|NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KEVIN L. BOND

CASE NO. 2021PR390

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KEVIN L. BOND , deceased, who died on August 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

William Kyle Bond  

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KEVIN L. BOND ,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/22/21 and 9/29/21

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Hayden Russell Kerr

Plaintiff

vs.

Amanda Nicole Puckett

Defendant

Case Number: 2015-DC-23

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice) 

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Amanda Nicole Puckett is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Gayla C. Hendrix plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 301 N. Public Square Smithville, TN. 37166, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before

October 18,2021 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default-will be taken against you for the relief demanded In the Complaint.

This, the 9th day of September 2021      

DEBBIE MOSS

GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Gayle C. Hendrix

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

09/15 /2021, 09/22/2021

09/29/2021, 10/6/2021

|

 NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Ricardo Guadalupe Merchant Gonzalez

Plaintiff

vs.

Sheyla Merchant

Defendant

Case Number: 2021-DV-104

PUBLICATION NOTICE

 (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Sheyla Merchant is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on-or

before October 18. 2021 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fall to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 10th day of September 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Taylor Durrett

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

09/15 /2021, 09/22/2021

09/29/2021, 10/6/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KENNARD W. REED

CASE NO. 2021PR417 

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KENNARD W. REED, deceased, who died on April 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

JEFFREY LEE REED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNARD W. REED,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Matthew T. Moffitt, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/22/21 and 9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ETHEL V. PHARES

CASE NO. 2021PR407 

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ETHEL V. PHARES, deceased, who died on August 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

CAROLYN PHARES 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ETHEL V. PHARES,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/22/21 and 9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR

CASE NO.2021PR409

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR, deceased, who died on August 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

SANDRA MCCORD WRIGHT 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/22/21 and 9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Theresa Ann Randow

CASE NO. #2021PR412

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th  day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of theresa ann randow, deceased, who died March 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)

 (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of September, 2021.

Judith Jane Alfano

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Theresa Ann Randow

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   9/22/21 9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUSSELL H. WITT, JR.               

CASE NO.  2021PR404

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Russell H.Witt, Jr., deceased, who died on August 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

TRACY WITT GRANA

ELIZABETH WITT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUSSELL H. WITT, JR.               

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SCOT PILKINTON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-22-21 & 9-29-21            

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER

CASE NO. #2021PR422

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th  day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER, deceased, who died August 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of September, 2021.

GLENN EDWARDS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   9/22/21 9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Linda Anne Hoyt

CASE NO. #2021PR411

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda anne hoyt, deceased, who died Aulgust 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of September, 2021.

Robin Burch

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Linda Anne Hoyt

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/22/21    9/29/21

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 31, 2009, executed by  KAREN L DUKE, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 31, 2009, in Deed Book 1383, Page 381 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper  who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 9 ON THE FINAL SUBDIVISION OF SECTION II, CASTLEVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 068J-G-003.10

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 505 CASTLEVIEW DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. 

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF KAREN L. DUKE

OTHER  INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tina M. Rush executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Beneficiary, as Nominee for Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated July 10, 2015, and recorded on July 14, 2015, in Book 1651, at Page 537 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 133 on the Plan of Royal Oaks, Section 1, as of record in Plat Book 11, Page 7, amended in Book 13, Page 86, Register's Office for said County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. Being the same property conveyed to Tina M. Rush, an unmarried woman by deed from Clayton Hullett, married, of record in Book 1651, Page 534, Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 031 M E 002.00 000

Address/Description: 538 Sandy Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Current Owner(s): Tina M. Rush

Other Interested Party(ies):

TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/JCPENNY

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "COMENTIY BANK"

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION"

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.  The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-18145 FC01

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Roger Dale Smith

CASE NO. #2021PR302

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROGER DALE SMITH, deceased, who died February 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)            days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th day of September, 2021.

Brenda Lea Engel

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Roger Dale Smith

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Christopher Reynolds

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/22/21   9/29/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Maryl Elaine Eldridge

CASE NO. #2021PR410

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th  day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Maryl Elkaine Eldridge, deceased, who died July 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th day of September, 2021.

ALBERT RAY ELDRIDGE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARYL ELAINE ELDRIDGE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   September 22, 2021   September 29, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BURFORD H. DAVID, JR.

CASE NO.  2021PR416

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Burford H. David, Jr., deceased, who died on September 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

JOHN L. DAVID

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BURFORD H. DAVID, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-22-21 & 9-29-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ONA MAI REECE

CASE NO.2021PR423

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ONA MAI REECE, deceased, who died on July 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

Connie K. Dies

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ONA MAI REECE,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/22/21 and 9/29/21

|

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

EMILY FITT,

Petitioner,         

V.

CODY LAYNE,

 Respondent.

Docket No. 16-JV-888

IN RE: JAMES BRADDOCK FITT, DOB: 03.02.2014

RAVANE MIA LAYNE, DOB: 04.30.2015

Minor Children under 18 years of age.

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

(from hearing on August 12, 2021)

This cause came to be heard on the 12th day of August, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan of the Wilson County Juvenile Court upon the Petitioner's, Emily Fitt, (hereinafter "Mother") Motion for an Order allowing service of process against the Respondent, Cody Layne, (hereinafter "Father") by publication in lieu of personal service. As reflected in the Affidavit executed by the private process service and of record with the Court, the residence of the Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent inquiry. The Court finds, and

It is therefore, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1 Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee;

2.  The copy of this order that is to be published, shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at

which this Court is held.

3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order, land if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

ENTERED this the 9th day of September, 2021.

 Judge Ensley Hagan Juvenile Court Judge

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

YANCYBELCHER #21158

Attorney for Petitioner/ Mother

2306 North Mount Juliet Road

Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122

Phone: 615.773.2889

Email: yancy@tds.net

|

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

CASSANDRA BELL,

Petitioner Maternal Grandparent

JOSHUA RAMSEY

Respondent/Father,

and

MORGAN NICOLE SPAIN

Respondent/Mother.

Docket No. 21-JV-l58

IN THE MATTER OF:

ANNABELLE RAMSEY. DOB 01/24/2012

A Child Under Eighteen (l8) Years of Age.

PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petitiion for Grandparents and Sibling Visitation lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear.

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Cassandra Bell, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Morgan Spain, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent. Morgan Spain, cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:

1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Davidson County. Tennessee.

2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

3. The copy of this Order that is published shall farther notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition. and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan. The Juvenile Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in the Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks.

ENTERED this the 2nd day of September, 2021

Judge Ensley Hagan

Approved for Entry

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, # 029190

Attorney for Petitioner

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 784-4588

(615) 784-4590 (FAX)

thagar@hpkawtn.com

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY

WHEREAS, Michael G. Rummel and Heather L. Rummel executed a Deed of Trust to Wilson Bank & Trust, Lender and Randall Clemons, Trustee(s), which was dated September 11, 2006, and recorded on September 14, 2006, in Book 1204, at Page 1329, subsequently re-recorded September 22, 2006 in Book 1206, Page 429 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 28, 2021, at 01:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND in the 1st and 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 459, on the Plan of An Amendment to Section IV, Lots 443 and 462 inclusive, Royal Oaks Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 17, Page 285, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Being the same property conveyed to Michael G. Rummel and wife, Heather L. Rummel by Deed from Robert Townley and wife, Shannon Townley, of record in Book 1204, Page 1327, Register' s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 031M F 027.00

Address/Description: 127 Royal Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37121

Current Owner(s): Michael G. Rummel and Heather L. Rummel

Other Interested Party(ies):

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.  The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-18195 FC01

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY

CASE NO. 2021PR425 

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY, deceased, who died on September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if           the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

HARRY LEE COWLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Neal Agee Jr, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/29/21 and 10/06/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LEON E. RING

CASE NO. 2021PR430 

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LEON E. RING, deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 27, 2021

WILLIAM LEE RING

CRAIG MARTIN RING 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LEON E. RING DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ellis H. Marshall, Jr., Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/29/21 and 10/06/21

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A Special Called MEETING ON Monday, October 4, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the town hall meeting room at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

|

NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will

convene on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4

P.M. in the Town Meeting Hall located in the Main

Administration Building (City Hall) at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue to consider the application of

Mr. Eliud Trevino d/b/a El Crucer News located at

197 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211 for a

Special Event Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary

aid for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The City of

Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences

known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling

(615) 444-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to the West Main Historic District,

notice is hereby given that the Historic Preservation

Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will

hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on October 12,

2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens

on the proposed creation of the West Main Historic

District. The public hearing for the proposed historic

district is being conducted pursuant to the laws

of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the

City of Lebanon, Tennessee Historical Preservation

Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory

are available for inspection at the following locations:

City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office,

and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Addresses on West Main Street that are being

proposed for inclusion in the West Main Historic

District are as follows; 601, 602, 604, 606, 607, 608,

610, 612, 616, 620 & 622.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Monday, September 20, 2021, the Wilson County Commission approved the following

Items: Application made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development Company

representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe, Elaine Bennett, and

Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-4)

Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville Pike referenced by

Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.08, 3266 McCrary Road referenced by Wilson County

Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson County

Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Also, approved were two (2) amendments to the Wilson

County Zoning Ordinance, (1) an amendment to add language requiring additional

information to be submitted regarding specific features of a property when application

of rezoning of property is made. (2) an amendment to clarify specific requirements

and expectation for encountered sinkholes in the process of property development,

subdivision development, site plan submittal, and/or building permit application and

approvals of above listed items. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County

Planning Office located at 228 East Main Street Room 5 and is available for inspection

during regular business hours.

|

