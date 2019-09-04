_____
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE. WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
DEBORAH KAY PARKER,
Petitioner, Maternal Grandmother
Vs.
KIMBERLY MICHELLE BROWN.
Respondent Biological Mother
and
CHANCEY SALLEE
Respondent Alleged Biological Father,
IN RE:
ETHAN WAYNE SALLEE, DOB: 02/09/2014
MCKENZIE KAY BROWN, DOB: 08/28/2015
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No.19-DN-100
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: 1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Deborah Kay Parker, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent. that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum. 4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
Entered this the 12 day of August, 2019
Judge Barry Tatum
Approved for Entry:
Tiffany D Hagar #029190
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
27 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615)784-4590 (fax)
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2002, executed by BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAY, conveying certain real property therein described to TRANSTAR NATIONAL TITLE, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 9, 2003, in Deed Book 977, Page 2272 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A. as Owner Trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOW: BEING TRACT NO.22 CONTAINING 2.65 ACRES MORE OF LESS ON THE HENRY JORDON FOLEY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 660, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH REFERENCE IS THERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.Parcel ID: NAPROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1019 ROME PIKE RD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAYOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SUNTRUST BANKThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #161801 08/28/2019, 09/04/2019, 09/11/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COLLEEN ATKINSON
CASE NO. #2019PR249
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Colleen Atkinson, deceased, who died July 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of August, 2019.
CLINTON SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COLLEEN ATKINSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DANIEL TODD ANDERSON
CASE NO. 2019PR234
Notice is hereby given that on the day of August 28, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Daniel Todd Anderson , deceased, who died on July 31, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2019
Tatjana Anderson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Andy Goldstein, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID CARL GRAY
CASE NO. 2019PR255
Notice is hereby given that on the day of August 28, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of David Carl Gray, deceased, who died on July 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 30, 2019
Susan Gray
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID CARL GRAY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek, Attorney
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, S. Adele Doherty executed a Deed of Trust to CitiMortgage, Inc., Lender and Wesley D. Turner, Trustee(s), which was dated October 28, 2002, and recorded on December 16, 2002 in Book 946, Page 2225, Instrument Number 174566 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 26, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot 28 on the Plan of Phase I, Chandler Pointe of record in Book 20, Page 459, and amended in Book 20, Page 702, Register's Office for said County, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
Being the same property conveyed to S. Adele Doherty by deed from Radnor Homes, Inc. of record in Book 448, page 885, said Register's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 074M A 032.00
Address/Description: 1007 Nighthawk Ln, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): S. Adele Doherty.
Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A. and Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-03245 FC01
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 18, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 26, 2013, in Book No. 1573, at Page 1183, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Wilson County, Tennessee, executed by Jason L Wallace and Brandy Sue Wallace, conveying certain property therein described to Tressler & Associates, PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Residential Acceptance Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Money Source Inc..
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Money Source Inc., will, on September 26, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot 100 feet in width and about 325 feet in depth, further, said lot or parcel of land is bound on the North by R. A. Kitrell; on the South by J. E. and Eva George; on the East by Grand Avenue; and on the West by Tom Bradley
ALSO KNOWN AS: 254 Grand Avenue, Watertown, TN 37184
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
JASON L WALLACE
BRANDY SUE WALLACE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be
postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341426
DATED August 29, 2019
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
AUCTION ED’S 707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 9/7/19 AT 10:00 A.M. 98 FORD VIN: 2FTZF1766WCA62509 94 TOYOTA VIN: 4T1SK12E7RU338501 03 JEEP VIN: 1J8GW58J33C556127 01 MERCEDES VIN: WDBNG75J51A187726 93 NISSAN VIN: 1N4EB32A7PC746709 01 TOYOTA VIN: 2T1BR12E21C398686 15 CHRYLSER VIN: 2C3CCARG3FH864639 04 GMC VIN: 1GTEC14V24Z199515 08 NISSAN VIN: 3N1AB61E58L744948
