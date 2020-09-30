NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JOSHUA TYLER YORK

Plaintiff

VS

TIFFANY NICOLE YORK

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DC-98

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant TIFFANY NICOLE YORK is a nop-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before OCTOBER 5, 2020 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will betaken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 3rd day of September 2020

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERALSESSIONS III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

9/16/20 9/23/20 9/30/30 10/7/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER

CASE NO.  2020PR355

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joseph F. Carter, deceased, who died on June 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

CAROL ANN ALLISON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. CARTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS

CASE NO. 2020PR362

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Odell Roberts, deceased, who died on September 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

BERCHIE MARIE ROBERTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WAYNE ODELL ROBERTS 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Bass, Esq.

Wilson Post 

9/23/20 and 9/30/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER

CASE NO. 2020PR353  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna J. Strader, deceased, who died on July 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

SHANNON K. HOYT AND ROBIN S. CARR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DONNA J. STRADER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins

Wilson Post  

9/23/20 and 9/30/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE

CASE NO. 2020PR349  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Cherry Lynn Chance, deceased, who died on June 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

CLIFTON A. BAKER AND CHRISTINA L. LOKKEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHERRY LYNN CHANCE 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins, Esq

Wilson Post 

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD

CASE NO. 2020PR344  

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of John Fleming Ward, deceased, who died on June 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

CHRISTOPHER A. WARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN FLEMING WARD 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kyle B. Heckman, Esq

Wilson Post 

9/16/20 and 9/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER

CASE NO.  2020PR341

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen S. Skinner, deceased, who died on August 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

DEBRA RYAN & SHERRY SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF HELEN S. SKINNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY

CASE NO.  2020PR359

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva L. Keathley, deceased, who died on August 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

CHARLES M. KEATHLEY 

KEVIN W. KEATHLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF GENEVA L. KEATHLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-23-20 & 9-30-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH

CASE NO. #2020PR345

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH  day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH, deceased, who died July 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of  September, 2020.

J. STEPHEN BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF OPHELIA L. ASHWORTH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST 

Date to run  September 23, 2020   September 30, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS 

CASE NO. #2020PR350

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUSAN C. ROBERTS, deceased, who died July 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

MARK J. ROBERTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SUSAN C. ROBERTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   September 30, 2020  October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERTO P. DURAN

CASE NO. #2020PR370

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERTO P. DURAN, deceased, who died August 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

ADELA MONTES TREJO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERTO P DURAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  September 30, 2020  October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS

CASE NO. #2020PR356

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS, deceased, who died Ajpril 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

LAURA MICHELE GROOMS COOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JUDITH ELAINE GROOMS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   September 30, 2020   October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER

CASE NO.  2020PR366

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ardyth Huntsberger, deceased, who died on August 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

CHERI LYNN HUNTSBERGER STEWART

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ARDYTH HUNTSBERGER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 6-30-20 & 10-7-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN

CASE NO. #2020PR369

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN, deceased, who died September 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

STUART SWAIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACKIE CLAUDE SWAIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/30/20 10/7/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE

CASE NO. #2020PR363

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES R. TATE, deceased, who died August 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

LINDA D. TATE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES R. TATE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run    September 30, 2020 October 7, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME

CASE NO.  2020PR364

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES KEVIN PRIME, deceased, who died on August 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 28, 2020

LESA M. PRIME

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES KEVIN PRIME

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ALLISON MANNING-CARROLL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-30-20 & 10-7-20

_________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

2002 BUICK LESABRE

VIN#1G4HP4K12U187778

Sale Date 10-7-2020 at 9 AM at

J & J WRECKER SERVICE

475 QUARRY RD

MT JULIET TN

FOR TOWING AND

STORAGE CHARGES

_________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bids for construction of Additions and Renovations to Wilson

County Jail for Wilson County Government, Lebanon, Tennessee will

be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time on October 27, 2020 at the

Wilson County Courthouse, County Commission Meeting Room,

2nd floor, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at

which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:

Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC

1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375

Telephone: 615-443-3033

www.ldrplanroom.com

5% Bidders Bond is required.

Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the

bid will be required. Per the request of Wilson County Schools,

providers of the performance Bond and Payment Bond shall have

an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the

Contractors Licensing Act of 1976, as currently amended.

A prebid conference shall be held 10:00 A. M local time, on

October 9, 2020, at the Wilson County Jail, 105 East. High Street,

Lebanon, TN 37087

Include Wilson County Bid Number GBID 672 on the Bid Envelope

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County

Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box

248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish

to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630

during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain

a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing

Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any

portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall,

on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded

from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected

to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

_________

 

Tags

Recommended for you