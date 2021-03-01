The Business & Education Coalition, a Division of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting scholarship applications.
Applications must be completed and returned to the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce office by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
The Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce scholarship is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a full-time freshman student. Students must be a Wilson County resident with a minimum 3.0/4.0 GPA and a minimum ACT score of 20 or SAT of 1060. Students must be a Wilson County High School graduate. If a recipient attends Cumberland University, the funds will be matched.
The Mike Baker Scholarship is a one-time, $1,500 scholarship to be matched by Cumberland University and awarded to transferring or returning full-time student at Cumberland University. Students must have a minimum 3.0/4.0 GPA.
The Beauty Boutique Scholarship is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to full-time freshman accepted to a cosmetology and/or aesthetic program in Tennessee. Qualifying students must be residents of Wilson County and full-time students at Wilson County High School with a minimum 3.0/4.0 GPA.
The Jewelers Trade School Scholarship is a one-time, $500 scholarship to be awarded to full-time student that has been accepted to a trade school program in Tennessee. Qualifying students must be residents of Wilson County and full-time students at Wilson County High School with a minimum 3.0/4.0 GPA. Funds will be awarded after completion of the first term of study.
The Max & Ann Smith Nursing Scholarship is a nursing scholarship to the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. Scholarship dollars will be based on needs of applicant, minimum $1,000 to be matched by Cumberland University.
Qualifying student must be a Wilson County graduate, must be entering or continuing upper division nursing, must have a minimum ACT score of 20 or SAT of 1060, must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 (either transfer credits or Cumberland credits), must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and must submit all the requested information on or before the specified deadline.
Scholarship details and applications are available on the Chamber website, www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com or by calling (615) 444-5503.