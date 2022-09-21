IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT LEBANON DIVISION III – FAMILY COURT
REGARDING THE ADOPTION OF WATSON LEE JUDD (D/O/B 07/23/2019)
DUSTIN EDWARD HOOKS AND WIFE HEATHER NOEL HOOKS
22JV148
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD by filing same with the General Sessions Court For Wilson County, Tennessee At Lebanon Division III – Family Court, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge.
Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184 (615)-237-9338.
Wilson Post
08/31/22, 09/07/22, 09/14/22, 09/21/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE A. SIGMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR427
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joyce A. Sigman, deceased, who died on September 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 12, 2022
JAMIE ALICE SIGMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE A. SIGMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DARRELL GENE WILLIS
CASE NO. 2022PR413
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Darrell Gene Willis, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 7, 2022
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DARRELL GENE WILLIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/14/22 and 9/21/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL
CASE NO. #2022PR425
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL, deceased, who died July 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of September, 2022.
PAUL ELDRIDGE CAROTHERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRIET WEATHERLY BERRY JEWELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HOWARD L. CHAMBERS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 9-14-2022 9-21-2022
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TERESA MARIE LUCKETT
CASE NO. 2022PR435
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TERESA MARIE LUCKETT, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
MICHAEL RAY LUCKETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TERESA MARIE LUCKETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHERRIE MARIE FUSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR436
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sherrie Marie Fuston, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
WILLIAM J. DICKENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHERRIE MARIE FUSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW MULLINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STELLA MAE ASKINS
CASE NO. 2022PR419
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Stella Mae Askins, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 9/14/2022
MARY SHANNON MAGIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STELLA MAE ASKINS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS LAMAR MANEY
CASE NO. 2022PR430
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Lamar Maney, deceased, who died on February 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
SUZANNE DUNN & BRIAN KEITH FEAGAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS LAMAR MANEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN L. EATHERLY
CASE NO. 2022PR433
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen L. Eatherly, deceased, who died on July 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
STEPHEN L. LONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN L. EATHERLY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAULA MICHELLE GATI
CASE NO. 2022PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Paula Michelle Gati, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
VICTORIA MICHELLE GONZALES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAULA MICHELLE GATI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID LEE JOHNSON
CASE NO. 2022PR426
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Lee Johnson, deceased, who died on April 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
MERBLE VIOLET JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID LEE JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DUANE E. PAULSON
CASE NO. #2022PR366
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DUANE E. PAULSON, deceased, who died June 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2022.
MARILEE DENTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DUANE E. PAULSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 9/28/22
|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NAHAWAND HEHANY,
Petitioner/Wife,
VS.
ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH,
Respondent/Husband.
FILE NO.: 22-DV-61
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2022 before the Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Judge of the General Sessions Court - Family Division of Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Petitioner/Wife's Motion to serve Husband via Publication. Based upon statements of Counsel and the entire record herein, this Honorable Court finds as follows:
1. The location of the Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last known place of employment and that his current residence or employment is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
2. Counsel for the Petitioner/Wife made an attempt to serve the Respondent/Husband with the Complaint for Divorce at his last known place of employment, as indicated by the Return of Service filed with the court.
3. It is necessary that the Respondent/Husband be served with Complaint for Divorce by Publication.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Petitioner/Wife shall be allowed to serve Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, by publication for four (4) weeks as required by law.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Entered this the 7th day of July, 2022
THE HONORAGBLE A. ENSLEY HAGAN
Approved for Entry:
LAW OFFICES OF THOMAS MAYNARD
THOMAS A. MAYNARD, BPR #024586
Attorney for Petitioner/Wife
111 N. Greenwood Ave. Suite B
Lebanon,TN 37087
(615) 784-4677
Wilson Post
09/21/2022 09/28/2022
10/05/2022 10/12/2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Subdivision Regulation Amendment No. 22-23, notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM
on October 25, 2022, for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on
the proposed amendment to the Subdivision Regulations to add language reflecting changes in
State law regarding dedication of real property in Article I: Purpose, Authority and Jurisdiction.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the
State of Tennessee (TCA 13-4-303c) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and
preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-19, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on October 25, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
1.09 acres at 400 East High Street (Tax Map 67H Group B Parcel 22) from CS – Suburban Commercial
to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection
at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-
3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-20, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on October 25, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
45.99 acres at 1850 & 1918 Franklin Road (Tax Map 80 Parcel 48) from FLH16 – Residential 16
Units per Acre to CMO – Office/Medical. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-21, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on October 25, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
45.99 acres at 1084 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 19) from FLH3 – Residential 3 Units per
Acre to FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following Future Land Use Plan Amendments previously advertised for public hearings
to be held on September 27, 2022 by the Planning Commission are hereby canceled.
1. No. 22-14, Proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 1.51 acres at 106
Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel 10) from RPI – Public/Institutional/Residential to
IL – Light Industrial
2. No. 22-15, Proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 5.01 acres at 689
Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.09) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per Acre to FLH8
– Residential 8 Units per Acre
3. No. 22-16, Proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 1.57 acres at 1023
Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 89.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per Acre to FLH8
– Residential 8 Units per Acre
4. No. 22-17 Proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 4.82 acres at 1409
Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 18.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per Acre to FLH8
– Residential 8 Units per Acre
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
in the County Commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee.
Items for consideration: Wilson County Subdivision Regulation amendment to be
adopted: Under ARTICLE I – PURPOSE, AUTHORITY AND JURISDICTION subsection
A - PURPOSE, Make the following changes or additions to be added after paragraph 2:
“The Planning Commission shall not require an owner of private property to dedicate real
property to the public or pay money to a public entity in an amount that is determined
on an individual and discretionary basis, unless there is an essential nexus between the
dedication or payment and a legitimate local governmental interest (see Nollan v. California
Coastal Commission) and the dedication or payment is roughly proportional both in nature
and extent to the impact of the proposed use or development of the property (see Dolan v.
City of Tigard). An owner of private property required to make dedication or pay money
in violation of this subdivision may seek relief through a common law writ of certiorari
in chancery court.” The listed amendment shall take effect upon approval of this amendment;
the general welfare of the public requiring it. No part of this regulation shall have
any impact on pre-existing use on appeal approvals. The Regulations in place at the time of
approval of such activities shall take precedent. For further or more complete information
you may contact the Wilson County Planning Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|