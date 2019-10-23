NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TERRI LYNN OWENS
Plaintiff
VS
O'SHEA MARKELL OWENS Defendant
CASE NO: 2019-DC-39
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant O'SHEA MARKELL OWENS is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, Wilson County, Tennessee and the Idalou Beacon. Lubbock County, Texas, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street. Watertown, TN 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before NOVEMBER 1, 2019 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
PHILLIP MARTIN NEAL
Plaintiff
VS
ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON
Defendant
CASE NO: 2019-DC-77
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Ill Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, Wilson County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street. Watertown. TN 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before NOVEMBER 1,2019 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
DEBORAH KAY PARKER,
Petitioner, Maternal Grandmother,
vs.
KIMBERLY MICHELLE BROWN, Respondent/Biological Mother
and
CHANCEY SALLEE,
Respondent/Alleged Biological Father
IN RE: ETHAN WAYNE SALLEE, DOB: 02/09/2014
MCKENZIE KAY BROWN, DOB: 08/28/2015
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No. 19-DN-100
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: 1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Deborah Kay Parker, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon
diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum. 4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 12th day of August, 2019
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated April 27, 2009, executed by James McHollin and Annie Mildred Bailey and spouse Carl Bailey and Mattie L. McHollin, to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee Corporation, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1352, Page 782 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to FirstBank, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated September 26, 2019, recorded in Book 1912, Page 637, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being a small tract of land lying on the south side of the Needmore Road, and all of the larger tract on the north side of Needmore Road, on which there is a dwelling house now being used by J.W. McHolland and wife, as their personal residence, the tract of land as a whole being bounded on the east by Davis, South by Brown, West by Charles McHolland and wife, and north by the Colson Place now owned by the government.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to James McHollin, Annie Mildred Bailey and Mattie McHollin, subject to a life estate retained in J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland by deed dated June 8, 1979 from J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland of record in Deed Book 358, Page 410, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1352, Page 782, said Register’s Office.
TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 050-166.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1762 Needmore Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
Substitute Trustee
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYDIA INEZ MAJOR
CASE NO. #2019PR306
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lydia inez major, deceased, who died September 5, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of October, 2019.
DAVID MAJOR
PHILIP MAJOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LYDIA INEZ MAJOR
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
Attorney
WILSON POST
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Timothy R. Denny and Phyllis P. Denny executed a Deed of Trust to SunTrust Bank, Lender which was dated July 13, 2006, and recorded on March 8, 2007 in Book 1235, Page 1076,, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded November 12, 2008 in Book 1327, Page 1185, in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 19, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
BEING LOT NO, 14 ON THE PLAT OF KIMBERLY ACRES, SECTION 2-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 46, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO PHYLLIS PAYNE DENNY FROM MARY T. PAYNE, A WIDOW BY QUIT CLAIM DEED RECORDED ON 3/19/2004 AT BOOK 1039 PAGE 2299 IN THE WILSON COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
KNOWN AS: 2013 KIMBERLY DR
PARCEL: 117J A 008.00 000
Parcel ID Number: 117J A 008.00
Address/Description: 2013 Kimberly Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122-4211.
Current Owner(s): Phyllis Payne Denny.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-15758 FC01
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. OCTOBER 21, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M.
2005 Kia Spectra
VIN # KNAFE12155124266 Amber Tufaro and Watsons Auto Sales West
1993 Toyota Tercel VIN # JT2EL46S1P0324039 JohnE PucketandCitizens Savings and Loan
2012 Chrysler 200
VIN# 1C3CCBCB2CN308554 Rafaela Rosales and CD Rhoton Enterprises Inc.
2016 Kia Soul
VIN# KNDJN2A9G7308173 Zakaiyah Summerville
2004 Chevrolet Colorado VIN# 1GCDT196148141043 Tracy Barile
OCTOBER 31, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M.
2015 Hyundai Elantra VIN#
5NPDH4AE7FH647681 AF Title Co. and Jasmine Strickland
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 648 - UNIFORMS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE FOR THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular busi- ness hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
