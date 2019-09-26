SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated April 24, 2003, executed by Wesley M. Branham and Joyce E. Branham to Kevin T. Clayton of Blount County, Tennessee, Trustee, and recorded in Book 975, Page 1275 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to CMH Homes, Inc. d/b/a Clayton Homes Lebanon; and said deed of trust was subsequently assigned to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. as recorded in Book 1904, Page 2117, said Registerís Office; and, the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated July 19, 2019, recorded in Book 1905, Page 457, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Boundary line description of Tract 1 of the Donnie Burkeen Property, said property being a tract or parcel of land lying in the 6th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning on an iron pin in the West margin of Hartsville Pike (60 feet wide) said pin being the Northeast corner of the Sandra Youngs and Dana Pettit property and the Southeast corner of the tract herein described, thence leaving said margin of said road and running North 79 degs. 33 mins. 56 secs. West 1871.06 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the Northwest corner of the Youngs and Pettit property and the Southwest corner of the tract herein described, thence with the East boundary line fence of the John Mark Rader property North 14 degs. 32 mins. 24 secs. East 274.40 feet to an iron pin, thence leaving Rader line and running with T.K. Watkins, Jr. South boundary line fence North 86 degs. 03 mins. 38 secs. East 113.89 feet to an iron pin, thence leaving said Watkins line and running with the dividing line of Tract 1A and the tract herein described as follows: South 14 deg. 02 mins. 00 secs. West 127.25 feet to an iron pin, South 77 degs. 01 mins. 17 secs. East 663.36 feet to an iron pin, South 88 degs. 36 mins. 30 secs. East 171.57 feet to an iron pin, South 84 degs. 39 mins. 33 secs. East 84 degs. 39 mins. 33 secs. East 435.52 feet to an iron pin, South 43 degs. 22 mins. 02 secs. East 150.57 feet to an iron pin, South 72 degs. 59 mins. 40 secs. East 105.83 feet to an iron pin, South 76 degs. 43 mins. 40 secs. East 298.58 feet to an iron pin in the West margin of Hartsville Pike, said pin being the Southeast corner of Tract 1A and the Northeast corner of the tract herein described, thence with said margin of said road South 34 degs. 04 mins. 03 secs. West 104.07 feet to the point of beginning, more or less, by survey.
Together with that certain 2003 CMH manufactured home, Serial No.: N01028806TNAB.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Wesley M. Branham and wife, Joyce E. Branham by Warranty Deed dated 8/8/97 from James C. Martin, Sr., James C. Martin, Jr., and Charles R. Martin of record in Deed Book 452, Page 739, Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Registerís Office.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 975, Page 1275, said Registerís Office.
TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 018-030.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8550 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 47-9-604, this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2003 CMH manufactured home, Serial No.: N01028806TNAB.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
Substitute Trustee
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Interested Parties: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.
Nathan & Nathan, P.C.
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, September 18, September 25 and October 2, 2019
File #75341
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Robert D. Jividen and Judith A. Jividen (both now deceased), executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated December 12, 2016, of record in Book 1737, Page 441, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the ìDeed of Trustî; and
WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated August 27, 2019, of record in Book 1902, Page 396, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and,
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 15th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the north door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows:
Land located in the 21st Civil District of WILSON County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 13-B as shown on the second revised plat of Timberlake Estates as recorded in Plat Book 16, Page 935, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Robert D. Jividen and wife, Judith A. Jividen by Warranty Deed from Susie Goodall, unmarried, dated February 22, 2001, of record in Book 844, Page 898, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 1737, Page 441, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 1902, Page 396, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. The said Robert D. Jividen and wife, Judith A. Jividen, are both deceased.
The street address of this property is 3015 Holloway Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above.
The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession.
Lienholders: CedarStone Bank
Interested parties: Any occupants of the real property; Alice Romero; and any unknown heirs of Robert D. Jividen and Judith A. Jividen
If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 13th day of September, 2019.
Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee
Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC
109 North Castle Heights Avenue
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-8773
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on October 17, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LILLIAN GOAD AND TERRY GOAD, to RICHMOND TITLE SERVICES, LP, NPC 1, Trustee, on April 6, 2006, at Record Book 1176, Page 1633-1651 as Instrument No. 06296439 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF WILSON DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 76, ON THE PLAN OF ECHO VALLEY SUBDIVISION, SECTION IV, AS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 60, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE. SAID LOT NO. 76, FRONTS 150 FEET ON THE SOUTHWEST MARGIN OF GLEN ECHO DRIVE AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 300 FEET TO A DEAD LINE IN THE REAR WHICH MEASURES 150 FEET THEREON.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DONNA C. ADAMS, BY DEED FROM ROBERT L. THOMAS AND WIFE, BELINDA P. THOMAS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 425, PAGE 012, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
SOURCE OF TITLE: BOOK 439, PAGE 979, (RECORDED 02/01/1995)
APN: 095053B B 00500
Tax ID: 095053b b 00500
Current Owner(s) of Property: LILLIAN GOAD AND TERRY GOAD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 555 Glen Echo Dr, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC AND WORLD FIN NETWORK NAT BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entitiesí right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. ß67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgageeís attorney.
MWZM File No. 13-004558-670-3
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 21, 2015, executed by JEFFREY THOMAS HALL, RUTH HALL, conveying certain real property therein described to JAMES A WAECHTER OF DAVIDSON COUNTY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 26, 2015, in Deed Book 1658, Page 256 at Instrument Number 15560937; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lake View Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 21 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION I SUNNYACRES ADDITION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 67, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HERE BY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY. Parcel ID: 077MB00900000508PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 417 BELINDA PARKWAY, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JEFFREY THOMAS HALL, RUTH HALLOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #162865 09/18/2019, 09/25/2019, 10/02/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Charlene Eloise Rodgers
CASE NO. #2019PR279
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of charlene eloise rodgers, deceased, who died April 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 10th day of September, 2019.
Harold Eugene Rodgers
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Charlene Eloise Rodgers
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Martha Child
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run September 18, 2019 September 25, 2019
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY,
vs.
JOSEPH RAY GRIFFITH
DEFENDANT
CASE No. 2018-CV-4132
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
COMES the plaintiff, AMICA Mutual Insurance Company, by and through their attorney of record, Carol Humphrey, who states as follows:
1. Plaintiff initially filed this action on December 7, 2018, whereupon a Civil Summons was issued by this Court for service upon the defendant, Joseph Ray Griffith.
2. On January 14, 2019, service was attempted on defendant Joseph Ray Griffith by the Wilson County Sheriff, but he was unable to serve Joseph Ray Griffith because the defendant no longer lived at 616 Westview Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087.
3. On April 1, 2019, service was attempted on defendant Joseph Ray Griffith by the Wilson County Sheriff, but he was unable to serve Joseph Ray Griffith because the defendant no longer lived at 507 Prichard Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
4. Plaintiff has performed a diligent search in an attempt to gather any information (e.g., address, telephone number) as to how to make contact with defendant, Joseph Ray Griffith, but said search failed to yield any useful information whatsoever.
5. At this time, the whereabouts of defendant, Joseph Ray Griffith, cannot be ascertained with any reasonable degree of certainty, as determined by plaintiff upon a diligent search.
6. Personal service of process upon Joseph Ray Griffith should be dispensed with pursuant to ßT.C.A. 21-1-203 as said defendant is not to be found, as is reflected in the record of this case.
7. Service by publication in The Wilson Post should be allowed for defendant, Joseph Ray Griffith, pursuant to ßT.C.A. 21-1-203 and ßT.C.A. 21-1-204.
WHEREFORE, THE COURT HEREBY ORDERS:
A. That the personal service on defendant, Joseph Ray Griffith, shall be dispensed with:
b. That the Court shall allow service by publication on defendants, Joseph Ray Griffith pursuant to ßT.C.A. 21-1-203 and ßT.C.A. 21-1-204; and
c. That the service by publication shall run in the Wilson Post for four (4) Consecutive weeks.
IT IS SO ORDERED,
Entered this 1st day of August, 2019
Judge Barry Tatum
Submitted by
Carol Humphrey (012427)
Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C.,
400 West Capitol Ave, Suite 1400
Little Rock, AR 72201
501-219-9388
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
9/18/19, 9/25/19, 10/2/19 , 10/9/19
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Reba Harris executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Foundation Title and Escrow Mt. Juliet, Trustee(s), which was dated June 26, 2018, and recorded on June 29, 2018 in Book 1830, Page 1081, Instrument Number 18646017 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Bank, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 24, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of WILSON, State of TENNESSEE, and is described as follows: Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 315 on the plan of First Revision, Triple Crown, Phase 3, Section 1B, and of record in Plat Book 28, Page 697, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
Being the same property conveyed to Grantor(s) by deed of record in Record Book or Instrument # 1830, Page 1078, Register's Office, WILSON, State of TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID Number: 076L-D-013.00
Address/Description: 1143 Secretariat Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): Reba E. Harris.
Other Interested Party(ies): INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE.
This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Book 1895, Page 982, Serial Number 370373719. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-13725 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM A. OLIVER
CASE NO. 2019PR261
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William A. Oliver, deceased, who died on June 24, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: September 23, 2019
CAROLYN OLIVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM A. OLIVER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER SHEPPARD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9-25-19 & 10-2-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA WHITAKER WOODS
CASE NO. #2019PR284
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of DEBRA WHITAKER WOODS, deceased, who died July 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 16th day of September, 2019.
HARRY GLADDEN WOODS, IV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA WHITAKER WOODS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 9/25/19 10/2/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCILLE T. AGEE
CASE NO. 2019PR287
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucille T. Agee, deceased, who died on September 4, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: September 23, 2019
ANNE POWELL
DANNY POWELL
VESTER NEAL AGEE, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LUCILLE T. AGEE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run September 25, 2019 & October 2, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Margaret K. King
CASE NO. #2019PR295
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of margaret k. king, deceased, who died February 21, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 20th day of September, 2019.
Allen King
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Margaret K. King
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run September 25, 2019 October 2, 2019
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, PHILLIP MARTIN NEAL vs. ROBIN KYUNGHEE FULTON, 2019-DV-77, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Complaint, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Robin Kyunchee Fulton. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Defendant be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Complaint, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Defendant, Robin Kyunchee Fulton, by filing same with the General Sessions Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR#021614), Attorney for Plaintiff, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184, (615)-237-9338.
Wilson Post
Date to run 9/25/19, 10/2/19, 10/9/19, 10/16/19
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wilson Amateur Radio Club, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non- profit corporation will hold its annual Board of Director’s and Shareholder’s meeting during the regular monthly general membership meeting on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM in room 122 of Labry Hall on the campus of Cumberland University beginning at 6:00 PM CDT.
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for paving the front entrance and front parking lot at Coles Ferry Elementary. These bids are sealed and due September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN 37087
SPECS: can be picked up or e-mailed M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ATTN: trish.westmoreland@lssd.org or richard.anderson@lssd.org.
