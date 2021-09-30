|NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KEVIN L. BOND
CASE NO. 2021PR390
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KEVIN L. BOND , deceased, who died on August 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
William Kyle Bond
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN L. BOND , DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Hayden Russell Kerr
Plaintiff
vs.
Amanda Nicole Puckett
Defendant
Case Number: 2015-DC-23
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Amanda Nicole Puckett is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Gayla C. Hendrix plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 301 N. Public Square Smithville, TN. 37166, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before
October 18,2021 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default-will be taken against you for the relief demanded In the Complaint.
This, the 9th day of September 2021
DEBBIE MOSS
GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Gayle C. Hendrix
Attorney for Plaintiff
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Ricardo Guadalupe Merchant Gonzalez
Plaintiff
vs.
Sheyla Merchant
Defendant
Case Number: 2021-DV-104
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Sheyla Merchant is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on-or
before October 18. 2021 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fall to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 10th day of September 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Taylor Durrett
Attorney for Plaintiff
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KENNARD W. REED
CASE NO. 2021PR417
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KENNARD W. REED, deceased, who died on April 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
JEFFREY LEE REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNARD W. REED, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Matthew T. Moffitt, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ETHEL V. PHARES
CASE NO. 2021PR407
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ETHEL V. PHARES, deceased, who died on August 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
CAROLYN PHARES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ETHEL V. PHARES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR
CASE NO.2021PR409
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR, deceased, who died on August 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
SANDRA MCCORD WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILIAM SHANNON WRIGHT, JR, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Theresa Ann Randow
CASE NO. #2021PR412
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of theresa ann randow, deceased, who died March 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)
(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021.
Judith Jane Alfano
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Theresa Ann Randow
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUSSELL H. WITT, JR.
CASE NO. 2021PR404
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Russell H.Witt, Jr., deceased, who died on August 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
TRACY WITT GRANA
ELIZABETH WITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUSSELL H. WITT, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SCOT PILKINTON
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER
CASE NO. #2021PR422
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER, deceased, who died August 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021.
GLENN EDWARDS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND HUNTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Linda Anne Hoyt
CASE NO. #2021PR411
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda anne hoyt, deceased, who died Aulgust 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of September, 2021.
Robin Burch
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Linda Anne Hoyt
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
Attorney
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 31, 2009, executed by KAREN L DUKE, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 31, 2009, in Deed Book 1383, Page 381 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 9 ON THE FINAL SUBDIVISION OF SECTION II, CASTLEVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 068J-G-003.10
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 505 CASTLEVIEW DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF KAREN L. DUKE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tina M. Rush executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Beneficiary, as Nominee for Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated July 10, 2015, and recorded on July 14, 2015, in Book 1651, at Page 537 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 133 on the Plan of Royal Oaks, Section 1, as of record in Plat Book 11, Page 7, amended in Book 13, Page 86, Register's Office for said County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. Being the same property conveyed to Tina M. Rush, an unmarried woman by deed from Clayton Hullett, married, of record in Book 1651, Page 534, Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 031 M E 002.00 000
Address/Description: 538 Sandy Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Tina M. Rush
Other Interested Party(ies):
TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/JCPENNY
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "COMENTIY BANK"
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION"
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-18145 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Roger Dale Smith
CASE NO. #2021PR302
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROGER DALE SMITH, deceased, who died February 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of September, 2021.
Brenda Lea Engel
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Roger Dale Smith
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Reynolds
Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Maryl Elaine Eldridge
CASE NO. #2021PR410
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Maryl Elkaine Eldridge, deceased, who died July 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of September, 2021.
ALBERT RAY ELDRIDGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARYL ELAINE ELDRIDGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BURFORD H. DAVID, JR.
CASE NO. 2021PR416
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Burford H. David, Jr., deceased, who died on September 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
JOHN L. DAVID
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BURFORD H. DAVID, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ONA MAI REECE
CASE NO.2021PR423
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ONA MAI REECE, deceased, who died on July 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
Connie K. Dies
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ONA MAI REECE, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
EMILY FITT,
Petitioner,
V.
CODY LAYNE,
Respondent.
Docket No. 16-JV-888
IN RE: JAMES BRADDOCK FITT, DOB: 03.02.2014
RAVANE MIA LAYNE, DOB: 04.30.2015
Minor Children under 18 years of age.
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
(from hearing on August 12, 2021)
This cause came to be heard on the 12th day of August, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan of the Wilson County Juvenile Court upon the Petitioner's, Emily Fitt, (hereinafter "Mother") Motion for an Order allowing service of process against the Respondent, Cody Layne, (hereinafter "Father") by publication in lieu of personal service. As reflected in the Affidavit executed by the private process service and of record with the Court, the residence of the Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent inquiry. The Court finds, and
It is therefore, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1 Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee;
2. The copy of this order that is to be published, shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at
which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order, land if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
ENTERED this the 9th day of September, 2021.
Judge Ensley Hagan Juvenile Court Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
YANCYBELCHER #21158
Attorney for Petitioner/ Mother
2306 North Mount Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122
Phone: 615.773.2889
Email: yancy@tds.net
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
CASSANDRA BELL,
Petitioner Maternal Grandparent
JOSHUA RAMSEY
Respondent/Father,
and
MORGAN NICOLE SPAIN
Respondent/Mother.
Docket No. 21-JV-l58
IN THE MATTER OF:
ANNABELLE RAMSEY. DOB 01/24/2012
A Child Under Eighteen (l8) Years of Age.
PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petitiion for Grandparents and Sibling Visitation lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear.
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Cassandra Bell, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Morgan Spain, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent. Morgan Spain, cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Davidson County. Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall farther notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition. and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan. The Juvenile Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in the Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks.
ENTERED this the 2nd day of September, 2021
Judge Ensley Hagan
Approved for Entry
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, # 029190
Attorney for Petitioner
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Michael G. Rummel and Heather L. Rummel executed a Deed of Trust to Wilson Bank & Trust, Lender and Randall Clemons, Trustee(s), which was dated September 11, 2006, and recorded on September 14, 2006, in Book 1204, at Page 1329, subsequently re-recorded September 22, 2006 in Book 1206, Page 429 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 28, 2021, at 01:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND in the 1st and 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 459, on the Plan of An Amendment to Section IV, Lots 443 and 462 inclusive, Royal Oaks Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 17, Page 285, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Being the same property conveyed to Michael G. Rummel and wife, Heather L. Rummel by Deed from Robert Townley and wife, Shannon Townley, of record in Book 1204, Page 1327, Register' s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 031M F 027.00
Address/Description: 127 Royal Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37121
Current Owner(s): Michael G. Rummel and Heather L. Rummel
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-18195 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY
CASE NO. 2021PR425
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY, deceased, who died on September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
HARRY LEE COWLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRY FOREHAND COWLEY DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee Jr, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LEON E. RING
CASE NO. 2021PR430
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LEON E. RING, deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 27, 2021
WILLIAM LEE RING
CRAIG MARTIN RING
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEON E. RING DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ellis H. Marshall, Jr., Attorney
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A Special Called MEETING ON Monday, October 4, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the town hall meeting room at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will
convene on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4
P.M. in the Town Meeting Hall located in the Main
Administration Building (City Hall) at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue to consider the application of
Mr. Eliud Trevino d/b/a El Crucer News located at
197 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211 for a
Special Event Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary
aid for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to the West Main Historic District,
notice is hereby given that the Historic Preservation
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on October 12,
2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed creation of the West Main Historic
District. The public hearing for the proposed historic
district is being conducted pursuant to the laws
of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee Historical Preservation
Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office,
and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Addresses on West Main Street that are being
proposed for inclusion in the West Main Historic
District are as follows; 601, 602, 604, 606, 607, 608,
610, 612, 616, 620 & 622.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
On Monday, September 20, 2021, the Wilson County Commission approved the following
Items: Application made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development Company
representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe, Elaine Bennett, and
Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-4)
Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville Pike referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.08, 3266 McCrary Road referenced by Wilson County
Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson County
Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Also, approved were two (2) amendments to the Wilson
County Zoning Ordinance, (1) an amendment to add language requiring additional
information to be submitted regarding specific features of a property when application
of rezoning of property is made. (2) an amendment to clarify specific requirements
and expectation for encountered sinkholes in the process of property development,
subdivision development, site plan submittal, and/or building permit application and
approvals of above listed items. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County
Planning Office located at 228 East Main Street Room 5 and is available for inspection
during regular business hours.
|