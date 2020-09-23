NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ZORA STARKS

CASE NO. #2020PR316

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ZORA STARKS, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of September, 2020.

GARY STOCKTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ZORA STARKS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/16/20     9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT R. LEAS

CASE NO. 2020PR326  

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert R. Leas, deceased, who died on June 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

CAMILLA LEAS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT R. LEAS, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Alexander S. Fasching, Esq.

Wilson Post 

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EFFIE DORIS MOSER

CASE NO.  2020PR342

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Effie Doris Moser, deceased, who died on May 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

KATHRYN ANN BREWINGTON

CAROLYN MICHELLE WOODARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF EFFIE DORIS MOSER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ANGEL KANE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-16-20 & 9-23-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JENNIE R. TAYLOR

CASE NO.  2020PR335

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jennie R. Taylor, deceased, who died on August 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

TERESA E. REED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JENNIE R. TAYLOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYSON EUBANKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-16-20 & 9-23-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WAYNE ANDREW CHANDLER

CASE NO. 2020PR323  

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Andrew Chandler, deceased, who died on August 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

AMANDA CHAPMAN-NELSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WAYNE ANDREW CHANDLER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Lykell Sloan, Esq.

Wilson Post

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF  DEBRA JEAN BUBEL

CASE NO. 2020PR325  

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Debra Jean Bubel, deceased, who died on July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

STEVE BUBEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Debra Jean Bubel DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Shawn J. McBrien, Esq.

Wilson Post

9/16/20 & 9/23/20

_________

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JOSHUA TYLER YORK

Plaintiff

VS

TIFFANY NICOLE YORK

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DC-98

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 3rd day of September 2020

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER

CASE NO.  2020PR355

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joseph F. Carter, deceased, who died on June 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

CAROL ANN ALLISON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS

CASE NO. 2020PR362  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Odell Roberts, deceased, who died on September 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

BERCHIE MARIE ROBERTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Bass, Esq.

Wilson Post 

9/23/20 and 9/30/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER

CASE NO. 2020PR353  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna J. Strader, deceased, who died on July 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

SHANNON K. HOYT AND ROBIN S. CARR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins

Wilson Post  

9/23/20 and 9/30/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE

CASE NO. 2020PR349  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Cherry Lynn Chance, deceased, who died on June 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

CLIFTON A. BAKER AND CHRISTINA L. LOKKEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins, Esq

Wilson Post 

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD

CASE NO. 2020PR344  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of John Fleming Ward, deceased, who died on June 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

CHRISTOPHER A. WARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kyle B. Heckman, Esq

Wilson Post 

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER

CASE NO.  2020PR341

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen S. Skinner, deceased, who died on August 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

DEBRA RYAN & SHERRY SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY

CASE NO.  2020PR359

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva L. Keathley, deceased, who died on August 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 21, 2020

CHARLES M. KEATHLEY 

KEVIN W. KEATHLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH

CASE NO. #2020PR345

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH, deceased, who died July 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of  September, 2020.

J. STEPHEN BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST 

Date to run  September 23, 2020   September 30, 2020

_________

