LNHM81W1YY913352

2004 Kia Spectra

VIN: KNAFE121145011389

2003 Volvo S60

VIN: YV1RS61T332235945

2010 Nissan Maxima

VIN: 1N4AA5AP9AC810288

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN: 1J4GW48SX2C293539

2004 Chevrolet Aveo

VIN: KL1TD62684B208845

2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

VIN: 1GCGC29U5YE189038

2014 Nissan NV Cargo

VIN: 1N6BF0KM3EN100236

1997 Acura Integra

VIN: JH4DC4460VS019155

2005 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WF52E059118666

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

VIN: 1G1AK55F977253269

2000 Ford F-150

VIN: 1FTZX0722YKA62266

2009 Saturn Aura

VIN: 1G8ZS57B09F213864

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

VIN: 3VWLP7AJ2CM471042

2008 Ford E-350 SUPER DUTY

VIN: 1FBNE31L28DA36301

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

VIN: 2CNALFEW4A6327632

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned will sell, to satisfy

lien of the owner, at a public

sale by competitive bidding

on www.storagetreasures.com

ending on October 15, 2021 at

11:00 am for units located at:

Compass Self Storage

200 FRONT STREET

SMYRNA, TN 37167

615-355-9173

The personal goods stored

therein by the following may

include, but are not limited

to general household items,

furniture, boxes, clothes and

appliances.

UNIT: A0009

MARK MCKINNEY

UNIT: C0225

TABITHA LANGLEY

UNIT: A0014

TIMOTHY BOOKER

UNIT: A0134

RONALD MARTIN

UNIT: A0026

AUTUMN STEARNS

UNIT: B0242-B0244

ELIZABETH GAY

UNIT: C0250

KAMERON SPENCER

UNIT: C0122

ANA HERNANDEZ

UNIT: A0129

JEFF HINES

UNIT: B0206-B0208

JEFF HINES

Purchases must be made with

cash only and paid at the time

of sale. All goods are sold as is

and must be removed at the

time of purchase. Compass

Self Storage reserves the right

to refuse any bid. Sale is subject

adjournment.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given

that the undersigned will

sell, to satisfy lien of the

owner, at a public sale by

competitive bidding on www.

storagetreasures.com ending

on October 15, 2021 at 12:30

pm for units located at:

Compass Self Storage

702 JESSICA STREET

MURFREESBORO, TN 37130

615-898-0109

The personal goods stored

therein by the following may

include, but are not limited to

general household, furniture,

boxes, clothes and appliances.

UNIT: 032

BLAKE CARNEY

UNIT: 051

KILLIAN WASHINGTON

UNIT: 111

GEORGE WILLIAMS

UNIT: 112

JAMIE GUICE

UNIT: 133

PERECIA MCFERRIN

UNIT: 150

KELCI GRAHAM

UNIT: 152

ROBBY GANN

UNIT: 331

ANGELA HANSHEW

Purchases must be made with

cash only and paid at the time

of sale. All goods are sold as

is and must be removed at the

time of purchase. Compass

Self Storage reserves the

right to refuse any bid. Sale is

subject adjournment.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given

that the undersigned will

sell, to satisfy lien of the

owner, at a public sale by

competitive bidding on www.

storagetreasures.com ending

on October 15, 2021 at 10:30

am for units located at:

Compass Self Storage

1022 NISSAN DR

SMYRNA, TN 37167

(615)459-6145

The personal goods stored

therein by the following may

include, but are not limited

to general household items,

furniture, boxes, clothes and

appliances.

UNIT:C0038

BRANDON HUNT

UNIT: 180

ABBIGAIL GAMBLE

UNIT: A0003

FAITH HUEY

UNIT: B0010

MICHAEL JARRETT

UNIT: P0010

LYNN TYNDALL

UNIT: A0121

LINDSEY PEREZ

UNIT: D0009

LESLIE EPLEY

UNIT: I0015

AOWS ALI

Purchases must be made with

cash only and paid at the time

of sale. All goods are sold as

is and must be removed at the

time of purchase. Compass

Self Storage reserves the

right to refuse any bid. Sale is

subject adjournment.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned will sell, to satisfy

lien of the owner, at a public

sale by competitive bidding

on www.storagetreasures.com

ending on October 15 2021 at

11:30 am for units located at:

Compass Self Storage

461 WALDRON RD

LAVERGNE, TN 37086

615-793-3383

The personal goods stored

therein by the following may

include, but are not limited

to general household items,

furniture, boxes, clothes and

appliances.

UNIT: 41

CHARLES CLARK

UNIT: 354

DUSTIN HARPER

UNIT: 356

KELVIN OWENS

UNIT: 413

BRITTANY WILLIAMS

Purchases must be made with

cash only and paid at the time

of sale. All goods are sold as

is and must be removed at the

time of purchase. Compass

Self Storage reserves the

right to refuse any bid. Sale is

subject adjournment.

THE CITY OF LA VERGNE

INVITATION TO BID

The City of La Vergne (“City”) will receive and publicly open sealed bids at La

Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086.

This Invitation to Bid is subject to the instructions, conditions, specifications, addenda,

and any other elements of this Invitation to Bid, including those incorporated

by reference.

DATE ISSUED: October 5, 2021

BID TITLE: Police Department Uniforms

CITY CONTACT PERSON: Felicia Anderson, Purchasing Agent

TELEPHONE NUMBER: (615) 287-8645

FAX NUMBER: (615) 793-9804

E-MAIL ADDRESS: fanderson@lavergnetn.gov

All bid responses must be received and acknowledged in the Purchasing

Agent’s Office on or before the day and time listed below, at which time all bids

will be publicly opened and read aloud.

SUBMIT BID RESPONSE IN SEALED ENVELOPE TO:

City of La Vergne

Purchasing Agent’s Office

5093 Murfreesboro Road

La Vergne, Tennessee 37086

Bid envelope must include the bid title, bid opening date, and the bidder’s name.

Failure to provide this information on the envelope may result in the bid not being

considered. Do not submit bids by fax or electronically. Bids submitted by fax or

electronically cannot be accepted or considered for award. Sealed bids are required.

BID OPENING DATE: November 9, 2021

BID OPENING TIME: 1:30 PM CST La Vergne, Tennessee

INVITATION TO BID

The City of La Vergne (“City”) will receive and publicly open sealed bids at La

Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086.

This Invitation to Bid is subject to the instructions, conditions, specifications, addenda,

and any other elements of this Invitation to Bid, including those incorporated

by reference.

DATE ISSUED: October 5, 2021

BID TITLE: City Wide Uniform Bid

CITY CONTACT PERSON: Felicia Anderson, Purchasing Agent

TELEPHONE NUMBER: (615) 287-8645

FAX NUMBER: (615) 793-9804

E-MAIL ADDRESS: fanderson@lavergnetn.gov

All bid responses must be received and acknowledged in the Purchasing

Agent’s Office on or before the day and time listed below, at which time all bids

will be publicly opened and read aloud.

SUBMIT BID RESPONSE IN SEALED ENVELOPE TO:

City of La Vergne

Purchasing Agent’s Office

5093 Murfreesboro Road

La Vergne, Tennessee 37086

Bid envelope must include the bid title, bid opening date, and the bidder’s name.

Failure to provide this information on the envelope may result in the bid not being

considered. Do not submit bids by fax or electronically. Bids submitted by fax or

electronically cannot be accepted or considered for award. Sealed bids are required.

BID OPENING DATE: November 9, 2021

BID OPENING TIME: 1:00 PM CST La Vergne, Tennessee

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of La Vergne Board of Zoning Appeals will

hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5:30

p.m. at La Vergne City Hall located at 5093 Murfreesboro

Road, La Vergne, TN. The purpose of this meeting

is to consider the following item: 1.) Request for

Variance to Locate an Accessory Structure in the Side

Yard. Property located at 207 Centennial Drive (Tax

Map 17L, Group A, Parcel 40). R-2 (Medium Density

Residential) Zoning District. Parcel owned by Luis

Gomez. This meeting is open to the public. All citizens

and news media are invited to attend.

To Be Run: Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of La Vergne Planning Commission will

conduct a Workshop on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at

5:30 p.m. at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro

Road, La Vergne, TN. The purpose of this workshop is

to discuss the new Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision

Regulations. All citizens and news media are invited

to attend.

To Be Run: Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

CITY OF MURFREESBORO

HISTORIC ZONING COMMISSION

Special Meeting, October 11, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.

City Hall, 111 West Vine Street, Council Chambers

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The City of Murfreesboro Historic Zoning Commission will conduct a special meeting

at the above date and time to consider the 2022 Historic Zoning Commission meeting

calendar, the minutes of the March 16, 2021 and May 18, 2021 regular meetings, and

the following request for a certificate of appropriateness:

Application H-21-007 at 520 East Main Street by David Criswell – Requesting

review to replace existing 3-tab asphalt shingle roof with a designer asphalt shingle

roof for an existing single-family residence.

All interested parties are invited to attend. For additional information on the above

items that will be considered, please contact the Murfreesboro Planning Department

at (615)-893-6441. Requests for an accommodation to enable an individual with a

disability to attend or to participate in a meeting should be made by calling Robert

Holtz at (615) 893-5210, TDD (615) 849-2689, at least two (2) working days in

advance.

Jim Thompson, Chair

To be run: October 5, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Smyrna Beer

Board will conduct a public hearing at its regular monthly

meeting on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

at Town Hall relative to the beer applications for the

following businesses:

1. The Simple Grill Restaurant, LLC, 901 Rock Springs

Road, Suite 145, (Austin M. Ozobu) – on premise

permit

2. Covid-19 Market, 250 North Lowry Street, (Sherif

Rezkalla and Michael Ibrahim) – off premise permit

3. Smoke Token Club, LLC, 561 South Lowry Street,

(Osama Rezek Ayad Girgis) – off premise permit

By: Dianne Waldron

Town Clerk

To be run: October 5, 2021

The Board of Commissioners

of the Water & Wastewater

Authority of Wilson County

will meet Thursday , October

14, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the

office of the Water Authority,

located at

680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,

Lebanon, TN.

Chris Leauber

Executive Director

This institution is an equal

opportunity provider and

employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER

PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY KIRANKUMAS S PATEL

DBA GRIFFIN’S MARKET & DELI

AT 14280 CENTRAL PIKE, MT JULIET, TN 37122

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE

PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS

OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST

SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION

WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY

OCTOBER 11, 2021 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM

1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN

LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: October 5, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6297, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed amendment of

the Future Land Use Plan for 308, 310, 312 & 314 Carver

Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel 66 and Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01

& 1.02) from Suburban Medium Density (RSM) & Suburban

Low Density (RSL) to High Density Residential

(RHD) in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws

of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the

proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6298, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for 308, 310, 312 & 314 Carver Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel

66 and Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01 & 1.02) from RS20 to

RM6 in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed

rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204)

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the

map showing the proposed rezoning are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6299, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for 520 Crowell Lane (Tax Map 69 Parcel 51.07) from

RR to SP in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed

rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204)

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the

map showing the proposed rezoning are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6300, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for 711, 713 & 715 Williams Street and an unaddressed

property on Park Avenue (Tax Map 67P Group A Parcels

1.00, 2.00, 3.00 & 4.00) from CN to SP in Ward 2.

The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed

rezoning are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6301, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for an unaddressed property on South Hartmann Drive

(Tax Map 81 Parcel 122.02) from CN, CO & RM6 to SP

in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning

is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the

proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6302, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for an unaddressed property on Bettis Road (Tax Map

94 Parcel 31.08) from RS20 to SP in Ward 4. The public

hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA

13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed

rezoning are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6303, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment

of Zoning Code Section 14.807 (F. 3.) to require

sidewalks or payment in lieu of sidewalks on all new

developments. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws

of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the

City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6304, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed amendment of

Zoning Code Sections 14.1208 (F) Specific Conditions

for Commercial Activities and 14.402 (D) CG – Commercial

General to move Automotive Repair and Cleaning

from an allowed use to a conditional use in the CG -

Commercial General district. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to

the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6305, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment

of Zoning Code Section 14.801 to add Section R:

Principal Buildings Limitations to allow for no more

than one principal building on single family lots. The

public hearing for the proposed amendment is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.

