REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time at the usual and customary location Inside the Main Entrance, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mark A. Mullinix and Tracey L. Mullinix for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., as Beneficiary, dated March 7, 2013, of record in Book 1532, Page 2470 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING TRACT NO. 6D ON A PLAT ENTITLED "FINAL PLAT OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF TRACT 6 OF THE PROPERTY OF ALLIE HOBBS", PREPARED BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, TRLS #910, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 5, 1996 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 15, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A 1990 DOUBLEWIDE FLEETWOOD HOMES MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN NUMBER: CAFLL17 A/B 12333ST. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK A. MULLINIX AND TRACEY L. MULLINIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM GERALD W. POLK AND PAMELA J. POLK, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 02/07/2013 OF RECORDED 03/11/2013 IN BOOK 1532, PAGE 2468, REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2307 Burford Rd., Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 024-030.06-000 Current owner(s) of the property: Tracey L. Mullinix This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-007609 A-4757548 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022, 09/07/2022, 09/14/2022

