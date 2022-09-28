NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TERESA MARIE LUCKETT
CASE NO. 2022PR435
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TERESA MARIE LUCKETT, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
MICHAEL RAY LUCKETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TERESA MARIE LUCKETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHERRIE MARIE FUSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR436
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sherrie Marie Fuston, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
WILLIAM J. DICKENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHERRIE MARIE FUSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW MULLINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STELLA MAE ASKINS
CASE NO. 2022PR419
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Stella Mae Askins, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 9/14/2022
MARY SHANNON MAGIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STELLA MAE ASKINS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS LAMAR MANEY
CASE NO. 2022PR430
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Lamar Maney, deceased, who died on February 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
SUZANNE DUNN & BRIAN KEITH FEAGAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS LAMAR MANEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN L. EATHERLY
CASE NO. 2022PR433
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen L. Eatherly, deceased, who died on July 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
STEPHEN L. LONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN L. EATHERLY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-21-22 & 9-28-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAULA MICHELLE GATI
CASE NO. 2022PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Paula Michelle Gati, deceased, who died on June 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
VICTORIA MICHELLE GONZALES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAULA MICHELLE GATI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID LEE JOHNSON
CASE NO. 2022PR426
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Lee Johnson, deceased, who died on April 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 14, 2022
MERBLE VIOLET JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID LEE JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 and 9/28/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DUANE E. PAULSON
CASE NO. #2022PR366
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DUANE E. PAULSON, deceased, who died June 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2022.
MARILEE DENTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DUANE E. PAULSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/21/22 9/28/22
|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NAHAWAND HEHANY,
Petitioner/Wife,
VS.
ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH,
Respondent/Husband.
FILE NO.: 22-DV-61
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2022 before the Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Judge of the General Sessions Court - Family Division of Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Petitioner/Wife's Motion to serve Husband via Publication. Based upon statements of Counsel and the entire record herein, this Honorable Court finds as follows:
1. The location of the Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last known place of employment and that his current residence or employment is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
2. Counsel for the Petitioner/Wife made an attempt to serve the Respondent/Husband with the Complaint for Divorce at his last known place of employment, as indicated by the Return of Service filed with the court.
3. It is necessary that the Respondent/Husband be served with Complaint for Divorce by Publication.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Petitioner/Wife shall be allowed to serve Respondent/Husband, ESSAM TAKLA GADALLAH, by publication for four (4) weeks as required by law.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Entered this the 7th day of July, 2022
THE HONORAGBLE A. ENSLEY HAGAN
Approved for Entry:
LAW OFFICES OF THOMAS MAYNARD
THOMAS A. MAYNARD, BPR #024586
Attorney for Petitioner/Wife
111 N. Greenwood Ave. Suite B
Lebanon,TN 37087
(615) 784-4677
Wilson Post
09/21/2022 09/28/2022
10/05/2022 10/12/2022
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, Lender and Lee and Lee Attorneys, Trustee(s), which was dated December 17, 2020, and recorded on December 18, 2020, in Book 2030, at Page 845 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, loanDepot.com, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A tract or parcel of land in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, as described on the Boundary Survey of the Edward Locke Property as follows:
Said tract begins at a point in the westerly margin of Callis Road, said point being the northeasterly corner of this tract and the southeasterly corner of property being retained by Grantor; thence running with the margin of Callis Road S 7°19'47" W 159.88 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southeast corner of this tract and the northeast corner of other property being retained by Grantor; thence leaving the margin of Callis Road and running S 74°11'19" W 416.87 feet to an iron pin; thence N 66°55'10" W 189.23 feet to an iron pin; thence N 70°11'22" W 201.72 feet to an iron pin, said point being the southwesterly corner of said tract; thence N 12°19'52" E 295.00 feet to a point, said point being the northwesterly corner of said tract; thence S 77°37'05" E 739.56 feet to the point of beginning and containing 5.01 acres, more or less. The property is described according to an unrecorded survey by Robert Lee Spears, TN Reg. No. 126, 4075 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, dated September 16, 1993.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith, of record in Book 2030, Page 842, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 094 015.03
Address/Description: 2300 Callis Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090
Current Owner(s): Christopher D. Poore, Sr. and Joely Poore
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-13337 FC01
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 10, 2018, executed by STEPHEN C WOOD and JONI M WOOD conveying certain real property therein described to FOUR STAR TITLE LLC OF WILSON COUNTY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 14, 2018, in Deed Book 1838, Page 537; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 22 ON THE PLAN OF WOODLAND RIDGE, PHASE 2 OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 570, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFRENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 036J-B-015.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1113 JONATHAN DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): STEPHEN C WOOD, JONI M WOOD
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
DISCOVER BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR386
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Harold Shannon, deceased, who died on July 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 19, 2022
LATONYA MICHELLE DOTSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/28/22 and 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. SOWA
CASE NO. 2022PR437
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marianne R. Sowa, deceased, who died on August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 26, 2022
KAREN SOWA ALBERT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. SOWA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/28/22 and 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON
CASE NO. #2022PR438
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON, deceased, who died August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of September, 2022.
BEVERLY A. WILLIAMSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVAN BARRETT WILLIAMSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/28/22 10/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALTON AUSTIN
CASE NO. 2022PR418
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2022, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Alton Austin, deceased, who died on August 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 21, 2022
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALTON AUSTIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-28-22 & 10-5-22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
October 3, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
2009 Dodge Caliber
VIN# 1B3HB48A39D171172
Carolyn Hale
Len’s Auto Sales
2002 Nissan Frontier
VIN# 1N6DD26S32C304884
Beverly Greer
Rutherford Credit
1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass
VIN# 1G3AJ1932FD371070
Livia E Forte
Conrad Donlan
2007 Honda CRV
VIN# JHLRE38717C011631
Bonnie Ripp
2015 GMC Terrain
VIN# 2GKALREK0F6126504
Amy Davis
Prestige Financial Services
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6571, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on October 18, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed SP amendment approval
for about 124.50 acres of the BVSP-Barton Village SP
project at unaddressed property on South Hartmann
Drive and Bartons Creek Road (Tax Map 81 Parcel
122.02) in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|