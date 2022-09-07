REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time at the usual and customary location Inside the Main Entrance, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mark A. Mullinix and Tracey L. Mullinix for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., as Beneficiary, dated March 7, 2013, of record in Book 1532, Page 2470 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING TRACT NO. 6D ON A PLAT ENTITLED "FINAL PLAT OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF TRACT 6 OF THE PROPERTY OF ALLIE HOBBS", PREPARED BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, TRLS #910, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 5, 1996 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 15, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A 1990 DOUBLEWIDE FLEETWOOD HOMES MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN NUMBER: CAFLL17 A/B 12333ST. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK A. MULLINIX AND TRACEY L. MULLINIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM GERALD W. POLK AND PAMELA J. POLK, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 02/07/2013 OF RECORDED 03/11/2013 IN BOOK 1532, PAGE 2468, REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2307 Burford Rd., Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 024-030.06-000 Current owner(s) of the property: Tracey L. Mullinix This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-007609 A-4757548 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022, 09/07/2022, 09/14/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 17, 2016, executed by BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY and REBECCA E MOUNSEY conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 637; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 14, ON THE PLAN OF PHASE TWO TRAILWOOD FARMS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 762, OF REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR MORE COMPLETE DETAILS OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 117B-B-044.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 240 ROCKYTOP TRAIL, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY, REBECCA E MOUNSEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 26, 2002, executed by JACK I. WYLEMANS and CONNIE F. WYLEMANS conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 4, 2002, in Deed Book 945, Page 78; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.85 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE LARRY
HUNT PROPERTY, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 540, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO
WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 102-033.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1895 HOLLOWAY ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK I. WYLEMANS, CONNIE F. WYLEMANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT LEBANON DIVISION III – FAMILY COURT
REGARDING THE ADOPTION OF WATSON LEE JUDD (D/O/B 07/23/2019)
DUSTIN EDWARD HOOKS AND WIFE HEATHER NOEL HOOKS
22JV148
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD by filing same with the General Sessions Court For Wilson County, Tennessee At Lebanon Division III – Family Court, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge.
Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184 (615)-237-9338.
Wilson Post
08/31/22, 09/07/22, 09/14/22, 09/21/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOE EDWARD PETTY
CASE NO. #2022PR409
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JOE EDWARD PETTY, deceased, who died July 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2022.
STEPHEN MASON PETTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE EDWARD PETTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEWAYNE BLACKWELL
CASE NO. 2022PR281
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kevin Dewayne Blackwell, deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 25, 2022
KEENE W. BARTLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEWAYNE BLACKWELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KEENE W. BARTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JERRY WYN RHODES
CASE NO. 2022PR406
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wyn Rhodes, deceased, who died on June 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 25, 2022
MALINDA REDMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY WYN RHODES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW
CASE NO. #2022PR397
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died July 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of August, 2022.
JAMES C. BRADSHAW III AND
JOHN H. BRADSHAW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES C BRADSHAW III
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL BRADLEY ETHERIDGE
CASE NO. 2022PR391
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Bradley Etheridge, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 24, 2022
GWYN S. ETHERIDGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL BRADLEY ETHERIDGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS
CASE NO. #2022PR403
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS, deceased, who died August 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of August, 2022.
MICHAEL RAY JENNINGS AND
STEVEN LEE JENNINGS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. HARTGRAVES
CASE NO. 2022PR408
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert J. Hartgraves, deceased, who died on July 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
KARIN HOFFMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. HARTGRAVES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TONY DUKE
CASE NO. 2022PR394
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tony Duke, deceased, who died on July 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
WENDY DUKE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TONY DUKE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WALTER WAYNE THOMPSON
CASE NO. 2022PR412
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Walter Wayne Thompson, deceased, who died on July 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
LINDA SUE THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WALTER WAYNE THOMPSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY RONDA BREWSTER WALKER
CASE NO. 2022PR399
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Ronda Brewster Walker, deceased, who died on May 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
KENDRA FLANAGAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY RONDA BREWSTER WALKER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY ANN GAMBLE
CASE NO. 2022PR402
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nancy Ann Gamble, deceased, who died on November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
GREGORY LAYNE GAMBLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY ANN GAMBLE
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STACEY ANNE CLAWSON
CASE NO. 2022PR415
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Stacey Anne Clawson, deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
CHRISTINA MARIE CLAWSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STACEY ANNE CLAWSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TONNIE WILENE HITCHCOX
CASE NO. 2022PR414
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Tonnie Wilene Hitchcox, deceased, who died on August 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2022
WILLIAM BRIAN HITCHCOX
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TONNIE WILENE HITCHCOX
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE GRACE STRICKLAND FLYE
CASE NO. 2022PR377
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Grace Strickland Flye, deceased, who died on June 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE GRACE STRICKLAND FLYE, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn McBrien
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEFFREY MOORE
CASE NO. 2022PR321
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeffrey Moore, deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 31, 2022
KAYLA COSTLY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEFFREY MOORE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL K. PARSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-7-22 & 9-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ANN METRICK CASE NO. 2022PR411
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Ann Metrick, deceased, who died on June 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or
unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2)
otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of
this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 8/30/2022
KATRINA M. BEHRENDT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN METRICK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charlene R. Vance, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/7/22 and 9/14/22
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, At 4 P.M. in the
Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mr. Travis Strader d/b/a
The Crab Shack at 300 East High Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee, 37087 for an On-Premises Consumption
Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid for
Effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday,
September 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County
Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on
the following: Application submitted by Matt Taylor, SEC on behalf of applicant Quick
Supply c/o Julian Smith to rezone approximately 18.77 acres from A-1 Agricultural to I-2
Industrial with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay. The property is located at
100 Taylor Road and Sparta Pike identified as Wilson County Property Map 126 part of
Parcel 9.00. Application submitted by CP Logistics to rezone approximately 6.58 acres from
(A-1) Agricultural to (C-4) Planned Commercial, the property is located at 2050 Gwynn
Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 141 parcel 12.02. Several divisions of property
and site plans will be also heard at this time. For further or more complete information
you may contact the Wilson Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. You may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.
com. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be
postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County will meet Thursday
September 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the office of the
Authority, located at 680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
