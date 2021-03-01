Wildwood Resort & Marina on Cordell Hull Lake is scheduled to open for the spring season on Friday, March 5.
The Lakeside Restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on the weekends and for Sunday brunch, and live music is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.
Lakeside hours are 4-8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for brunch. Reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations may be made and take-out orders placed by calling (931) 653-4360.
“We anticipate our busiest and most successful season yet at Wildwood. Our accommodations and facilities are ready for our guests; reservations are already coming in at a steady pace, and we look forward to some beautiful days and memorable nights around the bonfires in 2021,” said John Deane, owner of the resort and marina property.
The resort is at the site of the old Granville Marina in Jackson County.