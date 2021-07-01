Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn works with a Rutland Elementary School student on a project in teacher Sarah Butterfield’s summer program classroom last Wednesday. Schwinn was visiting the school as part of her Accelerating TN Tour which covered 50 school districts in three weeks to observe the summer programs. ‘We’ve seen energetic teachers engage schools across the board and I think that speaks to what Tennessee is about, and that’s about making sure we take care of our kids, making sure we continue to promote learning, accelerate learning and I’ve just been thrilled with what I’ve seen,’ Schwinn said.