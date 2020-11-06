Four Wilson County teams in action tonight -
Eleven torturous weeks of the 2020 prep football season have finally given way to the TSSAA playoffs.
Four of Wilson County's six eligible teams have qualified for the postseason and remain in the hunt for advancement to Cookeville's BlueCross Championships in December.
The elimination process begins Friday, Nov. 6 with only one local squad -- Wilson Central -- playing on the road.
Tellico Plains (4-6) at Watertown (9-1)
Watertown, the Region 4, 2A regular season champion and winners of eight straight games to close out the regular season, welcome Tellico Plains to Robinson Stadium Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. as Coach Gavin Webster's team is making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.
TSSAA will be handling all ticket sales online through www.GoFan.com. No tickets will be available at the game.
The Purple Tigers mauled East Robertson last week by a score of 42-7 -- having given up just 19 points over the last six outings.
WHS opponents have only managed 71 points all season, an average of 7.1 points per game.
Tellico Plains enter the playoffs as the No. 4 team out of Region 3, 2A and have lost five in a row.
Last week the Bears closed out the regular season with a 49-8 home loss to Bledsoe County.
Friday's winner will advance to the second round to take on either Marion County (6-2) or Westmoreland (5-5) in the second round.
Warren County (8-2) at Mt. Juliet (6-3)
Warren County returns to the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs Friday for the first time since the 2016 season Friday as the Pioneers take on Mt. Juliet.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elzie Patton Field.
Live play-by-play coverage can be heard online at www.1230waki.com.
TSSAA will be handling all ticket sales online through www.GoFan.com. No tickets will be available at the game.
Warren County, the No. 3 seed from Region 3, opened the 2020 season with eight straight wins, only to lose two in a row -- 39-6 to Riverdale and 36-20 to Oakland.
The Pioneers are led by highly-touted athlete C.J. Taylor, who has led the program to its first winning season since 1990.
Warren County uses the 6-2, 205 senior as quarterback in a modified "Pistol" attack.
So far this season, Taylor has piled up 1,567 rushing yards on 197 carries -- an average of 7.9 per attempt. He already has college offers from Army, Mississippi State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.
Mt. Juliet is making a seventh consecutive trip to the TSSAA playoffs.
The Golden Bears opened the season with five consecutive victories, only to lose three of the last four games.
Mt. Juliet is led by the multi-talented Jamari Sowell who last week accounted for some 231 yards from scrimmage, picked off a pass and returned a kickoff some 80 yards.
Rugged linebacker Matt Delfendahl paces the Mt. Juliet defense.
The winner of Friday's contest will play the winner of Oakland (10-0) - Rossview (5-3) in the second round of the playoffs.
Wilson Central (6-4) at Riverdale (8-2)
Winners of three straight games to close out the 2020 regular season, Wilson Central travels to Murfreesboro to take on Riverdale in the Class 6A playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tomahawk Stadium.
TSSAA will be handling all ticket sales online through www.GoFan.com. No tickets will be available at the game.
Coach Brad Dedman's team is making a 10th overall and a second consecutive trip to the TSSAA postseason.
The winner of Friday's game moves on to play either Hendersonville or Blackman Friday, Nov. 13.
Jackson Christian (7-3) at Friendship Christian (7-2)
Two teams going in different directions will square off Friday as Friendship Christian entertains Jackson Christian in the first round of the Division II-A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pirtle Field.
The Eagles opened the season with six straight wins, then picked up a Covid-19 forfeit over Columbia Academy before losing their last three outings.
FCS opened the season 2-2, then rallied to close the 2020 campaign with five consecutive wins -- including last week's 35-8 home victory over Class 4A Stone Memorial.
Friday's winner visits 10-0 Davidson Academy Nov. 3.