Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall.
Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member Commission oversees the TWRA.
In addition to Richardson, General Counsel Tracey Boyers and Associate Counsel Thomas Moncrief also were terminated.
The TWRA yesterday issued this statement:
“On Monday, May 23, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency expired the executive service appointments of the Deputy Director, General Counsel and Associate Counsel.”
No explanation was given for the dismissals.
A call to Richardson seeking comment was not returned.
The Commission will hold its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting Thursday at TWRA headquarters in Nashville, but no additional information about the upheaval is expected.
“Details are not being shared, per HR guidance and out of respect for their (individuals’) privacy,” said Emily Buck, the TWRA’s recently-named Director of Communications.
TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson had earlier announced his pending retirement, effective September, after a 43-year career with the Agency. He will continue to serve as “advisor to the director” until then. Jason Maxedon will serve as interim director.
Wilson yesterday said he “can’t comment on matters such as these within the Agency.”
The terminations of three high-level officials comes amid a time of challenges unprecedented in the Agency’s 73-year history.
Earlier this year an uproar was created by a TWRA plan to harvest some timber on the Bridgestone/Firestone Wildlife Management Area in White County.
Criticism from the public and some state politicians forced the Agency to abandon the project. It faces similar opposition to cutting timber on the Catoosa WMA.
Even if the timbering continues, some legislators propose shifting the profits from the TWRA to the state’s coffers.
Agency officials say the timber revenue is vital to its budget.
The TWRA receives no tax dollars, despite providing numerous free public services such as water patrol, rescue and recovery.
Meanwhile, the TWRA is investing millions of dollars to curb the spread of invasive Asian carp that threatens the state’s fisheries and waterways, while also trying to contain deadly Chronic Wasting Disease that could devastate the state’s deer population – and the popular and lucrative sport of deer hunting.
For over seven decades the TWRA has been a national and international model for successful wildlife management. Now it faces some of its greatest challenges – finances, invasive carp and deadly deer disease – while rocked by turmoil at its top.