NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ZORA STARKS
CASE NO. #2020PR316
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ZORA STARKS, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of September, 2020.
GARY STOCKTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ZORA STARKS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/16/20 9/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT R. LEAS
CASE NO. 2020PR326
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert R. Leas, deceased, who died on June 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
CAMILLA LEAS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT R. LEAS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Alexander S. Fasching, Esq.
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EFFIE DORIS MOSER
CASE NO. 2020PR342
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Effie Doris Moser, deceased, who died on May 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
KATHRYN ANN BREWINGTON
CAROLYN MICHELLE WOODARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF EFFIE DORIS MOSER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ANGEL KANE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-16-20 & 9-23-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JENNIE R. TAYLOR
CASE NO. 2020PR335
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jennie R. Taylor, deceased, who died on August 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
TERESA E. REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JENNIE R. TAYLOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BRYSON EUBANKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-16-20 & 9-23-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WAYNE ANDREW CHANDLER
CASE NO. 2020PR323
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Andrew Chandler, deceased, who died on August 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
AMANDA CHAPMAN-NELSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WAYNE ANDREW CHANDLER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Lykell Sloan, Esq.
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA JEAN BUBEL
CASE NO. 2020PR325
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Debra Jean Bubel, deceased, who died on July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
STEVE BUBEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Debra Jean Bubel DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn J. McBrien, Esq.
Wilson Post
9/16/20 & 9/23/20
_________
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JOSHUA TYLER YORK
Plaintiff
VS
TIFFANY NICOLE YORK
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DC-98
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 3rd day of September 2020
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III
TIFFANY HAGAR
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER
CASE NO. 2020PR355
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joseph F. Carter, deceased, who died on June 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
CAROL ANN ALLISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
_________
ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS
CASE NO. 2020PR362
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Odell Roberts, deceased, who died on September 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
BERCHIE MARIE ROBERTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Bass, Esq.
Wilson Post
9/23/20 and 9/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER
CASE NO. 2020PR353
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna J. Strader, deceased, who died on July 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
SHANNON K. HOYT AND ROBIN S. CARR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins
Wilson Post
9/23/20 and 9/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE
CASE NO. 2020PR349
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Cherry Lynn Chance, deceased, who died on June 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
CLIFTON A. BAKER AND CHRISTINA L. LOKKEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, Esq
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD
CASE NO. 2020PR344
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of John Fleming Ward, deceased, who died on June 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
CHRISTOPHER A. WARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle B. Heckman, Esq
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER
CASE NO. 2020PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen S. Skinner, deceased, who died on August 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
DEBRA RYAN & SHERRY SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR359
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva L. Keathley, deceased, who died on August 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2020
CHARLES M. KEATHLEY
KEVIN W. KEATHLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH
CASE NO. #2020PR345
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH, deceased, who died July 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of September, 2020.
J. STEPHEN BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 23, 2020 September 30, 2020
_________