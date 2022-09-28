Sunny. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Humidity: 35%
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: NNE @ 13 mph
Humidity: 38%
UV Index: 1 Low
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 50°
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 48°
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet
will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on October 24,
2022, at 6:15pm to consider the following on 2nd and
final reading:
- Rezone approximately 16.72 acres on Pleasant
Grove Road, Map 076, Parcel 040.00 from RS-40
and RS-20 to Commercial Mixed Use, Planned
Unit development (CMU-PUD) and Amend the
Preliminary Master Development Plan (PMDP) for
the Village at Pleasant Grove.
- PUD Amendment, Providence Central. Regarding
signs.
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
|
1997 Pontiac Firebird 2G2FV32P6V2225914
request to any and all parties holding interest in this vehicle contact by certified mail return receipt requested within (10) business days.
615-812-0480.
We'll keep you connected to all the updated local news and information about what's happening in Wilson County for less than 50 cents a week.
Keep up with the latest headlines from Wilson County with our free weekly e-newsletter!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.