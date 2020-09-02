“Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!”
That was the frantic cry that cracked over the radio from the crumpled, smoking race car of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy ninth grader Chase Johnson as his dad Andy and track rescue workers rushed to the scene.
“I could tell by his voice that he was scared, and maybe hurt,” says Andy, reflecting on the hard crash last year at Huntsville (Ala.) Speedway that left his 13-year-old son with a fractured knee cap.
“It was a bad wreck, and it scared the (heck) out of me,” Andy says. “I was shaking when I got to his car.”
Even before the crash that left Chase bruised and wearing a soft knee-cast, step-mom Allison was already a jittery parent.
“I started crying the first time I watched him race,” she says. “I couldn’t help it. I was so scared.”
Despite their concerns and anxiety, the Mt. Juliet couple supports their son’s racing efforts.
“I’ve never missed one of Chase’s races,” Allison says. “I know it’s something he loves to do, and he is determined to do it, so I’ll support him all I can.”
She pauses, and adds with a nervous laugh:
“But it still scares me.”
“Sure, you worry when they’re out there,” says Scott Fetcho, whose son Dylan is another talented young Wilson County racer.
“You do all you can to make sure their cars are as safe as possible,” Scott says. “I know there are risks, but I was the same way when I was Dylan’s age – I didn’t think about them.”
Gladeville’s Dwayne and Julie Wright’s son Hunter is also a youngster with a growing racing reputation. They realize the hazards of the sport he has chosen, and in which he hopes to make a career.
“As a mom, you worry,” Julie says. “That’s only natural. But you have to control it and support them all you can.”
“Racing will never be completely safe,” says Dwayne, who, like Andy Johnson and Scott Fetcho is a former driver.
“All you can do is build them safe cars and remind them to be careful, or as careful as possible. And try not to worry too much.”
But crashes are inevitable, and drivers get hurt.
Chase Johnson, a rising 9th grader at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, is already a wounded veteran. He still suffers occasional pain in his knee from last year’s crash.
But he is not intimidated. In fact, he was so eager to return to racing that he limped back to the track a couple of weeks after his crash, wearing a soft cast on his injured knee.
After a few laps he had to stop – not because of the pain, but because he was unable to effectively work the clutch on his race car.
“My knee hurt, but it hurt worse not to be able to race,” Chase says.
“It scared me when I hit the wall,” he admits. “It happened so fast, with all the noise, and I immediately felt the pain in my knee. But I wasn’t scared to get back in the car.”
“You can’t race if you’re scared,” says Andy, who had some “minor” crashes during his years of racing, but suffered no serious injuries. “You have to be completely focused on driving. You have to put everything else out of your mind. When you start worrying, that’s when you need to get out.”
An emphasis on safety – including sturdier cars and better helmets, seat belts and driver’s seats -- has made stock racing less dangerous than it was a few decades ago. Statistics indicate that fewer injuries occur in auto racing than in football.
But statistics are meaningless when one of the statistics is your son.
“It really shakes you up, especially when the wreck first happens and you don’t if they’re hurt, or how bad,” Andy says. “That’s when your heart stops. And when you pray.”