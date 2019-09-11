IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE. WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
DEBORAH KAY PARKER,
Petitioner, Maternal Grandmother
Vs.
KIMBERLY MICHELLE BROWN.
Respondent Biological Mother
and
CHANCEY SALLEE
Respondent Alleged Biological Father,
IN RE:
ETHAN WAYNE SALLEE, DOB: 02/09/2014
MCKENZIE KAY BROWN, DOB: 08/28/2015
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No.19-DN-100
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: 1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Deborah Kay Parker, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent. that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum. 4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
Entered this the 12 day of August, 2019
Judge Barry Tatum
Approved for Entry:
Tiffany D Hagar #029190
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
27 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615)784-4590 (fax)
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2002, executed by BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAY, conveying certain real property therein described to TRANSTAR NATIONAL TITLE, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 9, 2003, in Deed Book 977, Page 2272 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A. as Owner Trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOW: BEING TRACT NO.22 CONTAINING 2.65 ACRES MORE OF LESS ON THE HENRY JORDON FOLEY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 660, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH REFERENCE IS THERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.Parcel ID: NAPROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1019 ROME PIKE RD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAYOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SUNTRUST BANKThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #161801 08/28/2019, 09/04/2019, 09/11/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DANIEL TODD ANDERSON
CASE NO. 2019PR234
Notice is hereby given that on the day of August 28, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Daniel Todd Anderson , deceased, who died on July 31, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 9, 2019
Tatjana Anderson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Andy Goldstein, Attorney
Wilson Post
9/4/19 and 9/11/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID CARL GRAY
CASE NO. 2019PR255
Notice is hereby given that on the day of August 28, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of David Carl Gray, deceased, who died on July 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: September 9, 2019
Susan Gray
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID CARL GRAY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek, Attorney
Wilson Post
9/4/19 and 9/11/19
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, S. Adele Doherty executed a Deed of Trust to CitiMortgage, Inc., Lender and Wesley D. Turner, Trustee(s), which was dated October 28, 2002, and recorded on December 16, 2002 in Book 946, Page 2225, Instrument Number 174566 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 26, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot 28 on the Plan of Phase I, Chandler Pointe of record in Book 20, Page 459, and amended in Book 20, Page 702, Register's Office for said County, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
Being the same property conveyed to S. Adele Doherty by deed from Radnor Homes, Inc. of record in Book 448, page 885, said Register's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 074M A 032.00
Address/Description: 1007 Nighthawk Ln, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): S. Adele Doherty.
Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A. and Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-03245 FC01
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 18, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 26, 2013, in Book No. 1573, at Page 1183, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Wilson County, Tennessee, executed by Jason L Wallace and Brandy Sue Wallace, conveying certain property therein described to Tressler & Associates, PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Residential Acceptance Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Money Source Inc..
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Money Source Inc., will, on September 26, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot 100 feet in width and about 325 feet in depth, further, said lot or parcel of land is bound on the North by R. A. Kitrell; on the South by J. E. and Eva George; on the East by Grand Avenue; and on the West by Tom Bradley
ALSO KNOWN AS: 254 Grand Avenue, Watertown, TN 37184
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
JASON L WALLACE
BRANDY SUE WALLACE
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be
postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341426
DATED August 29, 2019
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Dayton Albert Wright Jr
CASE NO. #2019PR267
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of September, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of dayton albert wright, jr, deceased, who died July 4, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 5th day of September, 2019.
Carol Wright
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Dayton Albert Wright, Jr.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run September 11, 2019 September 18, 2019
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for: GBID- 642 – PAVING WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT MANDATORY PRE-BID September 23, 2019 AT 8:00 A.M. AT THE USDA BUILDING, 925 EAST BADDOUR PARKWAY LEBANON, TN. OPENING BID DATE September 27, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. 1995 Jeep CTY VIN:1J4FJ78S4SL616334 Kayli Stephens The Glade Church 2007 Toyota Scion VIN: JTKDE177670189476 Luke Alexander Strimaitis 2014 Chevrolet S-14 VIN: 1GCCS1445VK159957 Chris Cheney Susan Smith TMX Finance of Tennessee Inc. 2000 Ford F150 VIN: 1FTZF1724YNC21358 Patrick Allen Williams or Ann Maroe Williams TMX Finance of Tennessee Inc.
NOTICE The City of Lebanon Sewer Collection Department will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system through the month of September. – weather permitting. Testing will be in Plantation South S/D. A door hanger will be placed on the front door of the residence before testing begins. If you have any questions, please contact the Sewer Department at 615-444-0825 ext. 5108.
PUBLIC NOTICE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION Division of Water Resources William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor Nashville, Tennessee 37243 TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The application described below has been submitted for an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit under The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108. In addition, federal permits may be required from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Valley Authority under §404 of the Clean Water Act and §26a of the Tennessee Valley Authority Act, respectively. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is required. This notice may cover applications subject to §401. No decision has been made whether to issue or deny this application. The purpose of this notice is to inform interested parties of this permit application and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days of the date that this notice is posted. Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed above and to the attention of the permit coordinator (indicated below). You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov. After the Division makes a final permit decision, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 for more information. The permit application, supporting documentation including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available at the Division’s address (listed above) for review and/or copying or by visiting the TDEC website at https://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-water and searching on the Application Number listed below. Interested persons may also request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be filed within the comment period, indicate the interest of the person requesting it, the reason(s) that the hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division shall hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-4007-.04(4)(f). In deciding whether to issue or deny a permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. In making this decision, a determination will be made regarding the lost value of the resource compared to the value of any proposed mitigation. The Division shall consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. APPLICATION NUMBER NRS 19.165 PERMIT COORDINATOR Adam Kelly 615-253-5348 Adam.T.Kelly@tn.gov APPLICANT McQuest Properties P.O. Box 58051 Nashville, TN 37205 615-741-3655 LOCATION Sinking Creek, Wilson County, Latitude: 36.1180205, Longitude: -86.398536 PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE The applicant proposes to fill 0.09 acres of wetland and 0.34 acres of pond to allow for the development of a distribution warehouse on an approximate 96 acre-project site. The applicant proposed compensatory mitigation by purchasing 0.86 credits from the Tennessee Mitigation Fund in the Middle Cumberland River Service Area at a 2:1 ratio. POINTS OF IMPACT Wetland 1 Latitude: 36.1181701 Longitude: -86.3986673 0.09 acres of fill Pond Latitude: 36.118043 Longitude: -86.39398452 0.34 acres of fill WATERSHED / WATERBODY DESCRIPTION The Stones River Watershed is located in Middle Tennessee and includes parts of Cannon, Davidson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties. The Stones River Watershed is approximately 921 square miles and drains to the Cumberland River. To view the proposed location of these impacts and the condition of affected waters visit http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the Application Number listed above. DETERMINATIONS In accordance with the Tennessee Anti-degradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has made a preliminary determination that the proposed impacts will result in greater than de minimis degradation to water quality. The applicant proposes to offset lost resource value through compensatory mitigation.
