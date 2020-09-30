NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JOSHUA TYLER YORK
Plaintiff
VS
TIFFANY NICOLE YORK
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DC-98
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 3rd day of September 2020
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III
TIFFANY HAGAR
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER
CASE NO. 2020PR355
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joseph F. Carter, deceased, who died on June 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
CAROL ANN ALLISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS
CASE NO. 2020PR362
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Odell Roberts, deceased, who died on September 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
BERCHIE MARIE ROBERTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Bass, Esq.
Wilson Post
9/23/20 and 9/30/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER
CASE NO. 2020PR353
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna J. Strader, deceased, who died on July 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
SHANNON K. HOYT AND ROBIN S. CARR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins
Wilson Post
9/23/20 and 9/30/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE
CASE NO. 2020PR349
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Cherry Lynn Chance, deceased, who died on June 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
CLIFTON A. BAKER AND CHRISTINA L. LOKKEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, Esq
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD
CASE NO. 2020PR344
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of John Fleming Ward, deceased, who died on June 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
CHRISTOPHER A. WARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle B. Heckman, Esq
Wilson Post
9/16/20 and 9/23/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER
CASE NO. 2020PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen S. Skinner, deceased, who died on August 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
DEBRA RYAN & SHERRY SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR359
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva L. Keathley, deceased, who died on August 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
CHARLES M. KEATHLEY
KEVIN W. KEATHLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH
CASE NO. #2020PR345
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH, deceased, who died July 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of September, 2020.
J. STEPHEN BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 23, 2020 September 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS
CASE NO. #2020PR350
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUSAN C. ROBERTS, deceased, who died July 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
MARK J. ROBERTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERTO P. DURAN
CASE NO. #2020PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERTO P. DURAN, deceased, who died August 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
ADELA MONTES TREJO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERTO P DURAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS
CASE NO. #2020PR356
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS, deceased, who died Ajpril 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
LAURA MICHELE GROOMS COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER
CASE NO. 2020PR366
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ardyth Huntsberger, deceased, who died on August 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
CHERI LYNN HUNTSBERGER STEWART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-30-20 & 10-7-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN
CASE NO. #2020PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN, deceased, who died September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
STUART SWAIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/30/20 10/7/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE
CASE NO. #2020PR363
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES R. TATE, deceased, who died August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of September, 2020.
LINDA D. TATE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME
CASE NO. 2020PR364
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES KEVIN PRIME, deceased, who died on August 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 28, 2020
LESA M. PRIME
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ALLISON MANNING-CARROLL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-30-20 & 10-7-20
ABANDONED VEHICLE
2002 BUICK LESABRE
VIN#1G4HP4K12U187778
Sale Date 10-7-2020 at 9 AM at
J & J WRECKER SERVICE
475 QUARRY RD
MT JULIET TN
FOR TOWING AND
STORAGE CHARGES
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids for construction of Additions and Renovations to Wilson
County Jail for Wilson County Government, Lebanon, Tennessee will
be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time on October 27, 2020 at the
Wilson County Courthouse, County Commission Meeting Room,
2nd floor, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at
which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:
Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC
1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375
Telephone: 615-443-3033
5% Bidders Bond is required.
Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the
bid will be required. Per the request of Wilson County Schools,
providers of the performance Bond and Payment Bond shall have
an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the
Contractors Licensing Act of 1976, as currently amended.
A prebid conference shall be held 10:00 A. M local time, on
October 9, 2020, at the Wilson County Jail, 105 East. High Street,
Lebanon, TN 37087
Include Wilson County Bid Number GBID 672 on the Bid Envelope
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County
Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box
248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish
to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630
during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain
a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall,
on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected
to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
