Half a century ago, who would have imagined it would someday be easier to bag a buck than a bunny?
But it is, for a lot of us. For several years I’ve had better luck bringing home a deer than a rabbit.
I score fairly well on deer, while most of my rabbit hunts have been rabbit-less.
The last successful rabbit hunt I went on was several years ago when I joined Roy Denney and some friends on his farm in Gladeville. One of his buddies brought a pack of beagles and we collected eight cottontails.
Roy and I have gone several times since, without hounds, kicking brush piles and stomping through briar patches. We’ve bagged a grand total of one.
The rabbits simply aren’t there, at least not in the numbers they used to be.
I grew up hunting rabbits, and even without beagles I usually brought home one or two. Every brushy fence row, woodlot and over-grown field would hold some. Jumping them was easy; hitting them wasn’t.
But despite the challenge of snap-shooting a darting cottontail in a briar patch, we usually bagged a couple. If we missed, we’d get plenty more chances. Nowadays, if you jump one, you’re lucky.
The most successful – and enjoyable -- way to hunt rabbits was in the morning after a fresh snowfall. Walk along the edges of fields, orchards and old garden plots and look for tracks from overnight feeders. Then follow the dotted line.
When the tracks ended in a clump of grass or brush pile, get ready. A couple of kicks would send the rabbit scurrying, and brown fur against white snow makes a good target.
Hunting in the snow added to the pleasure. Bare branches and weeds glistened with icy diamonds as the silent woods held their breath beneath a snowy blanket. It was a magical time to be outdoors. Bagging a bunny was a bonus.
Back then, going rabbit hunting was simple. We just walked out the back door and into a weed-grown field. Nowadays it’s not so simple. Most of us don’t have access to good rabbit habitat (rabbit-tat?) We have to drive a considerable distance, and even then there’s no guarantee we’ll see a rabbit.
There are lots of theories about what depleted the rabbit population but – like the vanishing quail – the experts don’t know why.
One theory is loss of habitat. Housing developments and golf courses continue to replace farmland and fields. But even in rural areas where the habitat remains untouched by development, rabbits are scarce.
Another theory is that an increase in predators – particularly coyotes, feral cats, hawks and owls – are taking a heavy toll.
For whatever reason(s) rabbits are not nearly as abundant as they used to be, and hunting them becomes more and more difficult.
That’s the sad tale of the cottontail.