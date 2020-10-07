NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JOSHUA TYLER YORK

Plaintiff

VS

TIFFANY NICOLE YORK

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DC-98

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 3rd day of September 2020

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS 

CASE NO. #2020PR350

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUSAN C. ROBERTS, deceased, who died July 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

MARK J. ROBERTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   September 30, 2020  October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERTO P. DURAN

CASE NO. #2020PR370

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERTO P. DURAN, deceased, who died August 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

ADELA MONTES TREJO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERTO P DURAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  September 30, 2020  October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS

CASE NO. #2020PR356

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS, deceased, who died Ajpril 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

LAURA MICHELE GROOMS COOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   September 30, 2020   October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER

CASE NO.  2020PR366

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ardyth Huntsberger, deceased, who died on August 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 5, 2020

CHERI LYNN HUNTSBERGER STEWART

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 6-30-20 & 10-7-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN

CASE NO. #2020PR369

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN, deceased, who died September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

STUART SWAIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/30/20 10/7/20

_________

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE

CASE NO. #2020PR363

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES R. TATE, deceased, who died August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

LINDA D. TATE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run    September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME

CASE NO.  2020PR364

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES KEVIN PRIME, deceased, who died on August 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 5, 2020

LESA M. PRIME

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ALLISON MANNING-CARROLL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-30-20 & 10-7-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS

CASE NO. #2020PR368

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STUART ALAN MAYS, deceased, who died July 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd  day of October, 2020.

PATRICIA ANN WILSON WHITE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF STUART ALAN MAYS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK T. FREEMAN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper WILSON POST 

October 7, 2020   October 14, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL

CASE NO. 2020PR389  

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Monica Ann Doll, deceased, who died on September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Dated: October 5, 2020

LOGAN SETH DIXON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MONICA ANN DOLL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Cardinal Financial Company, LP,

Petitioner

v. 

All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell  Watts; Albert Watts, Jr., Daniel Allen White;

Respondents

Case No.  2020 CV 144

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, that the Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondents, All Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Mabell Watts, to serve upon:  Nicholas H. Adler, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN  37027, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before November 30, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 2nd day of October, 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

NICHOLAS H. ADLER

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

PUBLICATION DATES:

October 7, 2020

October 14, 2020

October 21, 2020

October 28, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb

CASE NO. #2020PR384

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Alsup Webb, deceased, who died September 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2020.

Jaclyn Webb King

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Barbara Alsup Webb

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Neal Agee Jr.

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run  October 7, 2020  October 14, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TIMOTHY MARK HESTON

CASE NO. #2020PR376

Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Timothy Mark Heston, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th  day of September, 2020.

Barbara F. Heston

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Timothy Mark Heston

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   10/7/2020   10/14/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER

CASE NO. 2020PR385  

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Earl Whitener, deceased, who died on August 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 5, 2020

LEWIS WILLIAM WHITENER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY EARL WHITENER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 10/7/20 and 10/14/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER

CASE NO.  2020PR381

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucy B. Slager, deceased, who died on August 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   October 5, 2020

VAN BAYNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUCY B. SLAGER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 10-7-20 & 10-14-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Duvene Bailey

CASE NO. #2020PR383

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Duvene Bailey, deceased, who died June 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th  day of September, 2020.

TERESA BAILEY MOFIELD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DUVENE BAILEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL R. JENNINGS

Attorney

WILSON POST Date to run   October 7, 2020  October 14, 2020

_________

