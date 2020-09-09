NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 1, 2018, executed by CELESTE D CUTHBERT, MELISSA GIRALDO, conveying certain real property therein described to LEGENDS TITLE SERVICES, LLC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 15, 2018, in Deed Book 1828, Page 419 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 433 ON THE PLAN OF FINAL PLAT OF SPENCE CREEK, PHASE 9 OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P26, PAGE 735, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 048F-G-002.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 171 Gibson Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CELESTE D CUTHBERT, MELISSA GIRALDO
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL HUDSON MUGGE
CASE NO. 2020PR322
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MICHAEL HUDSON MUGGE, deceased, who died on January 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 3, 2020
JOSEPH HANKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL HUDSON MUGGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELYSE M. NIDA
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-2-2020, 9-9-2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GAYNELLA ANN RICKETTS
CASE NO. 2020PR327
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GAYNELLA ANN RICKETTS, deceased, who died on AUGUST 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 3, 2020
DAVID BASS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GAYNELLA ANN RICKETTS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID BASS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-2-2020, 9-9-2020
_________
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Moises Ortiz and Zeferino Rosalez executed a Deed of Trust to David B. Foutch, Trustee, dated March 2, 2020, of record in Book 1944, Page 1472, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of HE33 Enterprises, hereinafter referred to as the “Deed of Trust”; and WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of HE33 Enterprises; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated August 19, 2020, of record in Book 1990, Page 1499, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 24th day of September, 2020, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., local time, offer for sale at the north door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows:
Land located in the 10th Civil District of WILSON County, Tennessee, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee and being known and designated as the South one-half (1/2) of Lot No. 23, and all of Lot No. 24, and the North one-half (1/2) of Lot No. 25 of the R. J. Martindale Addition to Lebanon, Tennessee, commonly referred to as Fairview Subdivision, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Surveyor’s Book 1, Page 141, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. Said Lots lie on the West side of Fairview Avenue, fronting thereon 100 feet, and run back a depth of 150 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Moises Ortiz and Zeferino Rosalez by Warranty Deed from HE33 Enterprises, a Tennessee general partnership, dated March 2, 2020, of record in Book 1944, Page 1469, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 1944, Page 1472, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 1990, Page 1499, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of this property is 506 Fairview Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above.
The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession.
Lienholders: HE33 Enterprises
Interested parties: Any occupant of the real property; Moises Ortiz; and Zeferino Rosalez
If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 28th day of August, 2020.
Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee
Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC
109 North Castle Heights Avenue
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-8773
Wilson Post
09/02/20 09/09/20 09/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN RAYBURN
CASE NO. #2020PR312
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of doris jean rayburn, deceased, who died December 30, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of August, 2020.
HERBERT O. MCMILLAN
PEGGY D. MCMILLAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN RAYBURN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RYAN KNIGHT
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run September 2, 2020 September 9, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBBIE JEAN ROBINSON
CASE NO. 2020PR 318
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robbie Jean Robinson, deceased, who died on October 17, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 3, 2020
JAN RECA BARWIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBBIE JEAN ROBINSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
AIMEE BOBBITT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-9-20 & 9-16-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JO ANN GALLAGHER
CASE NO. 2020PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jo Ann Gallagher, deceased, who died on May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 3, 2020
ROBERT JON GALLAGHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JO ANN GALLAGHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Carolyn Christoffersen
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/9/20 & 9/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA CATHERINE CUNLIFF HOTCHKISS
CASE NO. 2020PR336
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Catherine Cunliff Hotchkiss, deceased, who died on August 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 3, 2020
MARTHA IAN HAYDEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA CATHERINE CUNLIFF HOTCHKISS,DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-9-20 & 9-16-20
_________
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County
will meet Thursday, September
17, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the
office of the Water Authority,
located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer.
_________
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF BLOUNT COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES,
Petitioner,
v.
TONI BROWN, MOTHER
Respondent.
No. JV-2029
IN THE MATTER OF:
SHIRLEY ANN SOLIS, d.o.b: 08/01/2018
A CHILD UNDER EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause
and the affidavit of the Petitioner that the whereabouts of, TONI BROWN
are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon TONI
BROWN it is, therefore, ordered that TONI BROWN be served by publication
of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The WILSON POST,
a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tenn.
It is further ORDERED that if Respondent, TONI BROWN does not enter
an appearance or otherwise answer the petition, further personal service
or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any
future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may
be made upon TONI BROWN by filing the same with the Clerk of the Juvenile
Court of Blount County, Tennessee.
TONI BROWN
The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a
Petition seeking to terminate your parental rights regarding these children. It
appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because
your whereabouts are unknown. You are,. therefore, ordered to respond by
filing an Answer to the Petition filed against you to terminate your parental
rights to this child. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the
Juvenile Court of Blount County, Tennessee, at 391 Court St, Maryville, TN
37804. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date
of publication will be Wed., September 9, 2020. Your Answer must be filed
within thirty (30) days after that. Your court date is November 9, 2020 at 1:30
pm. If no Answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without
further notice to you.
Entered this the 6th day of August, 2020
HON Dianne Lashmit
BLOUNT COUNTY JUVENILE COURT
PREPARED FOR ENTRY:
Daniel K. Smithwick, BPR# 023900
Tennessee Department of Children’s Services
Regional General Counsel
2600 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
(865) 310-3995 (Cell)
_________
Public Notice
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC)
Division of Water Resources (DWR)
Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions
FILE # 20.199
The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and solicit
comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed activities on the
aquatic environment.
Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and Tennessee Rules, Chapter
0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource
Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires
that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is required. This
notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to
ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion
of the public notice period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.
PERMIT COORDINATOR Scott Hall
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
615-532-0358
APPLICANT Preston Goddard
9695 Lebanon Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
LOCATION Silver Springs Branch, Wilson County
Latitude 36.2304, -86.4866
To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit the Division’s mapviewer
at http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit number or coordinates listed in this Public Notice.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE
The applicant proposes extension of a 130 foot culvert in Silver Springs Branch by 70 feet to accommodate
playground installation at a Montessori School in Mt. Juliet.
ANTIDEGRADATION
In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has made
the preliminary determination that the proposed activities will not result in an appreciable permanent
loss of resource values, and therefore will result in no more than de minimis degradation of waters with
unavailable parameters for habitat. For more information please reference Tennessee’s Antidegradation
Statement which is found in Chapter 0400-40-03 of the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Environment
and Conservation.
FACTORS CONSIDERED
In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the
requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature, scale and effects
of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or
habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and
adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. These waters are known Exceptional Tennessee
Waters. In making this decision, a final determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss
of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will not result in no overall
net loss of state water resources values.
HOW TO COMMENT
TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range of facts and
opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to
comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must
be received within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials (including
signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final
decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the
Division’s address listed below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email
After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or
by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given
to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing.
If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or
interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov
for more information.
PUBLIC HEARING
Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The
request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate the interest of the party
requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is
sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance with
0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the permit coordinator at the
address listed below or via email to water.permits@tn.gov. Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised
through a similar public notice process.
FILE REVIEW
The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and
rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Division’s Water Resources
Permits Dataviewer (http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001:0:::::) by
entering the permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and copied
at the address listed below.
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
_________
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
September 10th, 2020
AT 5:00 P.M.
2000FORD F250
SUPER DUTY
1FTNX21F6YEA62002
William Thompson
2000 CHRYSLER CIRRUS LXI
1C3EJ56H6YN133958
Nichole Marie Carmack
2012 CHEVROLET
IMPALA LT
510 Nova Llc
Sean Michael Combs
April Lynn Whisenant
1996 Toyota Camry
4T1BG12K6TU744722
Chase Poole
TMX Financial
2009 Toyota Scion
JTKDE167890291527
Stacy Tidwell
TMX Financial
2005 Chevrolet Uplander
1GNDV23L35D198973
Bobby or Tina Crutcher
Drive Now Financial
2006 Nissan Armada
5N1AA08A06N727631
Thomas or Ella Lawrence
2008 Honda Fit
JHMGD38658S0038643
Ifigenia Ambrocio Pacheco
2011 Honda Accord
1HGCS1B7XBA009990
2011 Honda Accord
LC Wright
Auto Depot of TN
2002 Yamaha JYA
JYAVP14E22A003875
Michael Horn
_________
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON CODES BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND
APPEALS Will convene on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:00
pm in the Town Meeting Hall (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue to consider the following:
Progress report from Curtis A. Gibbs, Sr. related to the July 2020
appeal of Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions and noted
imminent danger to the public from possible failure or collapse of
buildings at 300 North Maple Street, 37087.
Request by David Tomlinson for a review of appeal of Property
Maintenance Code Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions noted
at 118 Webster Lane, Lot 14 A and B, 37087
Individuals needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/
or other reasonable accommodations in programs and services of
The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling (615)444-2809.
_________