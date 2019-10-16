IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, PHILLIP MARTIN NEAL vs. ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON, 2019-DV-77, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Complaint, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Robin Kyunchee Fulton. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Defendant be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Complaint, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, by filing same with the General Sessions Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR#021614), Attorney for Plaintiff, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184, (615)-237-9338.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated February 19, 2015, executed by Carla Coggins, to Robert Evans Lee, Davidson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1629, Page 1323 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated September 26, 2019 and recorded in Book 1909, Page 437, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit: Being a house and lot bounded and described as follows: North by Bell; East by L. Wynne; South by Hobbs Avenue; and West by Martin, fronting on Hobbs Avenue approximately 92 feet, more or less, and running back between parallel lines 265 feet, more or less, with the Wynnís West boundary line and the Martinís east boundary line. DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to Carla Coggins by deed of even date, recorded in Deed Book 1629, Page 1306, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1629, Page 1323, said Registerís Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 411 Hobbs Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville in the original principal amount of $97,425.00 of record in Book 1629, Page 1310 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Registerís Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 068K-022.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 411 Hobbs Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Interested Parties: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville
File #74694
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TERRI LYNN OWENS
Plaintiff
VS
O'SHEA MARKELL OWENS Defendant
CASE NO: 2019-DC-39
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant O'SHEA MARKELL OWENS is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, Wilson County, Tennessee and the Idalou Beacon. Lubbock County, Texas, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street. Watertown, TN 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before NOVEMBER 1, 2019 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
PHILLIP MARTIN NEAL
Plaintiff
VS
ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON
Defendant
CASE NO: 2019-DC-77
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Ill Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, Wilson County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street. Watertown. TN 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before NOVEMBER 1,2019 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
DEBORAH KAY PARKER,
Petitioner, Maternal Grandmother,
vs.
KIMBERLY MICHELLE BROWN, Respondent/Biological Mother
and
CHANCEY SALLEE,
Respondent/Alleged Biological Father
IN RE: ETHAN WAYNE SALLEE, DOB: 02/09/2014
MCKENZIE KAY BROWN, DOB: 08/28/2015
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No. 19-DN-100
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: 1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Deborah Kay Parker, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon
diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum. 4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 12th day of August, 2019
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
Wilson Post 10/2/19 10/9/19 10/16/19 10/23/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANKYE C. ADAMS
CASE NO. #2019PR172
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of FRANKYE C. ADAMS, deceased, who died March 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 2nd day of October, 2019.
PHILLIPS TERRY ADAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANKYE C. ADAMS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA LYNNE CONNER
CASE NO. #2019PR166
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of SANDRA LYNNE CONNER, deceased, who died November 2, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of October, 2019.
STEPHEN BRADLEY CONNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA LYNNE CONNER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DANNY ROSS DICKERSON
ATTORNEY
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated April 27, 2009, executed by James McHollin and Annie Mildred Bailey and spouse Carl Bailey and Mattie L. McHollin, to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee Corporation, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1352, Page 782 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to FirstBank, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated September 26, 2019, recorded in Book 1912, Page 637, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being a small tract of land lying on the south side of the Needmore Road, and all of the larger tract on the north side of Needmore Road, on which there is a dwelling house now being used by J.W. McHolland and wife, as their personal residence, the tract of land as a whole being bounded on the east by Davis, South by Brown, West by Charles McHolland and wife, and north by the Colson Place now owned by the government.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to James McHollin, Annie Mildred Bailey and Mattie McHollin, subject to a life estate retained in J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland by deed dated June 8, 1979 from J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland of record in Deed Book 358, Page 410, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Registerís Office.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1352, Page 782, said Registerís Office.
TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 050-166.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1762 Needmore Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
Substitute Trustee
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
File #75423
The following described vehicle will be sold at public auction at S&S Towing, 210 E. Maple Dr. Lebanon, TN
at 7am on October 18, 2019
2007 Dodge CXT 1B3HB48B67D567876
2001 Mercedes C320 WDBRF64J91F120453
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 10/19/19 AT 10:00 A.M.
04 CHEVY VIN: 1G1ZT528X4F112895 06 HYUNDAI VIN: KMHHM65D86U213345 88 OLDSMOBILE – VIN: 1G3HN54C1JW413968 12 NISSAN – VIN: 1N4AL2AP4CC213478 01 NISSAN – VIN: 1N4DL01DX1C112353 94 DODGE – VIN: 1B4GH44R5RX138979
Local Notice as Part of the Environmental Notification Process for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC’s) Antenna Structure Registration
Lebanon Fire Department is proposing to construct a 160 feet (including appurtenance) telecommunications monopole at 1390 SHOP SPRINGS RD WATERTOWN, TN 37184. The antenna structure is not required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to have marking and/or lighting for aviation safety.
Interested persons may review the application for this project by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1145585”. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC within 30 days of this posting. Instructions for filing such requests can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online. Parties wishing to submit a request by mail may send the request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Local Notice as Part of the Environmental Notification Process for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC’s) Antenna Structure Registration
Lebanon Fire Department is proposing to construct a 160 feet (including appurtenance) telecommunications monopole at WILDCAT WAY LEBANON, TN 37090. The antenna structure is not required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to have marking and/or lighting for aviation safety.
Interested persons may review the application for this project by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1145585”. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC within 30 days of this posting. Instructions for filing such requests can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online. Parties wishing to submit a request by mail may send the request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
