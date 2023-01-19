Gladeville racer Hunter Wright -
NASCAR legend Bobby Allison, once asked about finishing second in a big race, put it this way:
“The second-place finisher is just the first loser to cross the line.”
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright knows the feeling, after losing last year’s Fairgrounds Speedway championship to Lebanon rival Dylan Fetcho in a dramatic season-long battle that came down to the final race.
Wright took a slim points lead over Fetcho into the deciding race, but lost the lead – and the championship – when his car developed problems in the early laps.
“It hurts to work that hard all season and then lose it because of something out of your control,” Wright says.
“But the past is the past, and there’s no point in dwelling on it. I’m focused on this season.”
Wright kicks off the new season next month at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida with the annual Speedweeks marathon – eight Pro Late Model races in nine days, Feb. 10-18.
“I’m looking forward to it,” says Wright, who last year got off to a promising start at Speedweeks before getting caught up in a crash.
In the first two races he won a pole and posted finishes of 3rd and 4th before the wreck crippled his car.
“We ran the rest of the races but were never in contention,” he says. “We’re hoping for better luck this time.”
After Speedweeks Wright will return home and begin preparations for Fairgrounds Speedway’s April 15 season opener.
Wright, 22, enters his third season in the premier Pro Late Models concentrating more on wins than championships.
“To me, it’s always been more about winning races,” says Wright, who collected two victories last season.
“If you win races, the points (championship) will take care of itself.”
Still, he admits adding a championship to his resume would be satisfying, joining such past Fairgrounds greats as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
Fairgrounds Speedway is considered the nation’s premier weekly racetrack, and capturing the title can provide a career boost for a young racer.
Wright’s career got a major boost three years ago when he signed on to drive for Wayne Day, Middle Tennessee’s most prominent car builder and team owner. Wright works in the shop at Wayne Day Enterprises in Goodlettsville in addition to driving the team’s car.
Over the decades Day has provided rides for several of the sport’s rising young stars, and says Wright fits that mold.
“He’s as talented a driver as has come through here,” Day says.
“That’s a great compliment coming from someone like Mr. Wayne,” Wright says.
“Nobody knows more about racing than him, and it’s an honor to get to drive his cars. It’s extra motivation for me to do well.”