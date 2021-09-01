IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT HARTSVILLE
JOANN DAVIS
PLAINTIFF
VS. CASE# 2021-CV-4916
JOHN EARL DAVIS
DEFENDANT
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s Complaint which is sworn to, that the Defendant, John Earl Davis, is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to served upon Tiffany D. Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before September 24, 2021, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 24, 2021, at the Wilson County Justice Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 9:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible.
KIM TAYLOR, Clerk of Circuit Court
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Tiffany D. Hagar
Hagar & Phillips PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-784-4588 Phone
615-784-4590 Fax
PUBLICATION DATES:
August 18, 2021
August 25, 2021
September 1, 2021
September 8, 2021
|
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD
WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF
THIS PROCEEDING IS:
SKYLER JEAN STREISEL
D.O.B. 01/11/2019
By:
THOMAS E. THOMPSON
AND
REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON,
PETITIONERS.
AND
KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,
CO-PETITIONER,
vs.
DANA NICOLE STREISEL,
RESPONDENT
Case No. 21-AD-347
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
Petitioner, REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON, by and through her undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone
beyond the limits of the state;
It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
Entered this 15th day of 2021
MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC
Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218
Attorney for Petitioners Regina Peercy Thompson and Thomas E. Thompson
3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: 615-783-1663
Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com
Wilson Post
08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021
|
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD
WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF
THIS PROCEEDING IS:
JOSILYN ROSE STREISEL
D.O.B. 02/08/2017
By:
BRYAN HUDGINS,
PETITIONER
AND
KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,
CO-PETITIONER,
vs.
DANA NICOLE STREISEL,
RESPONDENT
Case No. 21-AD-348
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
Petitioner, BRYAN HUDGINS, by and through his undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone beyond the limits of the state;
It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
Entered this 15th day of 2021
MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC
Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218
Attorney for Petitioners Bryan Hudgins
3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: 615-783-1663
Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com
Wilson Post
08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 28, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ELLEN HEFLIN, to Resource Title, Trustee, on December 29, 2005, at Record Book 1158, Page 127-135 as Instrument No. 06286166 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Being Lot No. 32, of the Green Grass Estates Subdivision of Record in Plat Book 18, Page 681, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
The improvements thereon being commonly known as 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087.
Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by deed dated April 24, 1997, and recorded among the land records of Wilson County in Book 451, Page 215, was granted and conveyed by Kelly A. Harbaugh and husband, Brian P. Harbaugh, d/b/a H & H Construction, unto Carl N. Heflin, Sr. and wife, Mary Ellen Heflin.
The said Carl N. Heflin having since departed this life on or about October 18,2005 thereby vesting absolute fee simple title unto Mary Ellen Heflin.
Tax ID: 068M-D-026.27
Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY ELLEN HEFLIN
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 20-000291-210-2
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 3, 2009, executed by Chandra Elaine Jackson and William Grant Jackson, wife and husband, to Horizon Title, Trustee, for Peoples Home Equity, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on June 18, 2009, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1359, Page 324, and Instrument Number 09398692, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on November 8, 2013, at Book 1571, Page 800 and Instrument Number 13513959, said Register’s Office; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 12 on the Plan of Hillview Heights Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 5, Page 5, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Chandra Elain Jackson, married by deed from Edward L. Payne, Jr., unmarried, dated June 3, 2009, and filed of record in Book 1359, Page 322, Registere's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
William Grant Jackson joins in this conveyance for the purpose of conveying all rights, title and interest in and to said property which he might have marital or otherwise.
Parcel ID: 072A 011.00
Commonly known as 711 Juliet Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
Current Owner(s) of Property: Chandra Elaine Jackson
Other Interested Parties: William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; Ricky Williams
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; and Ricky Williams.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1144-338A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 8/25/21, 9/1/21, 9/8/21
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JESUS HERNANDEZ ROJAS Plaintiff
VS
KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ FAVELA
Defendant
Case : 2021-DV-199
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Juvenile Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ-FAVELA NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non¬resident to serve upon, MARK SHARBER, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 1443 MEMORIAL BLVD, MURFREESBORO ,TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the CIRCUIT Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 11th day of August, 2021
Debbie Moss, Circuit Clerk
Mark Sharber
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
8/25/21, 09/01/21, 09/08/21, 09/15/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CORNELIA MARIE LORANCE
CASE NO. 2021PR360
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cornelia Marie Lorance, deceased, who died on July 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
STERLING DALE LORANCE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CORNELIA MARIE LORANCE, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KENNETH LOWE WATKINS
CASE NO. #2021PR359
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KENNETH LOWE WATKINS, deceased, who died August 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of August, 2021.
PHYLLIS A. ESTES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH LOWE WATKINS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/25/21 9/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES
CASE NO. 2021PR364
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES, deceased, who died on May 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
WANDA BATES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-25-21 & 9-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY GENE BUTLER
CASE NO. #2021PR354
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BOBBY GENE BUTLER, deceased, who died February 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of August, 2021.
CINDY JO SHAFFER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY GENE BUTLER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 25, 2021 September 1, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CAROLYN P. HARRIS
CASE NO. 2021PR356
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn P. Harris, deceased, who died on July 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
DEAVAN C. PRESTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN P. HARRIS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LARRY ALLEN TOMSON
CASE NO. #2021PR365
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LARRY ALLEN TOMSON, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of August, 2021.
MARLYN ELAINE TOMSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LARRY ALLEN TOMSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 25, 2021 September 1, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. HOLLOWAY
Case NO. 2021PR350
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy J. Holloway, deceased, who died on April 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
LAWRENCE LEE SWEENEY, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. HOLLOWAY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-25-21 & 9-1-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER
CASE NO. 2021PR356
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER, deceased, who died on July 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
KENNETH W. CHRISTOPHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHNNY HILL
CASE NO. #2021PR357
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHNNY HILL, deceased, who died June 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of August, 2021.
MARIO HILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHNNY HILL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run 8/25/21 9/1/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DELOIS SMALLWODD
CASE NO. #2021PR340
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DELOIS SMALLWOOD, deceased, who died June 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of August, 2021.
JERRY LEE SMALLWOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELOIS SMALLWOOD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 25, 2021 September 1, 2021
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON Sidewalk, bike, and trail COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, September 9 2021 AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on November 4, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT TOMLINSON, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 19, 2016, at Record Book 1715, Page 1551-1567 as Instrument No. 16589473 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A tract of land lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 269, as shown on the survey of Summer Crest, Section 8, of recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 421, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Robert E. Tomlinson and wife, Margaret Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Robert Tomlinson Builder, Inc., a Tennessee Corporation dated March 14, 2007 and being of record in Book 1236, Page 1000, as Instrument Number 07329375 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Also being the same property conveyed to Robert Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Margaret Tomlinson dated March 7, 2013 and being of record in Book 1541, Page 142, as Instrument Number 13498290 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Property commonly known as: 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087
Tax ID: 057C-G-057F-007.00-000
Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT TOMLINSON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 21-000222-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL
CASE NO. 2021PR351
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeannette Gambrell, deceased, who died on June 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
DAVID BRENT GAMBRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
April Harris Jackson
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Barbara Anne McGregor
CASE NO. #2021CV63
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANNE MCGREGOR, deceased, who died December 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of August, 2021.
Lori Beth Letka McGregor
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Barbara Anne McGregor
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Leroy Johnston Ellis, IV
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE
CASE NO. 2021PR382
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Myra Gwen Bane, deceased, who died on June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
CHARLES RICHARD BANE
MELISSA CAROL BANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS
CASE NO. 2021PR373
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Hobbs, deceased, who died on June 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
SANDRA BYRD HOBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER
CASE NO. 2021PR374
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Constance S. Gowder, deceased, who died on August 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
SUZANNE E.YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PARKER T. BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.
CASE NO. #2021PR361
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James E. Jackson, deceased, who died July 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
James E. Jackson, Jr.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LAUREN M. POOLE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run September 1, 2021 September 8, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS
CASE NO. 2021PR368
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rhonda L. Harris, deceased, who died on August 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
ALICE NEWELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS
CASE NO. 2021PR373
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Hobbs, deceased, who died on June 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
SANDRA BYRD HOBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER
CASE NO. #2021PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER, deceased, who died April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
BARBARA BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal
CASE NO. #2021PR376
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Douglas O’Neal, deceased, who died June 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
Kelly O. Hendricks
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD
CASE NO. 2021PR363
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Maynard, deceased, who died on July 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
RICHARD H. MAYNARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER
CASE NO. #2021PR380
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of robert Burnette mercer, deceased, who died June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
PENNY MARIE MERCER GENTRY
ROBERT LYNN MERCER FERGUSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON
CASE NO. 2021PR378
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice O. Denson, deceased, who died on July 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2021
JAMES HOWARD MURFF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
STEVE BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 9/03/2021
AT 10:00 A.M.
02 FORD
VIN: 3FAFP31352R134379
11 GMC
VIN: 2CTALUEC1B6418653
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR
A TEMPORARY BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY
PETER MURPHY DBA PETER MURPHY AT 1000 MURPHY
LANE, LEBANON, TN 37090 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL
(BEER CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE
PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENNESSEE PUBLIC
ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (TAVERN/
RESTAURANT) LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 9.5 MILES
FROM THE EAST SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS
APPLICATION WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER
BOARD MEETS, MONDAY SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 AT 6:00
PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: September 1, 2021
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 21-2452, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed Plan of
Services (POS) of about 129.88 acres of unaddressed
properties on Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax
Map 101 Parcels 23.03 & 25.00). Copies of the Plan
of Service (POS) for the proposed annexation are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson County Planning
Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office. Questions
may be addressed to Paul Corder at 615-444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 21-2453, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the annexation of
about 129.88 acres at unaddressed properties on
Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax Map 101 Parcels
23.03 & 25.00) and zoning to SP-Specific Plan to be
added to Ward 4 according to the Plan of Services.
Copies of the Plan of Service (POS) for the proposed
annexation are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson
County Planning Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s
Office. Questions may be addressed to Paul Corder at
615-444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6279, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public
hearing at 5:55 PM on September 21, 2021, in the
Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use
Plan for 1920 Coles Ferry Pike (Tax Map 58 Parcel 26)
from RPO-Rural/Open Space to RLD-Low Density
Residential and RLD-Low Density Residential to RPORural/
Open Space in Ward 1. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map
showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office
and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
|
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6280, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on September 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for 1920 Coles Ferry Pike (Tax Map 58 Parcel 26)
from RS2O-Low Density Residential to RR-Rural
Residential and RS9-Medium Density Residential in
Ward 1. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the
proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6283, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public
hearing at 5:55 PM on September 21, 2021, in the
Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on
the proposed rezoning for an unaddressed property
on Interstate Drive (Tax Map 81 Parcel 122.04) from
RR-Rural Residential to Commercial General in Ward
3. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the
proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6285, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on September 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment of
the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay for about
27.07 acres of the Barton Village North project at
unaddressed property on South Hartmann Dr (Tax
Map 81 Parcel 122.02) from WU-TCMx and AS-OM
to WU-TCMx/TCR in Ward 3. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6287, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public
hearing at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council
Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the zoning
of the property of about 129.88 acres at unaddressed
properties on Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax
Map 101 Parcels 23.03 & 25.00) to SP-Specific Plan
to be added to Ward 4 according to the Plan of
Services. The public hearing for the proposed zoning
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the zoning approval
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson County
Planning Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6288, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on May 18, 2021, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment of Title 20
Chapter 1 Section 21.124 Prohibited Signs and Other
Regulations to add requirements for utility boxes.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the
purchase of License Plate Readers for the Lebanon
Police Department.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids
must be returned no later than September 7, 2021, by
10:00 a.m. in the same office. Bids will be opened and
read aloud shortly thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday,
September 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of
the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee. Items for
consideration: Application has been made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development
Company representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe, Elaine Bennett,
and Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential
to (C-4) Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville Pike referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.08, 3266 McCrary Road referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Also, for consideration two (2) amendments to
the Wilson County Zoning Ordinance, (1) an amendment to add language requiring
additional information to be submitted regarding specific features of a property when
application of rezoning of property is made. (2) an amendment to clarify specific
requirements and expectation for encountered sinkholes in the process of property
development, subdivision development, site plan submittal, and/or building permit
application and approvals of above listed items. A copy of each request is on file in
the Wilson County Planning Office located at 228 East Main Street Room 5 and is
available for inspection during regular business hours. Anyone desiring to comment is
requested to attend.
|