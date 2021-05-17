South Maple Street continues to be an area of major dirt-moving activity. Heavy equipment presence has increased on the 40 acres behind the Wilson Memorial Gardens where 101 townhomes will be built.
Stakes can be seen marking where the road back to the future dwellings will go.
The development will be known as South Maple Townhomes, and joins a development of 32 townhomes on the corner of Ligon Drive across the road and a recently approved development beside it that will have 40 townhomes.
South Maple getting too crowded? Let me help you find a new home. To see a video about building on this site, go to wilsonpost.com and Facebook.