REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time at the usual and customary location Inside the Main Entrance, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mark A. Mullinix and Tracey L. Mullinix for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., as Beneficiary, dated March 7, 2013, of record in Book 1532, Page 2470 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING TRACT NO. 6D ON A PLAT ENTITLED "FINAL PLAT OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF TRACT 6 OF THE PROPERTY OF ALLIE HOBBS", PREPARED BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, TRLS #910, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 5, 1996 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 15, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A 1990 DOUBLEWIDE FLEETWOOD HOMES MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN NUMBER: CAFLL17 A/B 12333ST. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK A. MULLINIX AND TRACEY L. MULLINIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM GERALD W. POLK AND PAMELA J. POLK, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 02/07/2013 OF RECORDED 03/11/2013 IN BOOK 1532, PAGE 2468, REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2307 Burford Rd., Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 024-030.06-000 Current owner(s) of the property: Tracey L. Mullinix This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-007609 A-4757548 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022, 09/07/2022, 09/14/2022
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT LEBANON DIVISION III – FAMILY COURT
REGARDING THE ADOPTION OF WATSON LEE JUDD (D/O/B 07/23/2019)
DUSTIN EDWARD HOOKS AND WIFE HEATHER NOEL HOOKS
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD by filing same with the General Sessions Court For Wilson County, Tennessee At Lebanon Division III – Family Court, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge.
Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184 (615)-237-9338.
08/31/22, 09/07/22, 09/14/22, 09/21/22
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. HARTGRAVES
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert J. Hartgraves, deceased, who died on July 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. HARTGRAVES
J. Stephen Brown, attorney
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tony Duke, deceased, who died on July 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF WALTER WAYNE THOMPSON
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Walter Wayne Thompson, deceased, who died on July 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF WALTER WAYNE THOMPSON
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF WALTER WAYNE THOMPSON
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF MARY RONDA BREWSTER WALKER
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Ronda Brewster Walker, deceased, who died on May 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF MARY RONDA BREWSTER WALKER
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF MARY RONDA BREWSTER WALKER
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF NANCY ANN GAMBLE
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nancy Ann Gamble, deceased, who died on November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF NANCY ANN GAMBLE
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF NANCY ANN GAMBLE
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF STACEY ANNE CLAWSON
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Stacey Anne Clawson, deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF STACEY ANNE CLAWSON
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF STACEY ANNE CLAWSON
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF TONNIE WILENE HITCHCOX
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Tonnie Wilene Hitchcox, deceased, who died on August 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF TONNIE WILENE HITCHCOX
Michael W. Ferrell, attorney
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF TONNIE WILENE HITCHCOX
Michael W. Ferrell, attorney
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE GRACE STRICKLAND FLYE
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Grace Strickland Flye, deceased, who died on June 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE GRACE STRICKLAND FLYE, DECEASED
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE GRACE STRICKLAND FLYE, DECEASED
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeffrey Moore, deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
ESTATE OF MARY ANN METRICK
ESTATE OF MARY ANN METRICK
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Ann Metrick, deceased, who died on June 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]



ESTATE OF MARY ANN METRICK
Charlene R. Vance, attorney
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
ESTATE OF JOYCE A. SIGMAN
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joyce A. Sigman, deceased, who died on September 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
Dated: September 12, 2022
ESTATE OF JOYCE A. SIGMAN
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
Dated: September 12, 2022
ESTATE OF JOYCE A. SIGMAN
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
ESTATE OF DARRELL GENE WILLIS
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Darrell Gene Willis, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
ESTATE OF DARRELL GENE WILLIS
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
ESTATE OF DARRELL GENE WILLIS
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
ESTATE OF HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL, deceased, who died July 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. [Standard claims filing language - see Estate of Robert J. Hartgraves for full text]
This the 8th day of September, 2022.
ESTATE OF HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL
Date to run 9-14-2022 9-21-2022
This the 8th day of September, 2022.
ESTATE OF HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL
Date to run 9-14-2022 9-21-2022
AUCTION: 09/17/22 AT 10:00 A.M.
05 PONTIAC 1G2NE52EO5M151227
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6552, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on October 4, 2022, in the Council Chambers for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to Chapter 14 Section 14.808 to include CG in the same design standards for CN and CS. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6553, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on October 4, 2022, in the Council Chambers for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the building materials standards for the CG Zoning District. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE REQUIRES
CERTAIN MATERIALS TO BE RESTRICTED IN THE
CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDINGS.
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6554, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on October 4, 2022, in the Council Chambers for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to restrict the location of Group Homes serving violent offenders in relation to Single Family Homes, Schools, Child Care Facilities, and Day Care Facilities. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
Dear Wilson Farmer’s Co-op Member,
Official notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Wilson Farmers
Co-op, in combination with our Customer Appreciation Day, will be held
at the store located at 107 Babb Drive, Lebanon TN 37087 on Friday September
23rd at 12:00 PM. The meeting will be strictly a business meeting for the
members to review the operating statement for the 2021- 2022 year, and to
elect three directors that are running unopposed.
We will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs from 10 AM until 2PM or
while supplies last. There will be drawings for door prizes. We look forward
Derrick Knowles, General Manager
Wilson Farmers’ Cooperative