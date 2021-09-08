IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT HARTSVILLE

JOANN DAVIS

PLAINTIFF

VS.  CASE# 2021-CV-4916

JOHN EARL DAVIS

DEFENDANT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s Complaint which is sworn to, that the Defendant, John Earl Davis, is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to served upon Tiffany D. Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before September 24, 2021, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the  Complaint.  The motion for default will be heard on September 24, 2021, at the Wilson County Justice Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 9:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible.

KIM TAYLOR, Clerk of Circuit Court

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Tiffany D. Hagar

Hagar & Phillips PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

615-784-4588 Phone

615-784-4590 Fax

PUBLICATION DATES:

August 18, 2021

August 25, 2021

September 1, 2021

September 8, 2021

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

SKYLER JEAN STREISEL

D.O.B. 01/11/2019

By:

THOMAS E. THOMPSON

AND

REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON,

PETITIONERS.

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-347

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON, by and through her undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone

beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Regina Peercy Thompson and Thomas E. Thompson

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

JOSILYN ROSE STREISEL

D.O.B. 02/08/2017

By:

BRYAN HUDGINS,

PETITIONER

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-348

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, BRYAN HUDGINS, by and through his undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Bryan Hudgins

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 28, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ELLEN HEFLIN, to Resource Title, Trustee, on December 29, 2005, at Record Book 1158, Page 127-135 as Instrument No. 06286166 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Being Lot No. 32, of the Green Grass Estates Subdivision of Record in Plat Book 18, Page 681, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

The improvements thereon being commonly known as 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087.

Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by deed dated April 24, 1997, and recorded among the land records of Wilson County in Book 451, Page 215, was granted and conveyed by Kelly A. Harbaugh and husband, Brian P. Harbaugh, d/b/a H & H Construction, unto Carl N. Heflin, Sr. and wife, Mary Ellen Heflin.

The said Carl N. Heflin having since departed this life on or about October 18,2005 thereby vesting absolute fee simple title unto Mary Ellen Heflin.

Tax ID:  068M-D-026.27

Current Owner(s) of Property:  MARY ELLEN HEFLIN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Parkside Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000291-210-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 3, 2009, executed by Chandra Elaine Jackson and William Grant Jackson, wife and husband, to Horizon Title, Trustee, for Peoples Home Equity, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on June 18, 2009, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1359, Page 324, and Instrument Number 09398692, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on November 8, 2013, at Book 1571, Page 800 and Instrument Number 13513959, said Register’s Office; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Being Lot No. 12 on the Plan of Hillview Heights Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 5, Page 5, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.

Being the same property conveyed to Chandra Elain Jackson, married by deed from Edward L. Payne, Jr., unmarried, dated June 3, 2009, and filed of record in Book 1359, Page 322, Registere's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

William Grant Jackson joins in this conveyance for the purpose of conveying all rights, title and interest in and to said property which he might have marital or otherwise.

Parcel ID: 072A 011.00

Commonly known as 711 Juliet Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Chandra Elaine Jackson

Other Interested Parties: William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; Ricky Williams

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson; U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust; and Ricky Williams.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. 

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 1144-338A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates: 8/25/21, 9/1/21, 9/8/21

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JESUS HERNANDEZ ROJAS Plaintiff

VS

KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ FAVELA

Defendant

Case : 2021-DV-199

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Juvenile Court  Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant KRISTINA JEANETTE HERNANDEZ-FAVELA NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non¬resident to serve upon, MARK SHARBER, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 1443 MEMORIAL BLVD, MURFREESBORO ,TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the CIRCUIT Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 11th day of August, 2021

Debbie Moss, Circuit Clerk

Mark Sharber

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

8/25/21, 09/01/21, 09/08/21, 09/15/21

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 4, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT TOMLINSON, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 19, 2016, at Record Book 1715, Page 1551-1567 as Instrument No. 16589473 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A tract of land lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 269, as shown on the survey of Summer Crest, Section 8, of recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 421, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert E. Tomlinson and wife, Margaret Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Robert Tomlinson Builder, Inc., a Tennessee Corporation dated March 14, 2007 and being of record in Book 1236, Page 1000, as Instrument Number 07329375 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Also being the same property conveyed to Robert Tomlinson by Quitclaim Deed from Margaret Tomlinson dated March 7, 2013 and being of record in Book 1541, Page 142, as Instrument Number 13498290 in the Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Property commonly known as: 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087

Tax ID:  057C-G-057F-007.00-000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  ROBERT TOMLINSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 225 Honeysuckle Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  21-000222-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL

CASE NO.  2021PR351

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeannette Gambrell, deceased, who died on June 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

DAVID BRENT GAMBRELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEANNETTE GAMBRELL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

April Harris Jackson

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Barbara Anne McGregor

CASE NO. #2021CV63

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANNE MCGREGOR, deceased, who died December 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of August, 2021.

Lori Beth Letka McGregor

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Barbara Anne McGregor

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Leroy Johnston Ellis, IV

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 9/1/21  9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE

CASE NO.  2021PR382

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Myra Gwen Bane, deceased, who died on June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

CHARLES RICHARD BANE

MELISSA CAROL BANE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF MYRA GWEN BANE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER

CASE NO.  2021PR374

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Constance S. Gowder, deceased, who died on August 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

SUZANNE E.YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE S. GOWDER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PARKER T. BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.               

CASE NO. #2021PR361

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James E. Jackson, deceased, who died July 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

James E. Jackson, Jr.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF James E. Jackson, Sr.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LAUREN M. POOLE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run    September 1, 2021    September 8, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS  

CASE NO.  2021PR368

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rhonda L. Harris, deceased, who died on August 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

ALICE NEWELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RHONDA L. HARRIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER

CASE NO. #2021PR369

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER, deceased, who died April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication         as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

BARBARA BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHELVIE ROSCOE LASSITER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/1/21     9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal

CASE NO. #2021PR376

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Douglas O’Neal, deceased, who died June 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of August, 2021.

Kelly O. Hendricks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Paul Douglas O’Neal

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   9/1/21  9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD            

CASE NO.  2021PR363

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Maynard, deceased, who died on July 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

RICHARD H. MAYNARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN MAYNARD            

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER

CASE NO. #2021PR380

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of robert Burnette mercer, deceased, who died June 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

PENNY MARIE MERCER GENTRY

ROBERT LYNN MERCER FERGUSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROBERT BURNETTE MERCER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/1/21 9/8/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON

CASE NO.  2021PR378

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice O. Denson, deceased, who died on July 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

JAMES HOWARD MURFF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE O. DENSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

STEVE BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-1-21 & 9-8-21

|

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Charles Franklin Pyle and Tina Lynn Pyle, Husband and Wife by a Deed of Trust, dated July 26, 2018, of record in Book 1835, Page 211, and assignment to WaterStone Mortgage Corporation of record in Book 1835, page 1185, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Midtown Title LLC, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and 

WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 2106, Page 424, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and

WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and

WHEREAS, WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on October 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Land situated in the 23rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Tract No. 1 on the survey entitled, “Boundary Survey of the Loretta Lane Property”, as prepared by Paul Burton Crockett, TN RLS No.:1394, Crockett Surveying, 427 Park Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, dated October 28, 2016, and filed of record in Plat Book P29, page 58, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a ore particular description of said property.

Being the same property conveyed to Charles Franklin Pyle and Tina Lynn Pyle, husband and wife by Warranty Deed from Drees Premier Homes, Inc., an Ohio corporation, of record in Book 1835, Page 208, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: Map 116, Parcel 078.03

Subject property has the address of 10007 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090

 The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.

THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property.  This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES are NONE.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 25th day of August 2021

 Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee 

Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.

 109 East Gay Street  

Lebanon, TN  37087 

615-444-3900

Run: September 8, 2021

September 15, 2021

September 22, 2021

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, September 14, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the town hall meeting room at 200 north castle heights avenue

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KATHY L. VICKERS

CASE NO. 2021PR388 

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KATHY L. VICKERS, deceased, who died on August 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

BOBBIE N. MURPHY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KATHY L. VICKERS,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Tecia Puckett Pryor, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 9/8/21 and 9/15/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY ANN HAYES

CASE NO.  2021PR392

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Ann Hayes, deceased, who died on August 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   September 3, 2021

RONALD SCOTT BENSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY ANN HAYES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER PORTH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         9-8-21 & 9-15-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ELLA FRANCES RICHEY

CASE NO. 2021 PR348

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ELLA FRANCES RICHEY, deceased, who died on May 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent's date of death.

Dated: 9/3/2021

PAUL JEREMY RICHEY 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELLA FRANCES RICHEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Foutch

Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 9/8/21 and 9/ 15/21

|

ESTATE OF Carol Marie Olson

CASE NO. #2021PR399

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Carol Marie Olson, deceased, who died July 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of September, 2021.

Elliot Benson

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Carol Marie Olson

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER PORTH

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 9/8/2021  9/15/2021

|

LIEN SALE

09/10/2021 @ 7:00 AM

S & S Towing & Wrecker

Services LLC

210 E. Maple Dr.

Lebanon, TN 37087

2011 Nissan Sentra

3N1AB6AP9BL604331

1995 Dodge Dakota

1B7GL23X6SW923528

2012 Chevy Cruse

1G1PC5SH5C7347169

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids

for Resurfacing and striping North side Parking lot at

Castle Heights Elementary School. Pre-bid meeting will

be Sept 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Lebanon Special School

District 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. Bid opening will be

September 24, 2021 at the above address at 9:00 a.m.

All bids are sealed. You can pick up SPECS: at the above

address or e-mail trish.westmoreland@lssd.org or jerry.

england@lssd.org M-F 8:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Planning Commission on Friday, September 17,

2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of

the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street

Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of property

and site plans will be heard at this time, meeting may

be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the

Wilson County Courthouse is closed.

For further or more complete information you may

contact the Wilson County Planning Office at 228 East

Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the

agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

|

