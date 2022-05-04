WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
He claimed he was born in a swamp, and he smelled like it.
He was lean as a bean-pole, had an Adams Apple that bobbed up and down like a fishing cork, and his overalls (or “over-hauls”) were threadbare and crusted with dried worms and fish slime.
A cud of Red Man bulged in his grizzled jaw (I suspect he started chewing around three) and he could out-yarn Jerry Clower.
And man, could he catch fish.
His name was Roscoe, and he was my first fishing guide.
It was my first trip to Reelfoot Lake, some four decades ago, and I had been advised to retain a local guide familiar with the lake’s labyrinth of coves, canals, marshes and submerged stumps and logs.
Someone suggested I get Ol’ Roscoe, if he wasn’t booked solid.
I was in luck; he had an opening for a half-day, and I signed on.
I met Roscoe at the dock at daybreak and climbed into his special “Reelfoot boat.” It was equipped with a small outboard motor and odd double-jointed oars that permitted the rower to row forward, weaving around gnarled cypress and the cottonmouths that coiled on overhanging branches.
We puttered through grassy canals – “cuts” as they’re called on Reelfoot – across acres of lily pads, and into a stand of centuries-old cypress. Roscoe cut the motor and quietly rowed up to a jutting crag.
I dropped a cricket alongside it, and the bobber bounced once and plunged from sight.
For the rest of the morning, I caught saucer-sized bluegill and sleek channel cats, while Roscoe spun tales and chummed the water with tobacco juice.
My guide fee continued to pay dividends long after that maiden voyage. I’ve fished Reelfoot hundreds of times since, having learned to navigate the lake from Roscoe, and using his tips and tactics to fill many a fish cooler.
The point of the story is that a guide is a good investment when fishing new waters -- whether it’s gin-clear Dale Hollow where Bobby Gentry knows the smallmouths’ secrets; massive Kentucky Lake, from which Steve McCadams has hauled scads of crappie for 50 years; or casting roiling Cumberland River tailwaters for rockfish with Bill Bethel.
Local guides know where the fish are, and how to catch them. With a guide, you do less boat-riding and more fish-catching.
A guide is cost-efficient for fishermen who go only a few times a year. Their fee is nominal, compared to the cost of buying and maintaining a boat and towing or docking it.
I’ve had numerous fishing guides over the years, from Hawaii to Canada, in Louisiana swamps and the mangroves of Naples, and never had a bad experience – or a fishless trip.
A guide offers not just expertise, but also adds fun and flavor to the trip. I’ll never forget my day on Reelfoot with Ol’ Roscoe -- and not just because of the boatload of fish we hauled in.