NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JOSHUA TYLER YORK
Plaintiff
VS
TIFFANY NICOLE YORK
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DC-98
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 3rd day of September 2020
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III
TIFFANY HAGAR
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS
CASE NO. #2020PR350
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUSAN C. ROBERTS, deceased, who died July 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
MARK J. ROBERTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERTO P. DURAN
CASE NO. #2020PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERTO P. DURAN, deceased, who died August 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
ADELA MONTES TREJO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERTO P DURAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS
CASE NO. #2020PR356
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS, deceased, who died Ajpril 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
LAURA MICHELE GROOMS COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER
CASE NO. 2020PR366
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ardyth Huntsberger, deceased, who died on August 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 5, 2020
CHERI LYNN HUNTSBERGER STEWART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-30-20 & 10-7-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN
CASE NO. #2020PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN, deceased, who died September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
STUART SWAIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/30/20 10/7/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE
CASE NO. #2020PR363
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES R. TATE, deceased, who died August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
LINDA D. TATE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME
CASE NO. 2020PR364
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES KEVIN PRIME, deceased, who died on August 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 5, 2020
LESA M. PRIME
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ALLISON MANNING-CARROLL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-30-20 & 10-7-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS
CASE NO. #2020PR368
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STUART ALAN MAYS, deceased, who died July 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd day of October, 2020.
PATRICIA ANN WILSON WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK T. FREEMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper WILSON POST
October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL
CASE NO. 2020PR389
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Monica Ann Doll, deceased, who died on September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Dated: October 5, 2020
LOGAN SETH DIXON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Cardinal Financial Company, LP,
Petitioner
v.
All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;
Respondents
Case No. 2020 CV 144
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon: Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 2nd day of October, 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
NICHOLAS H. ADLER
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
PUBLICATION DATES:
October 7, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 28, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb
CASE NO. #2020PR384
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Alsup Webb, deceased, who died September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2020.
Jaclyn Webb King
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee Jr.
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY MARK HESTON
CASE NO. #2020PR376
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Timothy Mark Heston, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 29th day of September, 2020.
Barbara F. Heston
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Timothy Mark Heston
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/7/2020 10/14/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER
CASE NO. 2020PR385
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Earl Whitener, deceased, who died on August 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 5, 2020
LEWIS WILLIAM WHITENER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER
CASE NO. 2020PR381
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucy B. Slager, deceased, who died on August 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 5, 2020
VAN BAYNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-7-20 & 10-14-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Duvene Bailey
CASE NO. #2020PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Duvene Bailey, deceased, who died June 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of September, 2020.
TERESA BAILEY MOFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DUVENE BAILEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
Attorney
WILSON POST Date to run October 7, 2020 October 14, 2020
_________