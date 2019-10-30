SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated April 27, 2009, executed by James McHollin and Annie Mildred Bailey and spouse Carl Bailey and Mattie L. McHollin, to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee Corporation, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1352, Page 782 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to FirstBank, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated September 26, 2019, recorded in Book 1912, Page 637, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being a small tract of land lying on the south side of the Needmore Road, and all of the larger tract on the north side of Needmore Road, on which there is a dwelling house now being used by J.W. McHolland and wife, as their personal residence, the tract of land as a whole being bounded on the east by Davis, South by Brown, West by Charles McHolland and wife, and north by the Colson Place now owned by the government.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to James McHollin, Annie Mildred Bailey and Mattie McHollin, subject to a life estate retained in J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland by deed dated June 8, 1979 from J.W. McHolland and wife, Laura McHolland of record in Deed Book 358, Page 410, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Registerís Office.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1352, Page 782, said Registerís Office.
TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 050-166.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1762 Needmore Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
Substitute Trustee
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, October 16, October 23 and October 30, 2019
File #75423
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYDIA INEZ MAJOR
CASE NO. #2019PR306
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lydia inez major, deceased, who died September 5, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 15th day of October, 2019.
DAVID MAJOR
PHILIP MAJOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LYDIA INEZ MAJOR
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 10/23/19 10/30/19
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Timothy R. Denny and Phyllis P. Denny executed a Deed of Trust to SunTrust Bank, Lender which was dated July 13, 2006, and recorded on March 8, 2007 in Book 1235, Page 1076,, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded November 12, 2008 in Book 1327, Page 1185, in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Bank, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 19, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
BEING LOT NO, 14 ON THE PLAT OF KIMBERLY ACRES, SECTION 2-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 46, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO PHYLLIS PAYNE DENNY FROM MARY T. PAYNE, A WIDOW BY QUIT CLAIM DEED RECORDED ON 3/19/2004 AT BOOK 1039 PAGE 2299 IN THE WILSON COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
KNOWN AS: 2013 KIMBERLY DR
PARCEL: 117J A 008.00 000
Parcel ID Number: 117J A 008.00
Address/Description: 2013 Kimberly Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122-4211.
Current Owner(s): Phyllis Payne Denny.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-15758 FC01
_____
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 31, 2018, executed by TRAVIS DEAN DAVIS, conveying certain real property therein described to GREG SMITHERS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded January 7, 2019, in Deed Book 1860, Page 1822-1833 at Instrument Number 19661165; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 14 ON THE PLAN OF PHASE I OF PAYTON FARMS, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 12, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 025L A 00900 000000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 107 BRIANA RD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): TRAVIS DEAN DAVIS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Bobbie Sue Grisham
CASE NO. #2019PR323
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of bobbie sue grisham, deceased, who died August 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
TIMOTHY RAY GRISHAM
DARREN GRISHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BOBBIE SUE GRISHAM
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES B. DANCE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run October 30, 2019 November 6, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Elizabeth Joan Vantrease
CASE NO. #2019PR322
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joan Vantrease, deceased, who died October 8, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
Ben E. Hearn
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Elizabeth Joan Vantrease
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David W. Lawrence
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run October 30, 2019 November 6, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM R. SOREY, SR.
CASE NO. 2019PR252
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of October, 2019, Letters of Administration, CTA, in respect to the estate of William R. Sorey, Sr., deceased, who died on March 3, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: October 28, 2019
JASON SOREY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM R. SOREY, SR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-30-19 & 11-6-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT THORNE
CASE NO. 2019PR315
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Thorne, deceased, who died on September 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: October 28, 2019
ROBERT MARK THORNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT THORNE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-30-19 & 11-6-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA J. ALLISON
CASE NO. 2019PR304
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara J. Allison, deceased, who died on August 13, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: October 28, 2019
HANEY A. LONG, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA J. ALLISON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-30-19 & 11-6-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN MICHAEL GOODALL, SR.
CASE NO. 2019PR297
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Michael Goodall, Sr., deceased, who died on February 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: October 28, 2019
DEBBIE SIMMONS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN MICHAEL GOODALL, SR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-30-19 & 11-6-19
_____
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Charles Thomas Turner, by a Deed of Trust, dated August 28, 2018, of record in Book 1840, Page 2402, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Robert E. Lee, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Kyle B. Heckman, having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1873, Page 1027, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on November 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 13th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Being Lot No. 5 of a plat entitled ìFinal Subdivision Plat of the Property of Greg Dugdaleî, prepared by Carroll Dean Carman, TRLS #910, dated April 1, 2002, as revised, and filed for record in Plat Book 24, Page 209, Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property.
Being the same property conveyed to Donnie McPeak and wife, Betty Jean McPeak by deed from Jonathan G. Dugdale dated July 22, 20023 of record in Book 920, page 2172, Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß 47-9-607(a), the interest to be foreclosed hereunder also includes a 1999 Oakwood Mobile Home, VIN H0TN12C09337.
Tax ID: Map 148, Parcel 13.10
Subject property has the address of 881 Coon Branch Road, Alexandria, Tennessee
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trusteeís Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Wilson County Property Tax Division.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 18th day of October 2019
Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
Run: October 30, 2019
November 6, 2019
November 13, 2019
_____
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Department Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID - 649 Painting at Lebanon Library
November 8, 2019 AT 9:00 A.M. is the Mandatory PRE-BID at Lebanon Library 108 S. Hatton Avenue
November 13, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE at 228 East Main Street Room 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested par- ties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Fi- nance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participa- tion in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_____
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Department Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
RBID-609- TRACTOR WITH SIDE MOUNT MOWER FOR THE WILSON COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
Bid Opening November 21, 2019 at 10:30 am
All bids must be turned in to the Wilson County Finance Department on the 2nd floor of the Wilson County Courthouse.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested par- ties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Fi- nance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participa- tion in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_____