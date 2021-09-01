IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT HARTSVILLE

JOANN DAVIS

PLAINTIFF

VS.  CASE# 2021-CV-4916

JOHN EARL DAVIS

DEFENDANT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s Complaint which is sworn to, that the Defendant, John Earl Davis, is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to served upon Tiffany D. Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before September 24, 2021, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the  Complaint.  The motion for default will be heard on September 24, 2021, at the Wilson County Justice Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 9:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible.

KIM TAYLOR, Clerk of Circuit Court

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Tiffany D. Hagar

Hagar & Phillips PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

615-784-4588 Phone

615-784-4590 Fax

PUBLICATION DATES:

August 18, 2021

August 25, 2021

September 1, 2021

September 8, 2021

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

SKYLER JEAN STREISEL

D.O.B. 01/11/2019

By:

THOMAS E. THOMPSON

AND

REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON,

PETITIONERS.

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-347

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON, by and through her undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone

beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Regina Peercy Thompson and Thomas E. Thompson

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

JOSILYN ROSE STREISEL

D.O.B. 02/08/2017

By:

BRYAN HUDGINS,

PETITIONER

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-348

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, BRYAN HUDGINS, by and through his undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Bryan Hudgins

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 28, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ELLEN HEFLIN, to Resource Title, Trustee, on December 29, 2005, at Record Book 1158, Page 127-135 as Instrument No. 06286166 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Being Lot No. 32, of the Green Grass Estates Subdivision of Record in Plat Book 18, Page 681, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

The improvements thereon being commonly known as 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087.

Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by deed dated April 24, 1997, and recorded among the land records of Wilson County in Book 451, Page 215, was granted and conveyed by Kelly A. Harbaugh and husband, Brian P. Harbaugh, d/b/a H & H Construction, unto Carl N. Heflin, Sr. and wife, Mary Ellen Heflin.

The said Carl N. Heflin having since departed this life on or about October 18,2005 thereby vesting absolute fee simple title unto Mary Ellen Heflin.

Tax ID:  068M-D-026.27

Current Owner(s) of Property:  MARY ELLEN HEFLIN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000291-210-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 3, 2009, executed by Chandra Elaine Jackson and William Grant Jackson, wife and husband, to Horizon Title, Trustee, for Peoples Home Equity, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on June 18, 2009, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1359, Page 324, and Instrument Number 09398692, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on November 8, 2013, at Book 1571, Page 800 and Instrument Number 13513959, said Register’s Office; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Being Lot No. 12 on the Plan of Hillview Heights Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 5, Page 5, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.

Being the same property conveyed to Chandra Elain Jackson, married by deed from Edward L. Payne, Jr., unmarried, dated June 3, 2009, and filed of record in Book 1359, Page 322, Registere's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

William Grant Jackson joins in this conveyance for the purpose of conveying all rights, title and interest in and to said property which he might have marital or otherwise.

Parcel ID: 072A 011.00

Commonly known as 711 Juliet Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Chandra Elaine Jackson

Other Interested Parties: William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; Ricky Williams

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; and Ricky Williams.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. 

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 1144-338A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates: 8/25/21, 9/1/21, 9/8/21

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JESUS HERNANDEZ ROJAS Plaintiff

VS

KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ FAVELA

Defendant

Case : 2021-DV-199

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Juvenile Court  Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ-FAVELA NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non¬resident to serve upon, MARK SHARBER, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 1443 MEMORIAL BLVD, MURFREESBORO ,TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the CIRCUIT Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 11th day of August, 2021

Debbie Moss, Circuit Clerk

Mark Sharber

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

8/25/21, 09/01/21, 09/08/21, 09/15/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CORNELIA MARIE LORANCE

CASE NO. 2021PR360 

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cornelia Marie Lorance, deceased, who died on July 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

STERLING DALE LORANCE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CORNELIA MARIE LORANCE,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KENNETH LOWE WATKINS

CASE NO. #2021PR359

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KENNETH LOWE WATKINS, deceased, who died August 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of August, 2021.

PHYLLIS A. ESTES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH LOWE WATKINS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8/25/21   9/1/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES

CASE NO.  2021PR364

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES, deceased, who died on May 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if           the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

WANDA BATES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JARED CLEVELAND WILSON BATES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-25-21 & 9-1-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY GENE BUTLER

CASE NO. #2021PR354

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BOBBY GENE BUTLER, deceased, who died February 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of August, 2021.

CINDY JO SHAFFER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BOBBY GENE BUTLER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   August 25, 2021     September 1, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CAROLYN P. HARRIS               

CASE NO. 2021PR356 

Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn P. Harris, deceased, who died on July 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

DEAVAN C. PRESTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CAROLYN P. HARRIS,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LARRY ALLEN TOMSON

CASE NO. #2021PR365

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LARRY ALLEN TOMSON, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of August, 2021.

MARLYN ELAINE TOMSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LARRY ALLEN TOMSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES ADDISON BARRY JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run    August 25, 2021  September 1, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. HOLLOWAY

Case NO.  2021PR350

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy J. Holloway, deceased, who died on April 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

LAWRENCE LEE SWEENEY, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. HOLLOWAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-25-21 & 9-1-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER

CASE NO. 2021PR356 

Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of August, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER, deceased, who died on July 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

KENNETH W. CHRISTOPHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES H. CHRISTOPHER,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 8/25/21 and 9/1/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHNNY HILL

CASE NO. #2021PR357

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHNNY HILL, deceased, who died June 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if        the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;        or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty    (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th day of August, 2021.

MARIO HILL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHNNY HILL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run   8/25/21   9/1/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DELOIS SMALLWODD              

CASE NO. #2021PR340

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DELOIS SMALLWOOD, deceased, who died June 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of August, 2021.

JERRY LEE SMALLWOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DELOIS SMALLWOOD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run August 25, 2021  September 1, 2021

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON Sidewalk, bike, and trail COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, September 9 2021 AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 4, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT TOMLINSON, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 19, 2016, at Record Book 1715, Page 1551-1567 as Instrument No. 16589473 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A tract of land lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 269, as shown on the survey of Summer Crest, Section 8, of recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 421, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert E. Tomlinson and wife, Margaret Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Robert Tomlinson Builder, Inc., a Tennessee Corporation dated March 14, 2007 and being of record in Book 1236, Page 1000, as Instrument Number 07329375 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Also being the same property conveyed to Robert Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Margaret Tomlinson dated March 7, 2013 and being of record in Book 1541, Page 142, as Instrument Number 13498290 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Property commonly known as: 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087

Tax ID:  057C-G-057F-007.00-000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  ROBERT TOMLINSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  21-000222-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL

CASE NO.  2021PR351

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeannette Gambrell, deceased, who died on June 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

DAVID BRENT GAMBRELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

April Harris Jackson

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Barbara Anne McGregor

CASE NO. #2021CV63

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANNE MCGREGOR, deceased, who died December 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of August, 2021.

Lori Beth Letka McGregor

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Barbara Anne McGregor

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Leroy Johnston Ellis, IV

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/1/21  9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE

CASE NO.  2021PR382

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Myra Gwen Bane, deceased, who died on June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

CHARLES RICHARD BANE

MELISSA CAROL BANE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS

CASE NO.  2021PR373

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Hobbs, deceased, who died on June 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

SANDRA BYRD HOBBS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JEFFREY MOBLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER

CASE NO.  2021PR374

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Constance S. Gowder, deceased, who died on August 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

SUZANNE E.YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PARKER T. BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.               

CASE NO. #2021PR361

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James E. Jackson, deceased, who died July 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

James E. Jackson, Jr.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LAUREN M. POOLE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run    September 1, 2021    September 8, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS  

CASE NO.  2021PR368

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rhonda L. Harris, deceased, who died on August 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

ALICE NEWELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS

CASE NO.  2021PR373

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Hobbs, deceased, who died on June 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

SANDRA BYRD HOBBS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD HOBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JEFFREY MOBLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER

CASE NO. #2021PR369

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER, deceased, who died April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication         as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

BARBARA BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/1/21     9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal

CASE NO. #2021PR376

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Douglas O’Neal, deceased, who died June 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

Kelly O. Hendricks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   9/1/21  9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD            

CASE NO.  2021PR363

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Maynard, deceased, who died on July 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

RICHARD H. MAYNARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD            

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER

CASE NO. #2021PR380

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of robert Burnette mercer, deceased, who died June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

PENNY MARIE MERCER GENTRY

ROBERT LYNN MERCER FERGUSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON

CASE NO.  2021PR378

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice O. Denson, deceased, who died on July 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 30, 2021

JAMES HOWARD MURFF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

STEVE BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

LEBANON, TN 37087

AUCTION: 9/03/2021

AT 10:00 A.M.

02 FORD

VIN: 3FAFP31352R134379

11 GMC

VIN: 2CTALUEC1B6418653

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR

A TEMPORARY BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY

PETER MURPHY DBA PETER MURPHY AT 1000 MURPHY

LANE, LEBANON, TN 37090 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL

(BEER CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE

PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENNESSEE PUBLIC

ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (TAVERN/

RESTAURANT) LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 9.5 MILES

FROM THE EAST SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS

APPLICATION WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER

BOARD MEETS, MONDAY SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 AT 6:00

PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: September 1, 2021

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Resolution No. 21-2452, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the

City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed Plan of

Services (POS) of about 129.88 acres of unaddressed

properties on Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax

Map 101 Parcels 23.03 & 25.00). Copies of the Plan

of Service (POS) for the proposed annexation are

available for inspection at the following locations: City

of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson County Planning

Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office. Questions

may be addressed to Paul Corder at 615-444-3647

x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Resolution No. 21-2453, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the

City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the annexation of

about 129.88 acres at unaddressed properties on

Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax Map 101 Parcels

23.03 & 25.00) and zoning to SP-Specific Plan to be

added to Ward 4 according to the Plan of Services.

Copies of the Plan of Service (POS) for the proposed

annexation are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson

County Planning Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s

Office. Questions may be addressed to Paul Corder at

615-444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6279, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public

hearing at 5:55 PM on September 21, 2021, in the

Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens

on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use

Plan for 1920 Coles Ferry Pike (Tax Map 58 Parcel 26)

from RPO-Rural/Open Space to RLD-Low Density

Residential and RLD-Low Density Residential to RPORural/

Open Space in Ward 1. The public hearing for

the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant

to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map

showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment

are available for inspection at the following locations:

City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office

and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

|

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6280, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on September 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

for 1920 Coles Ferry Pike (Tax Map 58 Parcel 26)

from RS2O-Low Density Residential to RR-Rural

Residential and RS9-Medium Density Residential in

Ward 1. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning

is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the

proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6283, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public

hearing at 5:55 PM on September 21, 2021, in the

Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on

the proposed rezoning for an unaddressed property

on Interstate Drive (Tax Map 81 Parcel 122.04) from

RR-Rural Residential to Commercial General in Ward

3. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is

being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the

proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6285, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on September 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers

for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed amendment of

the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay for about

27.07 acres of the Barton Village North project at

unaddressed property on South Hartmann Dr (Tax

Map 81 Parcel 122.02) from WU-TCMx and AS-OM

to WU-TCMx/TCR in Ward 3. The public hearing for

the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant

to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the

proposed amendment are available for inspection at

the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6287, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public

hearing at 5:55 PM on July 6, 2021, in the Council

Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing

and hearing comments from the citizens on the zoning

of the property of about 129.88 acres at unaddressed

properties on Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax

Map 101 Parcels 23.03 & 25.00) to SP-Specific Plan

to be added to Ward 4 according to the Plan of

Services. The public hearing for the proposed zoning

is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the zoning approval

are available for inspection at the following locations:

City of Lebanon Planning Office, Wilson County

Planning Office, and City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office.

Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647

x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6288, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on May 18, 2021, in the Council Chambers for the

purpose of discussing and hearing comments from

the citizens on the proposed amendment of Title 20

Chapter 1 Section 21.124 Prohibited Signs and Other

Regulations to add requirements for utility boxes.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is

being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are

available for inspection at the following locations: City

of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and

Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.

Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647

x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the

purchase of License Plate Readers for the Lebanon

Police Department.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids

must be returned no later than September 7, 2021, by

10:00 a.m. in the same office. Bids will be opened and

read aloud shortly thereafter in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday,

September 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of

the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee. Items for

consideration: Application has been made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development

Company representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe, Elaine Bennett,

and Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential

to (C-4) Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville Pike referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike referenced by

Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.08, 3266 McCrary Road referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Also, for consideration two (2) amendments to

the Wilson County Zoning Ordinance, (1) an amendment to add language requiring

additional information to be submitted regarding specific features of a property when

application of rezoning of property is made. (2) an amendment to clarify specific

requirements and expectation for encountered sinkholes in the process of property

development, subdivision development, site plan submittal, and/or building permit

application and approvals of above listed items. A copy of each request is on file in

the Wilson County Planning Office located at 228 East Main Street Room 5 and is

available for inspection during regular business hours. Anyone desiring to comment is

requested to attend.

|

