Notice to Creditors
Estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary, Deceased
2021-PR-588
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary, who died the 08/13/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of September, 2021
Carol M. Moeller, Randal M. McCrary, and Wayne C. McCrary
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Daisy Lillian Vaught McCrary,
Rick G. Mansfield
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
R.M. Spence
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Eva Gladys Moore, Deceased
2021-PR-596
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Eva Gladys Moore, who died the 12/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of September, 2021
Reada Napper
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Eva Gladys Moore,
Racquel Peebles
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
R. M. Spence
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2021 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Front (East) door of the old Rutherford County Courthouse, in the center of the square, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NANCY ANNA CZYZ, to RICHARD RICE, Trustee, on May 4, 2015, at Record Book 1377, Page 1926-1942 as Instrument No. 1960633 in the real property records of Rutherford County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Rutherford County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Rutherford, described as follows:
Being all of Lot 21, Section 3, Fox Ridge, located in the 7th Civil District, Rutherford County, Tennessee, as recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 41, Register`s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. Bound on the North by Franklin Road (S.R. 96); on the East by Lot 1, Section 1, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 9, Page 54); and Lots 18, 17, 16, and 15, Section 2, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 9, Page 65); on the South by Bob Parks (Deed Book 331, Page 190); and on the West by Lot 22, Section 3, Fox Ridge (Plat Book 10, Page 41).
Being the same property conveyed to Nancy Anna Czyz from Alan B. Petigo and Catherine D. Petigo by Warranty Deed dated December 2, 2003 and being recorded in Book 339, Page 2988, as Instrument Number 1242030, Register`s Office of Rutherford County.
APN:094M A 02000
Property commonly known as: 7761 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tax ID: 094M-A-020.00-000
Current Owner(s) of Property: NANCY ANNA CZYZ
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7761 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY FOR HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 16-000365-220-3
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the Auction.com Room of the DoubleTree by Hilton Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Amir Widmann and Primor Widmann for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A, as Beneficiary, dated September 14, 2010, of record in Instrument Number 1693742, Book 1015, Page 2902, in the Registers of Deeds Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: LoanCare, LLC
Other Interested Parties: Evergreen Farms Homeowners Association
The hereinafter described real property located in Rutherford County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 755, FINAL PLAT - SECTION XVII, PHASE III, AND THE RESUBDIVISION OF COMMON AREA A OF SECTION XVII, PHASE I, EVERGREEN FARMS, P.U.D., EVERGREEN FARMS, P.U.D., ACCORDING TO SURVEY AND PLAT OF SAME APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 61, AS AMENDED BY SURVEYOR'S CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 785, PAGE 3099, ALL OF THE REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO AMIR WIDMANN, BY DEED FROM BENEFICIAL TENNESSEE, INC., FILED FOR RECORD ON 9/17/2010, IN BOOK 1015, PAGE 2899, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 1514 Clifdon Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 101G-G-045.00-000
Current owner(s) of the property: Amir Widmann and Primor Widmann
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.
If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee
401 Commerce Street, suite 150
Nashville, TN 37219
PH: (615) 265-0835
FX: (615) 265-0836
File No.: 19-025063
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, RUTHERFORD COUNTY
WHEREAS, Marquea E. Thompson executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as Nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee(s), which was dated February 13, 2015, and recorded on March 6, 2015, in Book 1357, at Page 3194 in Rutherford County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Rutherford County, Tennessee, being Lot No, 27, Unit Designation C, Horizontal Property Regime Private Element Plat The Cottages of LaVergne 2000 (Being Lot 208 on the Plat of Phase Two, LaVergne 200, Plat Book 22, page 15, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee) as the same appears of record in Plat Book 22, page 103, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Being the same property conveyed to JAIME JOHNSON, by deed from OLE SOUTH PROPERTIES, INC., of record in Record Book 80, page 1639, dated July 9, 2001, said Register's Office.
Being the same property conveyed to MARQULA THOMPSON, A SINGLE PERSON by deed from JAIME JOHNSON, of record in Record Book 1357, page 3191, dated 02/14/2015, said Register's Office.
Parcel ID Number:
015-013.00-C-027
Address/Description:
6012 Sagi Cir, La Vergne, TN 37086
Current Owner(s):
Marquea Thompson
Other Interested Party(ies):
Tennessee Housing Development Agency
The Cottages of Lavergne 2000 Homeowners Association, Inc.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-06098 FC01
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 26, 2021 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Front (East) door of the old Rutherford County Courthouse, in the center of the square, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROCKY POINT PROPERTIES, LLC AND BRATTON BROTHERS SERVICES, INC. AND ADAM R LEVESQUE, to Christopher W. Martin , Trustee, on December 18, 2014, at Record Book 1346, Page 3588-3607 as Instrument No. 1939976 in the real property records of Rutherford County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Ameris Bank
The following real estate located in Rutherford County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Being all of Lot 1, Farrer-East Vine Street Subdivision, according to survey and plat of the same appearing of record in Plat Book 15, Page 161 of the Register`s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee to which plat reference is here made for more complete details of location and description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Rocky Point Properties, LLC from Michael C. Bratton and wife, Sara K. Bratton by Warranty Deed dated December 18, 2014 being of record in Record Book 1346, Page 3586, as Instrument Number 1939975 in the Register`s Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
This is improved property known as: 418 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tax ID: 091M-M-004.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: ROCKY POINT PROPERTIES, LLC AND BRATTON BROTHERS SERVICES, INC. AND ADAM R LEVESQUE
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 418 E Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 21-000001-396-2
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of William Edward Bennett, Deceased
2021-PR-617
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of William Edward Bennett, who died 7/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of September, 2021
Bobby Crook
Executor
Estate of William Edward Bennett,
A. Vester Parsley Jr.
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Stacy Mountry
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Jerry Wayne Brown, Deceased
2021-PR-629
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Jerry Wayne Brown who died 03/29/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021
Halley Brown
Administrator
Estate of Jerry Wayne Brown,
Amy Cross Nance
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr., Deceased
2021-PR-627
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr., who died 09/01/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021
Melissa Wheatley Elam and Sherrie Elam Yokley
Co-Executors
Estate of Edward Samuel Elam Jr.,
George H. White
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Gary William Frattalone, Deceased
2021-PR-623
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Gary William Frattalone, who died 06/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of September, 2021
Mary A. Frattalone
Administrator
Estate of Gary William Frattalone
William D. Cartwright
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Richard Hackney, Deceased
2021-PR-630
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Richard Hackney, who died 08/19/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021
William Hackney and Adora Lee Bruce
Co-Administrators
Estate of Richard Hackney
Amy Cross Nance
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Wava Lanieus Neal, Deceased
2021-PR-635
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Wava Lanieus Neal, who died 06/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of September, 2021
Hope Shannon Cox
Administrator
Estate of Wava Lanieus Neal
Daniel Hamilton
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Shirley O'Brien, Deceased
2021-PR-634
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Shirley O'Brien, who died 08/22/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of September, 2021
Linda O'Brien
Executor
Estate of Shirley O'Brien
S. Todd Bobo
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Stacy Mountry
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, Deceased
2021-PR-633
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, who died 08/17/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of September, 2021
Jimmy Gale Prince and Phyllis Jo Boggs Gray
Co-Executors
Estate of Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince
Rick G. Mansfield
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland, Deceased
2021-PR-621
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland, who died 08/03/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of September, 2021
Shirley Ikard
Executor
Estate of Mildred Mankin Rowland
Kayla A. Barrier
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amber Shearon
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Clarence E. Young, Deceased
2021-PR-622
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Clarence E. Young, who died 08/21/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of September, 2021
Clarence C. Young
Executor
Estate of Clarence E. Young
William Kennerly Burger
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Stacy Mountry
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Johnny Ray Smith, Deceased
2021-PR-626
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Johnny Ray Smith, who died 07/17/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021
Lori Fortner
Executor
Estate of Johnny Ray Smith
Daniel W. Ames
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Stacy Mountry
Deputy Clerk
09/28/2021 10/5/2021
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT MURFREESBORO
ALECIA LYONS, PIERRE LYONS,
And PERRY LYONS
Co-Petitioners,
Vs.
FREDDIE D. LYONS,
Defendant.
Case No. : 20CV-1189
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
In obedience to an Order and Decree for sale in the above-captioned cause commanding me to sell the hereinafter described real property, I, JOHN A. W. BRATCHER, SPECIAL COMMISSIONER, will sell on October 30, 2021 at 10:01 a.m. on the premises:
Real property located in the 13th Civil District of Rutherford County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a point on the North side of Sunrise Street at the Southeast corner of the property owned by T.L. Hughes and running thence with the North side of Sunrise Street eastward approximately 73 feet to a occupied by Martin, thence Northward 129 feet to a stake, a new corner between this and the remaining property of Joe Knox; thence a new line parallel with he North side of Sunrise Street approximately 73 feet to the T.L. Hughes line; thence southward 129 feet more or less to the point of the beginning, and being the southern part of the lot conveyed by Fleta Bonner to Joe Knox et al by deed or record in the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, in deed book 93, page 584, and the interest of Joe Rufus Know and wife, having been conveyed to the undersigned Joe Knox by deed of record in said Register’s Office in Deed Book.
Being the same property conveyed to Fred Lyons and wife, Addie Knox Lyons, by deed from Joe Knox appearing of record in Deed Book 128, page 207, of the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee. Fred Lyons died on 8/4/1992 leaving Addie Knox Lyons as his surviving spouse and owner in fee simple of the subject property. Addie Knox Lyons died testate on 10/10/2017, and by the terms of her Last Will and Testament filed in Will Book 64, page 573, County Clerk’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee. Devised the subject property to her children, Alecia Lyons, Pierre Lyons, Perrie Lyons, and Freddie D. Lyons.
This is improved property having an address of 811 Sunrise Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130.
PROPERTY CAN BE VIEWED: Pictures of the real property can be viewed on the Chancery Court Website at www.rutherfordcountytn.gov under PUBLIC NOTICES access the link for the upcoming Chancery Court Auction of November 6, 2021.
TO BE RUN AS A LEGAL: October 5, 2021, October 12, 2021, and October 19, 2021.
TERMS: REAL PROPERTY: Ten percent (10%) down the day of the sale. Further terms will be announced the day of the auction or you may contact the Special Commissioner.
FOR FUTHER INFORMATION AND/OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY: Contact the Special Commissioner at (615) 898-7860.
|
Notice to Creditors
Marlene Purdum, Deceased
2021-PR-495
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Marlene Purdum, who died 10/12/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of September, 2021
W. Ewing Sellers
Administrator
Estate of Marlene Purdum
Matt Jarboe
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Joyce Hickerson, Deceased
2021-PR-512
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Joyce Hickerson, who died 10/20/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of September, 2021
W. Ewing Sellers
Administrator
Estate of Joyce Hickerson
Matt Jarboe
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Weck Hodge Mankin II, Deceased
2021-PR-655
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Weck Hodge Mankin II, who died 08/20/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of September, 2021
Yvonne Hailey
Executor
Estate of Weck Hodge Mankin II
Robert G. Wheeler Jr
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
R.M. Spence
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Cynthia L. Bess, Deceased
2021-PR-646
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Cynthia L. Bess, who died 07/28/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of September, 2021
Stacy Johns
Executor
Estate of Cynthia L. Bess
Ashley D Stearns
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
R.M. Spence
Deputy Probate Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Emojene M. Sneed, Deceased
2021-PR-647
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Emojene M. Sneed, who died 06/30/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of September, 2021
Anna Marie Sneed
Administrator
Estate of Emojene M. Sneed
Racquel Peebles
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Patricia Ann Collins, Deceased
2021-PR-632
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Patricia Ann Collins, who died 02/11/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of September, 2021
W. Ewing Sellers
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Patricia Ann Collins
Amanda Moore
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Judi L. Ross, Deceased
2021-PR-648
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Judi L. Ross, who died 06/18/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of September, 2021
Sarah Moore and Ferris Belcher
Co- Administrators
Estate of Judi L. Ross
Racquel Peebles
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
R. M. Spence
Deputy Probate Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Jack B. Spitznas, Deceased
2021-PR-641
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Jack B. Spitznas, who died 08/13/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of September, 2021
Helen Tomasulo
Executor
Estate of Jack B. Spitznas
Jad A. Duncan
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Deborah Bricker, Deceased
2021-PR-639
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Deborah Bricker, who died 08/07/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of September, 2021
Patricia Baldwin
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Deborah Bricker
Theodore W. Goodman
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Stacy Mountry
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Tammie Lynn Arnold, Deceased
2021-PR-637
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Tammie Lynn Arnold who died 07/04/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of September, 2021
Tony Arnold
Executor
Estate of Tammie Lynn Arnold
Jay B. Jackson
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Alice Pearl Murray, Deceased
2021-PR-640
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Alice Pearl Murray who died 11/29/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of September, 2021
Brennan Foy
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Alice Pearl Murray
James D Lane II
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amy Wells
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Annette Petri, Deceased
2021-PR-638
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Annette Petri, Deceased who died 08/11/2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of September, 2021
Janet Oakley
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Annette Petri
Julia M. Alley
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Amber Shearon
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased
2021-PR-554
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased who died 11/05/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of August, 2021
Scott Edward Olsen
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of Rebecca B. Olsen
Ingrid Klose
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
Notice to Creditors
David C. Olsen, Deceased
2021-PR-555
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Rebecca B. Olsen, Deceased who died 09/22/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Rutherford County Probate Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) before the date of the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date of the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of August, 2021
Scott Edward Olsen
Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative
Estate of David C. Olsen
Ingrid Klose
Attorney
Lisa Crowell
County Clerk
Cindy Mathis
Deputy Clerk
10/5/2021 10/12/2021
|
The following vehicles
will be sold at Auction
by
BSR
615-203-3412
Auction 10/05/21
2018 Nissan Altima
1N4AL3AP4JC217968
2004 Ford Taurus
1FAFP53U34A139126
1996 Ford Explorer
|
To whom it may concern. The
below vehicles will be sold at
auction on or after November
01, 2021 to satisfy towing
and storage fees. Anyone
having an interest in any of
the vehicles must contact EA
TOWING at 615-405-4473
prior to the sale.
2000 Lincoln Town Car
VIN: 1LNHM81W1YY913352
2004 Kia Spectra
VIN: KNAFE121145011389
2003 Volvo S60
VIN: YV1RS61T332235945
2010 Nissan Maxima
VIN: 1N4AA5AP9AC810288
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
VIN: 1J4GW48SX2C293539
2004 Chevrolet Aveo
VIN: KL1TD62684B208845
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
VIN: 1GCGC29U5YE189038
2014 Nissan NV Cargo
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3EN100236
1997 Acura Integra
VIN: JH4DC4460VS019155
2005 Chevrolet Impala
VIN: 2G1WF52E059118666
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
VIN: 1G1AK55F977253269
2000 Ford F-150
VIN: 1FTZX0722YKA62266
2009 Saturn Aura
VIN: 1G8ZS57B09F213864
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
VIN: 3VWLP7AJ2CM471042
2008 Ford E-350 SUPER DUTY
VIN: 1FBNE31L28DA36301
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
VIN: 2CNALFEW4A6327632
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned will sell, to satisfy
lien of the owner, at a public
sale by competitive bidding
ending on October 15, 2021 at
11:00 am for units located at:
Compass Self Storage
200 FRONT STREET
SMYRNA, TN 37167
615-355-9173
The personal goods stored
therein by the following may
include, but are not limited
to general household items,
furniture, boxes, clothes and
appliances.
UNIT: A0009
MARK MCKINNEY
UNIT: C0225
TABITHA LANGLEY
UNIT: A0014
TIMOTHY BOOKER
UNIT: A0134
RONALD MARTIN
UNIT: A0026
AUTUMN STEARNS
UNIT: B0242-B0244
ELIZABETH GAY
UNIT: C0250
KAMERON SPENCER
UNIT: C0122
ANA HERNANDEZ
UNIT: A0129
JEFF HINES
UNIT: B0206-B0208
JEFF HINES
Purchases must be made with
cash only and paid at the time
of sale. All goods are sold as is
and must be removed at the
time of purchase. Compass
Self Storage reserves the right
to refuse any bid. Sale is subject
adjournment.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given
that the undersigned will
sell, to satisfy lien of the
owner, at a public sale by
competitive bidding on www.
storagetreasures.com ending
on October 15, 2021 at 12:30
pm for units located at:
Compass Self Storage
702 JESSICA STREET
MURFREESBORO, TN 37130
615-898-0109
The personal goods stored
therein by the following may
include, but are not limited to
general household, furniture,
boxes, clothes and appliances.
UNIT: 032
BLAKE CARNEY
UNIT: 051
KILLIAN WASHINGTON
UNIT: 111
GEORGE WILLIAMS
UNIT: 112
JAMIE GUICE
UNIT: 133
PERECIA MCFERRIN
UNIT: 150
KELCI GRAHAM
UNIT: 152
ROBBY GANN
UNIT: 331
ANGELA HANSHEW
Purchases must be made with
cash only and paid at the time
of sale. All goods are sold as
is and must be removed at the
time of purchase. Compass
Self Storage reserves the
right to refuse any bid. Sale is
subject adjournment.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given
that the undersigned will
sell, to satisfy lien of the
owner, at a public sale by
competitive bidding on www.
storagetreasures.com ending
on October 15, 2021 at 10:30
am for units located at:
Compass Self Storage
1022 NISSAN DR
SMYRNA, TN 37167
(615)459-6145
The personal goods stored
therein by the following may
include, but are not limited
to general household items,
furniture, boxes, clothes and
appliances.
UNIT:C0038
BRANDON HUNT
UNIT: 180
ABBIGAIL GAMBLE
UNIT: A0003
FAITH HUEY
UNIT: B0010
MICHAEL JARRETT
UNIT: P0010
LYNN TYNDALL
UNIT: A0121
LINDSEY PEREZ
UNIT: D0009
LESLIE EPLEY
UNIT: I0015
AOWS ALI
Purchases must be made with
cash only and paid at the time
of sale. All goods are sold as
is and must be removed at the
time of purchase. Compass
Self Storage reserves the
right to refuse any bid. Sale is
subject adjournment.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned will sell, to satisfy
lien of the owner, at a public
sale by competitive bidding
ending on October 15 2021 at
11:30 am for units located at:
Compass Self Storage
461 WALDRON RD
LAVERGNE, TN 37086
615-793-3383
The personal goods stored
therein by the following may
include, but are not limited
to general household items,
furniture, boxes, clothes and
appliances.
UNIT: 41
CHARLES CLARK
UNIT: 354
DUSTIN HARPER
UNIT: 356
KELVIN OWENS
UNIT: 413
BRITTANY WILLIAMS
Purchases must be made with
cash only and paid at the time
of sale. All goods are sold as
is and must be removed at the
time of purchase. Compass
Self Storage reserves the
right to refuse any bid. Sale is
subject adjournment.
|
THE CITY OF LA VERGNE
INVITATION TO BID
The City of La Vergne (“City”) will receive and publicly open sealed bids at La
Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086.
This Invitation to Bid is subject to the instructions, conditions, specifications, addenda,
and any other elements of this Invitation to Bid, including those incorporated
by reference.
DATE ISSUED: October 5, 2021
BID TITLE: Police Department Uniforms
CITY CONTACT PERSON: Felicia Anderson, Purchasing Agent
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (615) 287-8645
FAX NUMBER: (615) 793-9804
All bid responses must be received and acknowledged in the Purchasing
Agent’s Office on or before the day and time listed below, at which time all bids
will be publicly opened and read aloud.
SUBMIT BID RESPONSE IN SEALED ENVELOPE TO:
City of La Vergne
Purchasing Agent’s Office
5093 Murfreesboro Road
La Vergne, Tennessee 37086
Bid envelope must include the bid title, bid opening date, and the bidder’s name.
Failure to provide this information on the envelope may result in the bid not being
considered. Do not submit bids by fax or electronically. Bids submitted by fax or
electronically cannot be accepted or considered for award. Sealed bids are required.
BID OPENING DATE: November 9, 2021
BID OPENING TIME: 1:30 PM CST La Vergne, Tennessee
|
THE CITY OF LA VERGNE
INVITATION TO BID
The City of La Vergne (“City”) will receive and publicly open sealed bids at La
Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086.
This Invitation to Bid is subject to the instructions, conditions, specifications, addenda,
and any other elements of this Invitation to Bid, including those incorporated
by reference.
DATE ISSUED: October 5, 2021
BID TITLE: Police Department Uniforms
CITY CONTACT PERSON: Felicia Anderson, Purchasing Agent
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (615) 287-8645
FAX NUMBER: (615) 793-9804
All bid responses must be received and acknowledged in the Purchasing
Agent’s Office on or before the day and time listed below, at which time all bids
will be publicly opened and read aloud.
SUBMIT BID RESPONSE IN SEALED ENVELOPE TO:
City of La Vergne
Purchasing Agent’s Office
5093 Murfreesboro Road
La Vergne, Tennessee 37086
Bid envelope must include the bid title, bid opening date, and the bidder’s name.
Failure to provide this information on the envelope may result in the bid not being
considered. Do not submit bids by fax or electronically. Bids submitted by fax or
electronically cannot be accepted or considered for award. Sealed bids are required.
BID OPENING DATE: November 9, 2021
|
BID OPENING TIME: 1:30 PM CST La Vergne, Tennessee
INVITATION TO BID
The City of La Vergne (“City”) will receive and publicly open sealed bids at La
Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086.
This Invitation to Bid is subject to the instructions, conditions, specifications, addenda,
and any other elements of this Invitation to Bid, including those incorporated
by reference.
DATE ISSUED: October 5, 2021
BID TITLE: City Wide Uniform Bid
CITY CONTACT PERSON: Felicia Anderson, Purchasing Agent
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (615) 287-8645
FAX NUMBER: (615) 793-9804
All bid responses must be received and acknowledged in the Purchasing
Agent’s Office on or before the day and time listed below, at which time all bids
will be publicly opened and read aloud.
SUBMIT BID RESPONSE IN SEALED ENVELOPE TO:
City of La Vergne
Purchasing Agent’s Office
5093 Murfreesboro Road
La Vergne, Tennessee 37086
Bid envelope must include the bid title, bid opening date, and the bidder’s name.
Failure to provide this information on the envelope may result in the bid not being
considered. Do not submit bids by fax or electronically. Bids submitted by fax or
electronically cannot be accepted or considered for award. Sealed bids are required.
BID OPENING DATE: November 9, 2021
BID OPENING TIME: 1:00 PM CST La Vergne, Tennessee
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of La Vergne Board of Zoning Appeals will
hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5:30
p.m. at La Vergne City Hall located at 5093 Murfreesboro
Road, La Vergne, TN. The purpose of this meeting
is to consider the following item: 1.) Request for
Variance to Locate an Accessory Structure in the Side
Yard. Property located at 207 Centennial Drive (Tax
Map 17L, Group A, Parcel 40). R-2 (Medium Density
Residential) Zoning District. Parcel owned by Luis
Gomez. This meeting is open to the public. All citizens
and news media are invited to attend.
To Be Run: Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of La Vergne Planning Commission will
conduct a Workshop on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at
5:30 p.m. at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro
Road, La Vergne, TN. The purpose of this workshop is
to discuss the new Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision
Regulations. All citizens and news media are invited
to attend.
To Be Run: Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
|
CITY OF MURFREESBORO
HISTORIC ZONING COMMISSION
Special Meeting, October 11, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.
City Hall, 111 West Vine Street, Council Chambers
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The City of Murfreesboro Historic Zoning Commission will conduct a special meeting
at the above date and time to consider the 2022 Historic Zoning Commission meeting
calendar, the minutes of the March 16, 2021 and May 18, 2021 regular meetings, and
the following request for a certificate of appropriateness:
Application H-21-007 at 520 East Main Street by David Criswell – Requesting
review to replace existing 3-tab asphalt shingle roof with a designer asphalt shingle
roof for an existing single-family residence.
All interested parties are invited to attend. For additional information on the above
items that will be considered, please contact the Murfreesboro Planning Department
at (615)-893-6441. Requests for an accommodation to enable an individual with a
disability to attend or to participate in a meeting should be made by calling Robert
Holtz at (615) 893-5210, TDD (615) 849-2689, at least two (2) working days in
advance.
Jim Thompson, Chair
To be run: October 5, 2021
|
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Town of Smyrna Beer
Board will conduct a public hearing at its regular monthly
meeting on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
at Town Hall relative to the beer applications for the
following businesses:
1. The Simple Grill Restaurant, LLC, 901 Rock Springs
Road, Suite 145, (Austin M. Ozobu) – on premise
permit
2. Covid-19 Market, 250 North Lowry Street, (Sherif
Rezkalla and Michael Ibrahim) – off premise permit
3. Smoke Token Club, LLC, 561 South Lowry Street,
(Osama Rezek Ayad Girgis) – off premise permit
By: Dianne Waldron
Town Clerk
To be run: October 5, 2021
|
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County
will meet Thursday , October
14, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the
office of the Water Authority,
located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY KIRANKUMAS S PATEL
DBA GRIFFIN’S MARKET & DELI
AT 14280 CENTRAL PIKE, MT JULIET, TN 37122
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE
PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS
OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY
OCTOBER 11, 2021 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM
1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN
LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: October 5, 2021
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6297, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment of
the Future Land Use Plan for 308, 310, 312 & 314 Carver
Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel 66 and Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01
& 1.02) from Suburban Medium Density (RSM) & Suburban
Low Density (RSL) to High Density Residential
(RHD) in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws
of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the
proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6298, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for 308, 310, 312 & 314 Carver Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel
66 and Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01 & 1.02) from RS20 to
RM6 in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed
rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
map showing the proposed rezoning are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6299, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for 520 Crowell Lane (Tax Map 69 Parcel 51.07) from
RR to SP in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed
rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
map showing the proposed rezoning are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6300, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for 711, 713 & 715 Williams Street and an unaddressed
property on Park Avenue (Tax Map 67P Group A Parcels
1.00, 2.00, 3.00 & 4.00) from CN to SP in Ward 2.
The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed
rezoning are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6301, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for an unaddressed property on South Hartmann Drive
(Tax Map 81 Parcel 122.02) from CN, CO & RM6 to SP
in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the
proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6302, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for an unaddressed property on Bettis Road (Tax Map
94 Parcel 31.08) from RS20 to SP in Ward 4. The public
hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA
13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed
rezoning are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6303, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment
of Zoning Code Section 14.807 (F. 3.) to require
sidewalks or payment in lieu of sidewalks on all new
developments. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws
of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6304, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment of
Zoning Code Sections 14.1208 (F) Specific Conditions
for Commercial Activities and 14.402 (D) CG – Commercial
General to move Automotive Repair and Cleaning
from an allowed use to a conditional use in the CG -
Commercial General district. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6305, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on November 2, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment
of Zoning Code Section 14.801 to add Section R:
Principal Buildings Limitations to allow for no more
than one principal building on single family lots. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-443-2809.
|