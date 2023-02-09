Tennessee’s 10th Sandhill cranes hunting season has come and gone, and none of the doomsday predictions voiced by opponents have come true.
There hasn’t been a single report of a protected whooping crane being shot by mistake.
And the harvesting of a limited number of Sandhills has not made a dent in their huge population; in fact, the migrating flocks continue to ravage crops in some farming areas.
When the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency launched a Sandhill Cranes hunting season in 2013, it ignited an uproar among some ornithological groups.
They opposed hunting Sandhills based on emotion, not on wildlife management.
Biologists noted there was no difference in hunting the abundant Sandhill Cranes than hunting ducks, geese or any other migrating species, or hunting upland birds such as turkeys, quail and grouse.
Opponents claimed excited hunters would mistake protected whooping cranes and herons for Sandhills, and shoot them.
That never happened – just as excited deer hunters don’t mistake a cow or a horse for a buck.
As an added precaution, the TWRA requires every hunter to take and pass a “Sandhills identification class” before being issued a permit. Hunters are reminded that shooting a whooping crane is a federal offense, and mistaking one for a Sandhill is no excuse.
Several states have had Sandhill hunting seasons as far back as 1961, and during that time a total of five whooping cranes has been reported killed.
The Sandhills harvest is carefully regulated. The TWRA issues only 2,500 tags through a computerized drawing.
The number of Sandhills taken is negligible among the hundreds of thousands that flock into the state every winter. There has similarly been no adverse impact in other states in which Sandhills have been hunted for decades, nor in Canada and Mexico.
The harvested Sandhills don’t go to waste. They are considered the most delectable of all wild fowl, known as “ribeye in the sky.”
Wildlife managers were concerned about the precedent that would have been set, had the anti-hunting faction succeeded in blocking the Sandhills season.
What might they try to block next? Duck hunting? Turkey hunting? All hunting?
After all, as biologists pointed out, there is no difference in harvesting a mallard or a gobbler than in harvesting a Sandhill.
At the height of the controversy some ornithological groups tried to enlist support from state legislators, but the attempt failed. Emotions cooled, reason prevailed, and the Sandhill season went forward.
Now, after a decade of hunting, Sandhill populations remain robust, and – like the state’s restored elk hunts -- thousands of Tennesseans have an opportunity to participate in a unique and memorable outdoors experience.
